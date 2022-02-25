Metro & Crime

2018 Offa robbery: Offa people protest slow pace of trial

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

People of Offa in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State on Friday stormed Government House, Ilorin to protest the seeming delay in the trial of suspects in the April 5, 2018 armed robbery incident in the ancient city.

On that day 33 persons, including police officers, were killed by daredevil armed robbers who invaded some commercial banks in Offa.

The armed robbers also reportedly carted away about N10 million during the attack.

The aggrieved people of Offa, who were at the Government House, Ilorin to urge the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to expedite action on the trial of the suspects with a view to serving the victims and their relations with justice, carried placards with various inscriptions.

Some of the messages on the placards were: “Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, don’t fold your hands. Expedite action on the trial of Offa robbery suspects”, “We need justice on Offa robbery incident” and “The blood of Offa 33 victims is crying”, among others.

Addressing the protesters on behalf of the governor, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Salman Jawondo (SAN), said that the case is still pending before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Jawondo, who identified with the pains of the Offa people and especially the relations of the victims, said that no stone would be left unturned until justice is served on the matter.

 

