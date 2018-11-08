115 Nigerian students bag Russian, Algerian scholarships

No fewer than 115 Nigerian students have proceeded to Russia and Algeria for the 2017/2018 Bilateral Education Agreement scholarship programme.

Accordingly, ninety-four students were currently en route to Russia, while 21 others were on their way to Algeria.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who made this known while speaking with the scholars at an orientation programme, said offers were equally received from other countries viz; China 4, Egypt 10, Morocco 54, and the offer from Sebia was still being awaited. He added that some students had already departed for Hungary.

According to him, the Bilateral Education Agreement scholarship award covered tuition fees, accommodation and a little stipend to be provided by the donor country while Nigeria would provide the rest.

Adamu, who was represented by the Director, Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs. Lami Amodu, revealed that Nigeria would provide supplementary allowance of $6, 000 per annum for feeding, local transportation, maintenance, equipment and books.

“The country would also offer warm clothing allowance of $250 per annum, health insurance of $200 per annum, take-off grant of N60, 000 at departure for undergraduates as well as N100, 000 before departure for postgraduate students.

“Passages in the form of one-way tickets to the country of study and return ticket at the end of the course paid through the Nigeria mission, while medical allowances of $500 per annum for medical students is paid after the first year of language course,” he said.

While advising the scholars to respect and abide by the laws and customs of their host countries, the minister urged the parents to ensure they communicate with their wards and encourage them in their new environments.

