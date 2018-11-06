News Around Nigeria
2019 Budget: Niger Gov presents N159.5billion budget
The governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, on Tuesday presented the sum of N159,529,728,377.00 as the 2019 budget to the state House of Assembly.
Speaking at the State House of Assembly in Minna, the governor said the total anticipated revenue to the state in 2019 is N159,529,728,377.00 which is higher than the 2018 Appropriation by 5.43%.
He said the 2019 budget estimate will focus mainly on the completion of all on-going projects that have direct bearing on the lives of Nigerlites in addition to some critical new ones.
According to him “the 2019 Budget estimate, christened Budget of Sustenance and Continuity has priority attention on completing of on-going projects in the areas of infrastructure, education, water resources, agriculture and social development to stimulate economic growth through investment inflows.
More details shortly
News Around Nigeria
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Ooni of Ife, Emir of Kano, arrive in style to meet with Prince Charles, wife
Some traditional rulers have arrived the British high commissioner’s residence in Abuja to meet with Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrived Nigeria Tuesday afternoon as part of a nine-day tour of Africa. They had earlier visited the Gambia and Ghana.
Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi II, arrived in a classic motorcade, while Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, arrived to traditional chants by his aide.
News Around Nigeria
APC denies marginalising Olusola Oke, begs him to stay
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has appealed to Olushola Oke not to dump the party for the opposition party.
Mr Oke was the governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the last governorship election in the state. He came third in the poll.
The party through its Publicly Secretary, Mr Alex Kayejaye also denied the marginalisation and begged Oke and his supporters to stay in the APC and helped salvage the party.
Oke and his supporters had last week complained of marginalisation in the APC.
They complained of not being integrated into the mainstream of the party since they joined the party early in the year.
In fact, Oke told his supporters that he regretted joining the APC when he did as all the promises made to him remained unfulfilled.
But the party appealed to the aggrieved members should exercise patience with the party.
Kalejaye in a statement however expressed disbelief that Oke, a frontline chieftain of the party, and his followers, had suffered humiliation and rejection in the party.
The statement read “the State chapter is taken aback by this claim, because Chief Oke, a notable personality with vast political experience is well respected by the Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and the State Secretariat of the APC.
“As a colleague in the legal profession, the governor regards Chief Oke as a worthy partner in the quest for the political and economic emancipation of Ondo State.
“It is expedient to state in crystal clear language, that the two leaders are both earger to see the development of the Sunshine State, and are mostly intouch, particularly, on matters that border on the wellbeing of the party and the state.
“At the level of the party, the State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, has always displayed profound respect and appreciation for the political exploits and professional attainment of Chief Oke.
“Adetimehin believes very strongly that the fortune of APC in Ondo State would be greatly enhanced with the political experience of Chief Oke as well as his followers at the party’s disposal.
“This is readily explained by the quick response and visit to Chief Oke’s country home in Okitipupa, by the State Working Committee, led by Engr. Ade Adetimehin, to encourage him over the loss of his elder brother recently.
“We want to appeal that Chief Oke and his followers to exercise some patience while the leader of the party in the State and our dear Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, looks into some of the issues raised, with a view to addressing them.
“The party needs all leaders and faithful to work together, in order to strengthen the party in the State, and ensure a resounding victory for President Muhammadu Buhari, and other party candidates in the 2019 general elections.”
News Around Nigeria
Dogara condemns assassination attempt on Ekweremadu
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has condemned the apparent assassination attempt on the deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, his wife and son, by unknown gunmen, adding that as the 2019 elections draw closer, the Nigeria Police and indeed all security agencies must ensure that acts of intimidation and coercion such as political assassinations are prevented.
The Speaker noted in a press statement that the incident which occurred at the residence of the distinguished Deputy President of the Senate in Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja, was a clear indication that insecurity in the country has climaxed to the point that nowhere and nobody is safe in the country.
Hon Dogara added that as the general elections draw closer, security agencies in the country must ensure that lives and properties of all Nigerians are secured and protected.
“There is no room for excuses anymore. The security agencies must be alive to their responsibility of securing the lives and properties of Nigerians. . This is unacceptable. The Police must ensure that the gunman and all those involved are not only apprehended but brought to justice.
“As the 2019 elections draws closer, it is of utmost importance that the Police and other security agencies deploy its intelligence to forestall wanton killings and other violent acts that are programmed to cause fear and panic among Nigerians. These kind of incidents must be nipped in the bud before it gets out of hand.
“I commiserate with the Ekweremadu family and pray that God will continue to keep them safe.”
Trending
-
News17 hours ago
Cambridge: Why we can’t authenticate Buhari’s result
-
Politics17 hours ago
Okorocha: The czar learns the hard way
-
Politics17 hours ago
Succession: Hope dashed for second term deputy govs
-
News17 hours ago
100 aspirants in Ondo sue Oshiomhole, INEC, APC
-
Politics16 hours ago
Three female presidential candidates, shameful – Anifowose
-
Politics16 hours ago
Iyang-Eyen: Emmanuel not playing politics with projects
-
News20 hours ago
BREAKING: Labour suspends planned nationwide strike
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
Woman locks housemaid inside toilet, goes to church