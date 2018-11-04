2019: Lagos reverses ‘unpopular policies’ to woo electorate

Few months to the 2019 general elections, the Lagos State Government has commenced reversing some of its policies that residents of the state perceived to be anti-people.

This development is seen by many as a deliberate plan by the state government and the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the hearts of electorates in the state ahead of next year’s elections. Some of the dramatic changes by the state government in the last few weeks are suspension of the newly launched Operation Restore Sanity on the roads/Velvet; termination of the contract of Visionscape Sanitation Solution and immediate resumption of PSP operators across the state and slow implementation of the Land Use charge.

Sunday Telegraph gathered from reliable sources that the decision of the Governor Akinwunmi Ambodeled administration to revert some of the government’s policies, was as a result of the pressure from APC leaders.

The pressure that led to some of the changes, according to some sources, were initiated by some APC leaders by persuading the state government to introduce some palatable measures and reversing what has been tagged anti-people policies ahead of the 2019 general elections, for APC to win the hearts of the electorate. It would be recalled that this is not the first time that Lagos State will whittle down some of its perceived anti-peoples policy prior to general election for electoral benefit.

Prior to the 2015 general elections, then Babatunde Fashola-led administration restricted motorcycles on some major roads in the state but few months to the election, motorcycles riders returned to the main roads and they operated at will without let or hindrance by the government.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that based on the drama which led to the failure of Governor Ambode to secure a second term ticket on the platform of APC, the party leaders, aftercare a the party primaries, mounted pressure on the governor to revert some of its policies.

Some of the policies introduced by Ambode’s administration when he came on board such as new environmental law, suspension of PSP operators, establishment of Visionscape Sanitation Solution and introduction of new Land Use charge, were attended by a lot of protests across the state but government had its way then. But the situation of things seemed to be changing in the last one month, as some of the policies seem to have been reverted by the state government and the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The Lagos State House of Assembly on October 18 terminated the contract of Visionscape Sanitation Solution and ordered PSP operators to resume operation across the state. Governor Ambode, three days after, appointed former General Manager of the State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Ola Oresanya, to assist the state design mode of operation for the PSP operators.

Oresanya’s return to LAWMA three years after he was kicked out, according to a reliable source, was to assist the state government in directing activities of the PSP operators in the state to quickly cart-away heap of refuse in all the nooks and cranny of the state to restore sanity to Lagos State.

Also, the Lagos State House of Assembly last Tuesday announced the suspension of the newly launched Operation Restore Sanity on the roads/Velvet for one month to enable motorists and motorcyclists regularise their documents. The decision to suspend the exercise was reached following the intervention of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and members of the House of Assembly.

The state government has also whittled down arresting or victimizing people over none payment of the Land Use Charge as Sunday Telegraph gathered that the state government is now appealing to people to pay the levy rather than collecting it with force. Reacting to the changes in the state, the Lagos APC Deputy Publicity Secretary, Hon. Biodun Salami, told Sunday Telegraph that the ongoing changes in the state has nothing to do with 2019 general elections.

His words: “The change is not about election. As a party, we are always proactive when it comes to policy that has to do with the people. So, if we notice that any government policy is not beneficial to the people, as a party, we will sit down with government to discuss it and it is the duty of the party and government to reverse it if we feel the policy is anti-people because we care about the people.

“The recent action of Lagos State Government has nothing to do with election. As a party, we think about the people. As a party and government, we are very responsible and responsive to the yearning and aspiration of the populace.

Everything is futuristic about APC, especially the Lagos APC. We think about the future and we think about the people. Lagos APC does not sympathise, we empathise with the people because we live within them.”

Also, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ambode, Habib Aruna, said there is nothing like that. “It is far from the truth. The government and the governor is concerned with delivering on the legacy projects which are beneficial to the people.

“The traffic situation in Lagos is as a result of the rains. The agency responsible with fixing the roads have gone back to their work, very soon, the impact will be felt across the road. It has nothing to do with 2019,” he added.

