News
2019: Okorocha, Amosun lose out as APC submits Uzodinma, Abiodun’s names to INEC
- Imo gov wants to create Rochas political dynasty –Oshiomhole
Finally, the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday laid to rest on the speculations of who flies the governorship candidates of the party in Imo and Ogun States. The APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who briefed journalists in Abuja, said the names of Senator Hope Uzodinma and Mr. Dapo Abiodun, were submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its governorship candidates for Imo and Ogun States respectively. The chairman also berated the two governors for the wide allegations and accusations against him. Governors Ibukunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha have been having a running battle with the APC National Chairman over their candidates, Adekunle Akinlade and Uche Nwosu respectively, for governorship tickets in their states. According to Oshiomhole, Amosun is acting like an Emperor in the state, while he accused his counterpart in Imo State, Rochas Okorocha of trying to build political dynasty.
Tracing the incident in Ogun State, he said: “Amosun is an Emperor. He is asking for an unlawful thing.” Speaking on Imo State and the decision to submit Uzodinma’s name as the candidate of the party in Imo State, he said that the National Working Committee (NWC) decided to adopted the result of the Ahmed Gulak Committee, which declared Uzodinma as the winner of the governorship primaries conducted on October 1.
He went further to state that the Imo State governor said that they should obey court orders and their decision to submit Uzodinma’s name was in line with court order. He said: “In the case of Imo state, NWC has met and we have upheld the result of the Gulak committee and we have prepared the name of Sen. Uzodinma to be submitted to the INEC.
“If governor Rochas chose to relocate to tne Villa and use the ground of Villa to try to intimidate me to create a dynasty I will even on one leg uphold truth in the best interest of APC members and indeed of APC people in Imo State. “Yesterday, I watched Rochas saying I should obey court orders. In this country, memories fail people.
The primaries conducted by my predecessor did not favour him and we did the right thing and he was favoured. What he wants is for me to create Rochas political dynasty in Imo where Rochas will be Senatorial candidate and his son in-law Uche Nwosu to be the governorship candidate. “We have reviewed the Gulak committee report and upheld the report by submitting the name of Hope Uzodimma as the candidate of party in Imo state. Rochas personal battle with the catholics or Christian community is his private business and we cannot allow ourselves to be dragged into such battle. “Rochas obtained a temporary order, ex-parte.
We have also received a court order from the chief judge of Imo state. That order directs me not to have anything to do with any repeat primaries. We shall not have anything to do with the primaries that produced Uche Nwosu.” While explaining how Amosun went against the primary process, Oshiomhole revealed that the governor had called him to say that he was going to adopt consensus option but he rejected it, insisting on direct primary. “Governor Amosun decided that him and his preffer aspirant will not participate in the primaries organised by the Working Committee and even tried to withdraw the security that was necessary for the primary panel. “At a stakeholders’ meeting, governor Amosun decided to introduce the third element which didn’t feature in the resolution of the NEC, announced that Ogun state was going to adopt consensus and he proceded to define what in his view constitute consensus. “He announced somebody as the consensus governor, he proceeded to announce another man as as the deputy governor, he went on to proclaim as the next Senator and he said the current serving senator, Tejuoso should step aside.
“He also went on to announce that the second senator also from Ogun state will step aside while another man will come in. Governor Amosun went on to announce another man who will be the next speaker, and another one as the next deputy speaker. “He also singlehandedly pronounced that of the eight House of Representatives members, seven will not return according to him, only one will return. All these he claimed is a consensus.
“However, Ogun state governor decided in his wisdom to conduct its own self help, I mean resulting to what you can call self help by conducting what he called his own primary. “The Secretary to Ogun state government became the Chief Returning Officer and I and other NWC members were watching the Channels Television and we saw the Secretary to Ogun State Government proclaiming himself as tbe returning officer, and purported to have conducted primary.” The National Chairman however said that the party would abide by Supreme Court ruling in as regards the Rivers State APC and would wait for the outcome of the court case as regards to Zamfara State. “On Zamfara State, we have asked our lawyers to write INEC because INEC cannot on its own award a whole state to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and disenfranchised our people. We trust that the rule of law will prevail as we have confidence in the judiciary and INEC.” He assured Nigerians that his party will defeat the candidate of the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) in the next year presidential election. “We will defeat Atiku the way we have defeated him before,” he said.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
News
Oshiomhole, others can’t stop my guber ambition, says Akinlade
Despite the rejection of his candidacy by the national leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the governorship contenders in Ogun State, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, said his ambition is still on course.
He said the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and those he described as “gang of marauders” can never stop his gubernatorial ambition.
This came amid speculation that loyalists of incumbent Governor Ibikunle Amosun were planning to defect to another party following the decision of the APC to recognise Prince Dapo Abiodun as the party’s governorship candidate for 2019 elections.
Already, some loyalists and appointees of the governor have reportedly been planted as candidates of the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) to be substituted later for real contestants.
But in a statement he personally signed and made available to reporters in Abeokuta yesterday, Akinlade urged his supporters to remain calm and peaceful.
The House of Representatives member said he stood by the mandate freely given to him at the gubernatorial primary election held on October 2.
He pointed out that he had waited for four weeks hoping that the APC leadership will take the path of honour by respecting the wishes of the “overwhelming majority” of members of the party in the state.
Akinlade stated that his supporters had been asking what his next step would be after Oshiomhole and others frustrated his efforts.
He said, “Dear compatriots, I have been inundated with calls by party faithfuls, the good people of Ogun State and well wishers from within and across the Nation since yesterday’s pronouncement by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on the gubernatorial ticket of APC, Ogun State.
“I wish to state categorically that i stand by the mandate freely given to me at the primary election of October 02, 2018. Although, we have spent the past four weeks (2nd Oct – 2nd Nov) hoping that the leadership of the party will take the path of honour by respecting the wishes of the overwhelming majority of members of APC in Ogun State.
“I wish to call on our members to remain calm and peaceful. Although the singular most asked question is what next? It is you, the good people of Ogun State, not Comrade Adams Oshiomhole or any other person that will decide our fate.
“I therefore want to state here that despite the attempt by a very few individuals to distort the course of history in the case of Ogun State, my believe that justice will prevail on this matter is unshaken.
“As for Comrade Adams Oshiomole and his gang of maurauders, all they have succeeded in doing is to dance naked in the market centre despite all opportunity open to them to do otherwise.
“Now they will see the manifestation of God’s glory when a people remain true to their conscience and justice.”
News
FG, NLC to meet on Sunday over minimum wage
The Federal Government says it hopes to continue negotiations on the national minimum wage with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Sunday, despite a court injunction restraining them from embarking on strike.
According to a statement credited to the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, the meeting involving organised labour, the organised private sector and government will hold at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha by 6 p.m.
Mr Ngige said the meeting would be followed by another meeting of the National Tripartite Minimum Wage Committee on Monday, November 5, at the same venue.
He appealed to all tripartite members to attend the meetings in the interest of the nation to find a solution to the minimum wage impasse.
The unions are insisting on a new minimum wage of 30, 000 naira for workers.
News
State elections: Parties in last minutes rush to beat deadline
Eight-nine out of the 91 registered political parties were in frantic rush to beat the November 2 deadline for the submission of their governorship and House of Assembly candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). As at 6 pm, INEC official who asked to be quoted, disclosed that 38 political parties have completed submission, among them, according to him, “major political parties.”
A member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sighted at the venue, said the party completed submission on Thursday. He said: “We started submission after the publication of presidential and National Assembly candidates. “We didn’t wait for all the forms to come. As they come, we bring them. That’s why you did not see crowd here.” He, however, said it was the list from Ogun State submitted by Adebayo Dayo-led faction that was accepted by the commission. Other parties were struggling to meet deadline.
But INEC Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said there will be no extension of time. Chief Anayo Arinze of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the party has been listed and would soon submit. Arinze said the party was fielding governorship candidates in the 29 states where there be vacancies in next year.
Trending
-
News18 hours ago
Atiku: APC places 4 govs, 12 chieftains on watchlist
-
Politics19 hours ago
Hot senatorial race for Saraki, Ahmed
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Aba residents fall for antics of ‘Wonder banks’
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
Finnish policewoman attempts suicide after swindled by Nigerian
-
Features18 hours ago
SHOCKING REVELATION!: I raped my mum because there were no other old women around
-
Politics20 hours ago
Election roles, too dirty for lecturers –Professor Abubakar
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
$850,000 fraud: U.S. court jails two Nigerians 95 months
-
News16 hours ago
FG summons envoy over closure of Nigerians’ shops in Ghana
Like
November 3, 2018 at 5:45 am
Like!! I blog frequently and I really thank you for your content. The article has truly peaked my interest.