2019: Buhari’s support groups asked to shun infighting

Founder of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Alhaji Hassan Isiaka Sarkin Kudu, yesterday urged all the support groups clamouring for the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari to synergize their efforts and eschew infighting among themselves in order to ensure the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory in the 2019 election.

The Sarkin Kudu Yamma, who is presently a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the group, gave the counsel in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, yesterday during an interactive session with journalists.

According to Hassan, “This is not a time for members of the Buhari Campaign Organisation to engage in self-aggrandizement, personal interest or intra-party wrangling. Rather, it is a period for them to focus on educating the teeming masses on the good work the Federal Government has been doing across the federation in the past three and a half years.

“In this regard, therefore, what we need most is synergy amongst all loyalists of the Buhari Campaign Organisation at home and in the Diaspora for the President to emerge victorious come 2019,” he said.

