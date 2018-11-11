11 unions vow to ground hospitals, schools, transport

Following the refusal of the Federal Government to implement N30,000 as the new minimum wage, 11 different unions under the organised labour have mobilized their members to down tools today, pending when government meets the demands of workers in the country.

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) have, in different circular letters, all mandated their branch chairmen to ensure full compliance by their members to the indefinite strike action called by the organised labour.

The General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, had reminded the affiliate unions of the decision of the congress to embark on strike over the government’s inability to accept the N30,000 new minimum wage.

“…I wish to appeal to the leadership of all our industrial unions to do the needful to ensure maximum compliance of their members across the country,” he said. As a result, the leadership of some unions have held emergency meeting in all its branches, to mobilise their members for the nationwide strike commencing today.

ASCSN, in its statement, said it was in total support of the strike action and directed for the commencement of appropriate mobilization of members across the country, saying, “our survival as workers is heavily dependent on the successful prosecution of this strike. It should, therefore, be total.” Also, the General Secretary NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi, has declared there was no turning back on shutting down the economy since government has refused to implement the new minimum wage of N30,000 agreed by the tripartite committee.

“Following the refusal of the Federal Government and state governors to act positively on the N30,000 National Minimum Wage as agreed by the Tripartite Committee on review of the national minimum wage, NASU members, in all the branches across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, are, by this circular, directed to, in compliance with the organised labour’s position, embark on total and indefinite strike action effective 12:01a.m. on 6th November, 2018.”

MHWUN President, Biobelomoye Josiah, at a news conference in Abuja yesterday, said union members would shut down operations at various health institutions. Josiah said: “We call on our members to remain resolute and be committed to the effective and orderly implementation of the nationwide strike commencing Tuesday, except the government has a change of heart before then.

“The government should be held responsible for the hardship that might occur (in hospitals) during the strike which ab initio should have been avoided, if the right thing had been done.”

The Assistant General Secretary, SSANU, Comrade Kingsley Okayi, has directed all branch chairmen to ensure full compliance of the strike by members, and also to explain the need for and benefits of a new national minimum wage of N30,000 as agreed during the negotiation period. “The National President hereby directs all branch chairmen of SSANU to call an emergency congress by 3p.m. on Monday, 5th November, 2018 and brief members on the need for all to join the scheduled nationwide indefinite strike commencing on 6th November, 2018.

“All chairmen are also to ensure that the strike is observed by all our members. They should also cooperate with other sister unions on campus and the NLC state chapter officials to ensure a successful strike action.”

The NUT, in a letter to its state chapters signed by Sir Macs Nnaji, on behalf of the General Secretary, stated: “The national leadership of NUT informs you that our great union is in full support of the organised labour in Nigeria with respect to the recent demand for a new minimum wage for workers, teachers inclusive.

“Accordingly, the NUT will fully participate in the strike action declared by the organised labour to that effect from Tuesday, 6th November 2018.

I am further directed to request you to ensure that teachers are properly sensitized and adequately mobilised for the strike action in your respective states. All schools must, therefore, remain closed and teachers asked to stay at home while the strike action lasts.”

In the same vein, NUEE, in a statement signed by Joe Ajaero, its General Secretary, said: “Organised labour in the country, comprising all the labour centres and industrial unions, have decided to resume their suspended industrial action effective November 6, 2018 due to the insensitivity of government to conclude and implement a new National Minimum Wage negotiated with labour.

“In view of the fact that organised labour has demonstrated enough commitment to resolving the impasse though social dialogue, government has continued to renege from implementing the agreement reached. All members are, therefore, directed to stay away from work effective Tuesday, November 6, 2018 in compliance with the directive until otherwise directed. “Any company management which attempts to thwart the strike action in any form should note and expect appropriate reaction at the end of the exercise.”

In a joint statement signed by its General Secretaries, Comrade Temenu Akinola, Comrade Frances Akinjole, Comrade Abdul Rasaq Saidu and Comrade Ocheme Aba respectively; NUATE, ATSSSAN, NAAPE and ANAP, have also called on its members to down tools in compliance with the strike directive. “As you all are aware, the NLC, TUC and ULC have jointly declared a national strike action commencing from November 6, 2018 over the vexed issue of government’s unwillingness to implement the report of the Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage review.

“In complying with the directive of the labour centres, therefore, we issue this notice to all workers in the aviation sector to withdraw all services from 00.00hrs of November 6, 2018.

This notice also applies to all businesses and agencies involved with aviation to be aware of the above situation and adjust their businesses accordingly. “The general public, especially the international travelling public, are equally notified to avoid, or cancel, plans to utilise aviation service within the period of the strike. For emphasis, all workers must comply with this directive as our unions will not tolerate any sabotage of the strike action.” Also, PASAN has directed National Assembly workers to mobilize and embark on the strike action.

A circular signed by the union’s secretary, Comrade Suleiman Haruna, states: “PASAN as an affiliate member of NLC directed all its members to join and fully participate in the strike actions as scheduled.

The organised labour has pegged its acceptable rate at N30,000, while state governors offered N22,500 and the Federal Government proposed N24,500. Chairman of the Lagos State branch of NURTW, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, announced yesterday that the union would join the planned NLC strike if government and labour failed to resolve their differences.

“We are an affiliate of the NLC, we shall obey its directives. So we have no choice than to join the strike anytime we’re called upon to do so,” Agbede said.

However, President of ATSSSAN, Illitrus Ahmadu, told New Telegraph that the strike would not affect foreign airlines because of existing Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) arrangements Nigeria had with foreign countries whose airlines operate into the country. He said: “You know we are in a very volatile industry. We have several bilateral agreements with most foreign nations that their airlines fly into Nigeria. It is our domestic problem

We should not allow it to adversely affect the fortunes of the international operators. We have offered a corridor where we will accommodate them. “We should be able to reconcile our problem without adversely affecting the international carriers that we have BASAs with. We wish we could extend the same dispensation to the local industry. However, we have sat down in the past and we have argued this out.”

