2019: Nobody can use federal might to intimidate us – A’Ibom Speaker

The Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon. Onofiok Luke yesterday said nobody would be allowed to use the office of President Muhammadu Buhari to intimidate him or any member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in the ongoing preparations for the 2019 general elections.

The Speaker, who spoke shortly after yesterday’s plenary, was reacting to last week’s invitation of some Akwa Ibom PDP leaders by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, over a petition written by Ini Okopido, the Chairman of the All Pro gressives Congress (APC) in the state over alleged destruction of some APC campaign billboards.

According to the Speaker, the Department of the IGP’s Monitoring Unit had invited the Director General of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Divine Mandate Campaign Council, Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga; Commissioner for Environment, Iniobong Essien; Chairman of Uyo Local Government Area, Imoh Okon; and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters, Fubara Duke, following the content of the petition, which he described as “frivolous allegations.”

He said although the pe titioner did not say he did something bad, but it was falsely written that while he was on the campaign train of the governor, he had threatened not to allow candidates of the opposition APC in the state to campaign freely and openly. He said the PDP leaders invited by the police were ordered to make written statements on the matter before they were released at the weekend.

The Speaker said: “In Akwa Ibom State, we are law abiding citizens and no one can use the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the security agencies, under the guise of politics, to intimidate us. That is my message for the Akwa Ibom people, and that is my message for the teeming supporters of the PDP.

“If members of the Akwa Ibom APC think they are popular, they should stop using the state apparatus and security agencies to intimidate us. The more they try to intimidate us, the more our resolve to defend the common mandate of Governor Udom Emmanuel. “And, I am also telling them that, if they are popular; they should come back home and campaign, and not behave like children who would go and start a fight and then run to their father for protection.”

Like this: Like Loading...