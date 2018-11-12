12 held for Benue cult killings

Ate least 12 people have so far been arrested in connection with killings resulting from rival cult clash in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Police said yesterday that one person had been arrested with weapons while 11 others arrested in connection with the killings were being detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) in Makurdi.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, said the suspect was arrested on Saturday with a revolver gun and three rounds of live ammunition.

He said: “One person was arrested with a revolver gun with three rounds of live ammunition on October 27 being the day of the killing, while 11 others were subsequently arrested on Tuesday.”

Yamu said the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested at different locations in Otukpo following tip-off by some members of the public through the collaborative efforts of the police, the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Otukpo vigilance group.

Sources in Otukpo said 13 suspects were actually arrested but as they were being transported to Makurdi in a chartered commercial bus, one of them, identified as Ngbede, allegedly broke the side window of the bus, jumped out and escaped into the bush.

They said a manhunt for the fleeing suspect was being carried out by the police.

The Chairman of Otukpo Local Government, George Alli, expressed happiness over the arrest of the suspects.

He said: “I am happy about this development. No responsible government will fold its hands and watch people slaughtering one another like animals. There is no option to peaceful coexistence. We won’t compromise our desire and need for peace. I want to call on all parents and guardians to closely pay attention to their children.”

At least three people were killed while one person was injured during the clash by rival cult gangs in Otukpo last Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...