11 unions vow to ground hospitals, schools, transport
Following the refusal of the Federal Government to implement N30,000 as the new minimum wage, 11 different unions under the organised labour have mobilized their members to down tools today, pending when government meets the demands of workers in the country.
The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) have, in different circular letters, all mandated their branch chairmen to ensure full compliance by their members to the indefinite strike action called by the organised labour.
The General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, had reminded the affiliate unions of the decision of the congress to embark on strike over the government’s inability to accept the N30,000 new minimum wage.
“…I wish to appeal to the leadership of all our industrial unions to do the needful to ensure maximum compliance of their members across the country,” he said. As a result, the leadership of some unions have held emergency meeting in all its branches, to mobilise their members for the nationwide strike commencing today.
ASCSN, in its statement, said it was in total support of the strike action and directed for the commencement of appropriate mobilization of members across the country, saying, “our survival as workers is heavily dependent on the successful prosecution of this strike. It should, therefore, be total.” Also, the General Secretary NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi, has declared there was no turning back on shutting down the economy since government has refused to implement the new minimum wage of N30,000 agreed by the tripartite committee.
“Following the refusal of the Federal Government and state governors to act positively on the N30,000 National Minimum Wage as agreed by the Tripartite Committee on review of the national minimum wage, NASU members, in all the branches across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, are, by this circular, directed to, in compliance with the organised labour’s position, embark on total and indefinite strike action effective 12:01a.m. on 6th November, 2018.”
MHWUN President, Biobelomoye Josiah, at a news conference in Abuja yesterday, said union members would shut down operations at various health institutions. Josiah said: “We call on our members to remain resolute and be committed to the effective and orderly implementation of the nationwide strike commencing Tuesday, except the government has a change of heart before then.
“The government should be held responsible for the hardship that might occur (in hospitals) during the strike which ab initio should have been avoided, if the right thing had been done.”
The Assistant General Secretary, SSANU, Comrade Kingsley Okayi, has directed all branch chairmen to ensure full compliance of the strike by members, and also to explain the need for and benefits of a new national minimum wage of N30,000 as agreed during the negotiation period. “The National President hereby directs all branch chairmen of SSANU to call an emergency congress by 3p.m. on Monday, 5th November, 2018 and brief members on the need for all to join the scheduled nationwide indefinite strike commencing on 6th November, 2018.
“All chairmen are also to ensure that the strike is observed by all our members. They should also cooperate with other sister unions on campus and the NLC state chapter officials to ensure a successful strike action.”
The NUT, in a letter to its state chapters signed by Sir Macs Nnaji, on behalf of the General Secretary, stated: “The national leadership of NUT informs you that our great union is in full support of the organised labour in Nigeria with respect to the recent demand for a new minimum wage for workers, teachers inclusive.
“Accordingly, the NUT will fully participate in the strike action declared by the organised labour to that effect from Tuesday, 6th November 2018.
I am further directed to request you to ensure that teachers are properly sensitized and adequately mobilised for the strike action in your respective states. All schools must, therefore, remain closed and teachers asked to stay at home while the strike action lasts.”
In the same vein, NUEE, in a statement signed by Joe Ajaero, its General Secretary, said: “Organised labour in the country, comprising all the labour centres and industrial unions, have decided to resume their suspended industrial action effective November 6, 2018 due to the insensitivity of government to conclude and implement a new National Minimum Wage negotiated with labour.
“In view of the fact that organised labour has demonstrated enough commitment to resolving the impasse though social dialogue, government has continued to renege from implementing the agreement reached. All members are, therefore, directed to stay away from work effective Tuesday, November 6, 2018 in compliance with the directive until otherwise directed. “Any company management which attempts to thwart the strike action in any form should note and expect appropriate reaction at the end of the exercise.”
In a joint statement signed by its General Secretaries, Comrade Temenu Akinola, Comrade Frances Akinjole, Comrade Abdul Rasaq Saidu and Comrade Ocheme Aba respectively; NUATE, ATSSSAN, NAAPE and ANAP, have also called on its members to down tools in compliance with the strike directive. “As you all are aware, the NLC, TUC and ULC have jointly declared a national strike action commencing from November 6, 2018 over the vexed issue of government’s unwillingness to implement the report of the Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage review.
“In complying with the directive of the labour centres, therefore, we issue this notice to all workers in the aviation sector to withdraw all services from 00.00hrs of November 6, 2018.
This notice also applies to all businesses and agencies involved with aviation to be aware of the above situation and adjust their businesses accordingly. “The general public, especially the international travelling public, are equally notified to avoid, or cancel, plans to utilise aviation service within the period of the strike. For emphasis, all workers must comply with this directive as our unions will not tolerate any sabotage of the strike action.” Also, PASAN has directed National Assembly workers to mobilize and embark on the strike action.
A circular signed by the union’s secretary, Comrade Suleiman Haruna, states: “PASAN as an affiliate member of NLC directed all its members to join and fully participate in the strike actions as scheduled.
The organised labour has pegged its acceptable rate at N30,000, while state governors offered N22,500 and the Federal Government proposed N24,500. Chairman of the Lagos State branch of NURTW, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, announced yesterday that the union would join the planned NLC strike if government and labour failed to resolve their differences.
“We are an affiliate of the NLC, we shall obey its directives. So we have no choice than to join the strike anytime we’re called upon to do so,” Agbede said.
However, President of ATSSSAN, Illitrus Ahmadu, told New Telegraph that the strike would not affect foreign airlines because of existing Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) arrangements Nigeria had with foreign countries whose airlines operate into the country. He said: “You know we are in a very volatile industry. We have several bilateral agreements with most foreign nations that their airlines fly into Nigeria. It is our domestic problem
We should not allow it to adversely affect the fortunes of the international operators. We have offered a corridor where we will accommodate them. “We should be able to reconcile our problem without adversely affecting the international carriers that we have BASAs with. We wish we could extend the same dispensation to the local industry. However, we have sat down in the past and we have argued this out.”
Community Devt: Ikpeazu adopts direct touch approach
Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that his administration has evolved a new strategy for rapid community development in the state to be known as Direct Touch Initiative.
Speaking yesterday with the people of Ikwuano during an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting held at Iberenta in Ikwuano Local Government Area of the State, Governor Ikpeazu said the Direct Touch approach is aimed at collaborating with the people in carrying out any proposed government projects in the state.
The Governor, who invited few stakeholders to meet with him over issues raised in the meeting, said he would liaise with stakeholders in Ikwuano LGA to ensure the construction of the various roads in the area, including Ibere Ring Road and the Ariam-Osaka Ring Road which construction has been forestalled due to litigation threats from an existing contractor.
While describing the Ikwuano community as strategic to the economy of the state and the South East, he stressed the need for fixing dilapidated roads in the local government.
The Governor also assured the people that their indigenes would be employed to work as medical personnel and other general service staff at the Ikwuano General Hospital which is being upgraded.
In his remarks, the convener of the meeting and former Executive Chairman of the local government, Deacon Stanley Ojigbo, said the meeting was convened to strengthen the party in the area and to assure the Governor that Ikwuano LGA is more united now than ever and would sustain their support for him.
He made it known that Ikwuano people have decided to vote PDP in the forthcoming general elections, assuring the Governor that his second term and victory of all other PDP candidates are non-negotiable.
Respect our mandate, 26 Ogun Assembly candidates tell Oshiomhole
Twenty-six candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday appealed to the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to respect the mandates given to them by members in the state.
They asked Oshiomhole to accept the outcome of the recent legislative primaries and submit their names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as candidates.
Addressing a press conference in Abeokuta, the candidates expressed concern over the alleged failure of the national leadership to give them Candidate Form (CF001) of INEC.
Under the INEC guidelines, each candidate is expected to fill the CF001 to provide his particulars in fulfillment of the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act.
However, speaking on behalf of the candidates, Segun Idowu, from Remo North state constituency, said the deadline for submission of names and particulars of candidates for the 2019 election to INEC lapsed on Friday.
Idowu alleged that none of the candidates was contacted by the national leadership before the deadline.
According to him, the candidates were alarmed when Oshiomhole announced on television last Friday that the party had submitted names of candidates to the electoral body.
Idowu, who recalled that the primaries were conducted on 7th October, 2018, by the Col. Ali Chiroma-led committee sent by the APC national leadership, pointed out that the 26 affected candidates were announced as winners.
He said: “With the primary election behind us, we waited for the national leadership of the APC to do the needful by giving us the Party Candidate Form (CF001) of the INEC. However, the deadline for the submission of names and particulars of candidates for the election to INEC lapsed on Friday, 2nd November, without any of us who won the primaries given the form. The situation remains the same as at today.
“We have intensified our enquiries at the state secretariat of the APC. The only explanation we have received from the state chairman of the party, Chief Derin Adebiyi, is that on Saturday, 3rd November, 2018, 24 hours after the deadline for the submission of names of candidates, he received a call from the National Director of Organization of the APC, requesting for names of candidates for INEC.
“This is a curious request because the National Secretariat constituted the panel that conducted the primary election and declared the results of the exercise.
“The party is therefore in possession of the list of winners of the election in all 26 state constituencies and we expect CF001 forms to be issued to the winners of the direct primary elections without further ado.”
Idowu pledged the loyalty and support of the candidates to the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying, “We shall do all at our disposal to ensure he records unprecedented votes in Ogun State in the 2019 elections.
“We also acknowledge the leadership of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the governor of Ogun State. He has raised the bar of governance in Ogun State and we are confident that history shall record his achievement in gold.”
UI, AAUA, UNILAG, LAUTECH, FUNAAB, others join ASUU strike
Academic activities in governmentowned universities across the federation will be disrupted beginning from today. Already, some of the universities yesterday began indefinite nationwide strike following Sunday’s directive of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Findings by New Telegraph in some ivory towers indicated that in most campuses, normal academic activities were ongoing as the branch chapters of the union were yet to hold their congresses to determine their compliance or not for the strike.
The strike, which entered its second day today, was declared on Sunday by the National Working Committee of the union, led by its President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi. The union’s grouse is the non-implementation of the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed with the Federal Government, accusing the government of not having interest in the development of public universities since the children of government officials only patronize private universities. Academic activities were yesterday paralysed at the University of Ibadan (UI) as lecturers refused to teach the students.
The students left their classroom when it dawned on them that their lecturers were not ready to teach them and were said to have been seen discussing the strike in clusters. It was learnt that the leadership of the union in the university formally notified the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, of the resumption of strike nationwide and in the university. According to its leadership, Congress will hold today where the full-scale strike will be announced, after which it would become a sin for any lecturer to do anything contrary to the ASUU’s decision.
In the letter written by the Chairman of the union, Dr. Deji Omole, to the Vice-Chancellor, it was indicated that during the strike, lecturers would not participate in teaching, supervision, statutory and ad-hoc meetings of the university.” At the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), all the lecture rooms were under lock and key as the lecturers had abandoned classes and laboratories following the declaration of the strike by national body of ASUU on Sunday. Although, there were few students on campus, there was no academic activity ongoing when New Telegraph visited the institution. Lecturers at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) have also embarked on indefinite strike in line with the directive of ASUU.
The Chairman, ASUUFUNAAB branch, Dr. Adebayo Oni, disclosed this yesterday in a telephone chat with our correspondent. Oni said a congress had been scheduled to hold today at the university to brief union members on the current development. Also, at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, admission processes were ongoing yesterday, but the Chairman of the ASUU in the Oyo/Osun jointly-owned institution, Dr. Biodun Olaniran, told New Telegraph that the position of the ASUU will be made known today after the congress of the union.
Although, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) is currently on semester break, the institution’s chapter of ASUU, led by Dr. Dele Ashiru, yesterday said the university would hold its congress later yesterday to declare for the strike. Academic activities at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), as from today would be put on hold following the union’s congress held on Monday to declare its compliance with the strike.
New Telegraph learnt that the second semester examination, which started few days ago, had been suspended after the local chapter of ASUU announced that it had joined the strike. Speaking with New Telegraph, the Chairman of the university’s ASUU, Dr. Fayose, said the strike would be total. Lecturers at the Lagos State University (LASU) has fully complied with the nationwide lecturers’ strike.
Assistant Secretary of the LASU chapter, Dr. Adeolu Oyekan, said there was a substantial compliance to the strike by its members, while total compliance would begin after the chapter holds its congress within the next 24 or 48 hours. A source at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), however, told New Telegraph that the situation as at yesterday was unclear as the union was yet to hold its congress and to decide whether or not to join the strike. Also, at the Osun State University (UNIOSUN), the leadership of the union fixed yesterday afternoon for their congress.
