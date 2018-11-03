2019: Dickson, PDP chiefs receive Alaibe, Egba, others in Bayelsa

500 APGA members defect to PDP in Abia

Former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Timi Alaibe, two-time Commissioner for Information and top ally of former Governor Timipre Sylva, Chief Nathan Egba, and other top political figures of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday formally led their supporters into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defected APC leaders were received in Yenagoa by the state governor, Seriake Dickson, the South- South Zonal Chairman of the party, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, the Chairman of PDP in the state, Chief Moses Cleopas and other chieftains in the state. Similarly, over 500 members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Aba South Government Area, Abia State, defected to PDP, citing crisis in their former party. In his remarks, Dickson said Alaibe and the other top APC chieftains were the politicians, who gave him the toughest fight in the contested gubernatorial election of 2015. He said with the defection of the APC chieftains to PDP, the APC had become a ‘ghost party, incapable of winning elections in Bayelsa State.

’He said: “We have enough room for everybody, for all those who want to join our party. This is the fifth rally the party has put together in the state. I am especially happy to be here in the spirit of reconciliation, a new Bayelsa and service to our people, rather than self – aggrandisement. “From today, you have been automatically restored to your leadership positions, the positions you occupied before you left. I charge you all to return to base to play the leadership role that you all can and will play.

“We are in opposition and a party in opposition cannot conduct itself in a divisive way. We need all of you to work as support-ers and advisers. I take you as members of my advisory team, you are no longer adversaries. Drop the adversarial toga. It belongs to the other party.” On his part, Alaibe said he had been to the APC and had seen the difference between both parties. He said: “You can see the party in Bayelsa, and the quality of leadership provided by the governor.

I am here because the PDP is the place to be.” Meanwhile, the former APGA members from Ward 5, Aba South council, explained that they left because of the crisis rocking the party in the state as well as the failure of the party to fulfil its promises to them.While receiving them into the party, Chairman, PDP, Aba South council, Chief Uche Ugwuzo, commended them for joining the PDP, assuring that the party’s umbrella is large enough to contain all the members. He said: “You did well by returning to the party where you previously belonged. The umbrella is too large, it will contain every member.” In separate interviews with journalists, some of the decampees, including Chimaobi Ozoemenam and Eni Enichukwu, said they were motivated to return to the PDP by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s good leadership and quality representation by the member representing Aba South constituency in the state Assembly, Clinton Ebere.

