2019: INEC, CSOs parley on voter education, mobilisation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday in Enugu charged civil society organizations (CSOs) to be more proactive in educating Nigerians on the dynamics of the electoral process.

The INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu gave the charge during the INEC-CSOs Dialogue ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Yakubu emphasized the need for the CSOs to increase their knowledge of rules and regulations guiding the conduct of elections.

“I urge you to acquaint yourself with the law and the changes that have taken place since the last election. The Nigerian people look up to civil society groups and organization for untainted analysis and clear understanding of issues in the electoral process.

“Let me also emphasize that as a society develops and as more innovations are brought to bear on the electoral process, civil society groups and organizations must strive to increase their knowledge and understanding of the nuances and dynamics of the electoral process.

“Without a good knowledge of the constitutional and electoral framework regulating and guiding the conduct of elections, it will be difficult for civil society groups and organizations to inform properly, advocate rationally and Impart knowledge and sensitize the Nigerian people,” he said.

The INEC Chairman who was represented by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC) Barrister Festus Okoye, explained that the mission and the vision of the Commission was to conduct free and fair elections for the sustenance of democracy.

Prof Yakubu thereby commended European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) for the support accorded to the commission in their efforts in conducting a free and fair election for the sustenance of democracy.

In his remarks, the Project Coordinator of ECES, Mr Rudolf Elbling commended INEC for its commitment towards strengthening its partnership with CSO’s across the country at the various stages of the electoral process.

He said “The conduct of this zonal dialogue and the next one slated for Kano next week points to this commitment. It is my hope that these zonal dialogues will equip the CSO’s with the necessary information on their expected roles in the 2019 election and also avail INEC of the much needed feedbacks to improve the electoral process,” he added.

Elbling assured INEC of their commitment to continue to support its engagements with critical stakeholders within the context of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the State Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Emeka Ononamadu called on all CSO’s to put hands on the deck to ensure a credible and transparent election in 2019.

