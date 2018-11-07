Editorial
2019: Peace initiative, a timely move
The Sultan of Sokoko, Sa’ad Abubakar III, and President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, recently signed a pact aimed at ensuring a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the 2019 general elections.
The peace accord was signed at a Peace Declaration Summit organised by the Nigerian Interfaith Action Association (NIFAA) in collaboration with local and international partners.
Both the Sultan and Ayokunle urged Muslims and Christians to work together, shun violence, embrace dialogue and be committed to building communities that are resilient and free from fear.
“We join together to affirm that Nigeria is and shall remain a country committed to peace and harmony among all of its members, Christian or Muslims, from the North or from South.
“And that democracy must bring us closer together as a people and not separate us.
“We join together in patriotic love for our country and our fellow Nigerians to declare for peace as key stakeholders representing various religious and ethnic groups in Nigeria,” they said after the peace declaration.
The importance of this peace initiative by the foremost religious leaders in the country cannot be overemphasised. The point need to be made very strongly that next year’s elections must not be approached by politicians with a do-or-die mentality. It is in this regard that the message of both leaders is vital.
The timing too could not have been better. The various political parties have just finished conducting their primaries, and in many instances internal crisis and violence characterised the exercises. Although some of internal wrangling have been largely resolved in some states, others are still enmeshed in some level of crisis. We do hope that these issues will be resolved quickly.
But the real challenge will be the conduct of the political parties as the general elections early next year draw ever so close. We want to state categorically that the contests must be issues-based. Politicians must eschew a situation of mudslinging, character assassination, calumny and the likes. All the candidates must be prepared to tell Nigerians what they have in store for them; they must be able to run on the strength of their ideas, policies and achievements as the case may be.
The politicians belong, in the main, to the two major religions in the country, so it won’t be too much expecting them to listen to the admonition of their religious leaders to shun violence and eschew any actions that are capable of triggering crisis. By the very nature of elections winners and losers are bound to emerge. So, wherever politicians find themselves in this spectrum they should accept it in the knowledge that there will always be opportunities for elections in the future. Winners should also be magnanimous in victory with the overriding principle being the need to ensure that peace reigns at all times because without peace very little can be achieved in terms of progress.
In this respect, politicians must guard against inflammatory remarks that are capable of heating up the system. The utterances and actions of some politicians give the lie to their self-confessed claim that they are driven by desire to serve. If that is really the motivation, then there should not be a recourse to desperation and willingness to pull down the entire system.
Party leaders must caution their party men to be more circumspect and restrained in their utterances. Indeed, we note that some of the party leaders themselves need to rise above mundane party politics. They must become statesmen who are more concerned about the overall interest of the country rather than being just party champions.
We recall that prior to the 2015 general elections there was a similar peace initiative led by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar with Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah and others as members of the committee. That move helped in so small measure to define the conduct of that election especially due to their commitment. We also do hope that this particular move by the Sultan and the CAN leader will be pursued with equal zeal and commitment by the promoters of the initiative. Undoubtedly, these leaders know the enormity of the task ahead and pointing it out is just a matter of emphasis. But the bulk of the work lies with the politicians. As has been alluded to already the recent primaries were characterised by violence and intimidation. So we use this opportunity to call on these politicians not to plunge the country into chaos. They must be guided by the larger good in their words and actions.
Finally, working with Gen Abdulsalami’s committee is a move we will recommend to both the Sultan and Ayokunle. The more people working for peace in this regard the better for the country. This is one area where the expression ‘the more the merrier’ certainly holds true.
Kanu’s renewed call for election boycott
Since October 21 when the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, made an online broadcast after disappearing for months, there have been renewed agitations in the South-East by members of his group. Perhaps, Kanu’s reappearance and the broadcast from an unknown location was the impetus his disillusioned members needed to believe that their quest for a new country – Biafra – could still be realised.
Among other things he said in the broadcast was that his followers would not participate in any election in 2019 as their avowed boycott of the 2019 elections would remain in force.
He stressed that the group would not shift ground on referendum and election boycott.
“If you want us to participate in any form of election in Biafra land, give us a date for a referendum. If not, count us out of anything called election.
“There is no longer South-East or South-South Nigeria. It shall be known as Biafra. Without referendum, nothing will happen in Nigeria. IPOB will not participate in any election and that position will never change,” Kanu said.
Ordinarily, there would have been no need to take Kanu’s latest outing as a serious venture. But we are concerned that the call and his reappearance are coming just a few months to a general election in which the fortunes of the Igbo and Nigeria generally would be decided.
We consider the reappearance and the call for a boycott of the elections as very disruptive, considering the timing and the possible implication it would have on the elections if the Igbo youths decide to heed his call.
Sure, the Igbo have been here before and have continued to suffer the ugliness of such ignoble calls.
In the 2006 census, for instance, the Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), led by Chief Ralph Uwazurike, had made a similar call, asking the Igbo not to participate in the enumeration exercise. Although not all Igbo listened to the call, many did. The result was visible as the South-East, the hot bed of that MASSOB agitation, slipped into the smallest zone in the country by population. Although, some people would argue that the massive migration of the Igbo out of their zone could be a major factor in the minority status conferred on the zone after that census, there is no doubt that Uwazurike’s dubious call played a major part in convincing some uninformed in boycotting the process. More than 12 years after that exercise, the South-East continues to pay for the misadventure.
There have been similar calls on crucial national obligations from both MASSOB and its sister organisation, IPOB. The Anambra governorship election last year was one of such. But being a state election, the damage was not very visible as Governor Willie Obiano was returned to his seat.
It is instructive that currently, both the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council and the Uwazurike-led MASSOB have come out strongly against Kanu’s call this time, telling the Igbo to ignore him.
The Ohanaeze youths said that the call was not beneficial to the Igbo.
We not only align entirely with the positions of the youth and Uwazurike, we also state without any iota of doubt that time has come for the Igbo to ignore all the self-serving, ego-centric and ignorant agitators masquerading as leaders to the detriment of the peace-loving people of the region.
We align with the Igbo leaders, who are seeing the bigger picture and are pushing for the restructuring of the country in line with their counterparts in the South-West, South-South and parts of the North.
We also remind Kanu and his co-travellers that his agitation and quest for self-glory has caused the South-East, not only its reputation in the country, but has also created several problems for innocent citizens of the region, who are staying and earning their living in other parts of the country.
The recent quit order given to Igbo in the North is a case in point. We have not mentioned the thousands of youths, who have lost their lives in the hands of the military and other security agencies in their blind followership of Kanu and his progenitor – Uwazurike.
We recall that even in the heat of the Python Dance by the Army, Kanu was able to find his way out of his base, Umuahia and eventually ended up abroad, from where he resurfaced to make the latest broadcast. While not holding brief for the Army on that exercise, we note that many other youths were not as lucky as Kanu as they could not find their way out of the country. They lost their lives and created a perpetual sorrow in their families. There are also those who acted as his sureties to bail him out of the hold of the Federal Government. They are all in trouble now.
We are strongly of the view that there is time for everything. So long as the Biafran dream is still not realised, the Igbo should not be made to alienate themselves from the collective dreams of Nigeria as a country. Otherwise, calls like Kanu’s could further harm the interest of the Igbo in the Nigerian polity.
We, therefore, insist that Kanu and his co-journey men should take a break and leave the South-East and the Igbo to sort themselves out politically. There is no need to continue to portray the zone as the worst in the country. Kanu should be ignored in the interest of the Igbo.
Minimum wage: Govt, labour on warpath
Last week’s decision by organised labour to go ahead with the November 6 strike following Federal Government’s failure to accept and adopt the report on N30,000 minimum wage by the Tripartite Committee on New Minimum Wage did not come as a surprise.
Having given the federal and state governments enough leash to put their houses in order and give Nigerians a living and befitting wage, it was expected that the unions would resort to its last option of going on strike as the former are not forthcoming.
It has, however, become ironic that in order to prevent labour from going ahead with the strike, the government has suddenly run to court to stop the industrial action.
Good enough, labour has claimed not to have seen any of such court order, and as a result, it will go ahead with what has been planned except the Federal Government retraces its step by accepting the committee’s recommendation for onward passage to the National Assembly.
The root cause of the impending strike is the insistence of the state governors to pay only N22,500 as minimum wage for workers whereas the labour unions are insisting on N30,000.
Since 2017 when the tripartite committee was inaugurated, the Federal Government never pretended as if it was not going to deliver on the report of the committee until the first quarter of this year when the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, suddenly realised that the promised date of implementation was no longer an eternity.
There have always been fears within labour circle that the Federal Government would renege not only in paying the recommended wage, but also failing in implementing it in the third quarter of the year as promised.
For Ngige, who radiated excitement at the beginning of the whole process to later lean on the flimsy excuse that the capacity for state governments and private sector employers to pay is paramount to the implementation of any report, is tantamount to complete mockery of the committee’s efforts and eventual delivery.
That remains a huge slap on the faces of most Nigerians, who daily behold a government with officials and families’ members that are neck deep in extravagant lifestyle.
Pragmatically, the minimum wage of N18,000 has become out of tune. Even when it was introduced more than five years ago, Nigerians had condemned it based on the fact that the economic realities on ground then far outweighed the figure.
Even with recent statistical drop in inflation from as high as 18 per cent to 11 per cent consecutively, the positive effect hardly permeates the ordinary Nigerians’ daily living as prices of commodities are still on the very high side, making the current N18,000 an insult and a direct marker for economic and social marginalisation. To state it succinctly, what do some state governors do with security votes, and large convoys?
The most appalling aspect of the whole issue is that whereas Nigerian government is haggling with labour over N30,000, some African countries pay higher minimum wage. For instance, Chad pays an equivalent of N60,000 as minimum wage; Cameroon, N38,000; Algeria, N83,000, while Libya that is still struggling out of crisis pays as much as N190,000.
For a committee in which government representatives including the minister actively participated in, it is rather nauseating to behold that the implementation of the final report has become a problem to the same government, up to the extent of going to court to seek an injunction stopping the planned strike.
However, as labour is certain to go ahead with strike, most people will, as usual, see it as a battle for a few and even though it is likely to extend it to the private sector after succeeding with government, there is certainly a limit to which it can go as the capacity of the private investor is ultimately dependent on the state of the economy.
One thing must also be taken out from labour’s agitation for the strike. While it feels at ease telling Nigerians to stockpile food and necessities, the directive, however, becomes ironic considering the fact that most Nigerians do not have enough resources to heap food at home for an indefinite strike as they live on daily allowances as little as between N500 and N1,000.
To stretch the matter further, in a country where electricity is as good as not functional, and for the fact that electricity workers and those in oil sector will be joining the strike, even those with enough money to stockpile food might end up having a smelling home from rotting food items.
As much as it is necessary for labour to make a statement, we believe it is very expedient for them to become more proactive by looking for other ways to make employers do their bidding.
While we enjoin government to do all it can to forestall the strike as room for deliberation is still open till midnight today, we also appeal that the poor masses must not be allowed to suffer unnecessarily.
We call on both the government and organised labour to reach amicable settlement on this new minimum wage. The nation cannot afford another strike.
Taming lawyers from forging judgements
Globally, lawyers are a set of respected people, not only for their knowledge of law, but for ensuring that rule of law and justice becomes the grundnorm of any civilized society. Nigeria is not exempted, especially in the array of eminent and distinguished lawyers it has produced over the years, even before independence.
Nigeria, which attained her independence in 1960, produced the first lawyer in Christopher Alexander Sapara Williams on November 17, 1879. This was followed by the father of Nigeria’s first Senior Advocate, the late Chief Fredrick Rotimi Williams and his uncle who were both called to Bar in 1927.
Chief Williams was called to the Bar in 1943. Over the years, the country has had eminent members of the Bar like the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the Sofolas, Chief Richard Akinjide, Dr. Nabo Graham-Douglas and many other distinguished lawyers, who practiced law with finest and best tradition required of a profession described as noble and custodians referred to as ‘learned.’
But of late, the practice of law has consistently been brought into opprobrium following unchecked activities of a few practitioners, who obviously do not fit into the noble profession. It was unheard of in the days of FRA Williams, who was reverend as ‘Timi the Law,’ for lawyers to engage in criminal activities, ranging from forgery to stealing, including offering gratification to judicial officers with a view to corrupting the Bench.
For instance, this year alone, over 20 lawyers have been caught in criminal web while scores are facing one form of criminal offence or another before their umbrella body’s disciplinary committee contrary to their constitutional role of upholding rule of law, protecting the law and representing people in court. In today’s practice of law in the country, caution has been thrown to the wind as respect and reverence hitherto accorded law profession is gradually waning following atrocities being committed by lawyers.
One of these is the prevalence of fake lawyers. There are scores of cases establishing the fact that many practitioners, who today claimed to be lawyers, are fake. Although lawyers’ umbrella body – the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) – did not claim ignorance of proliferation of fake lawyers, it has nonetheless put in place various mechanism to rid the body of fake and impersonation garb. But while this challenge is being addressed, there appears a fresh one in forged judgements.
Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, raised the alarm of this emerging challenge last month when he disclosed that some lawyers forged judgements in their application for the coveted title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). Although the CJN did not name the lawyers, he said: “I have to point out the fact in the just concluded exercise.
Some applicants were found to have engaged in dishonourable conduct such as forgery of judgements, resulting in their being reported to the police for investigation and possible prosecution.”
This detestable practice was yet to abate when Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke, drew the nation’s attention to another discovery in her jurisdiction. In this case, mastermind of the alleged forgery was identified.
He is Edward Oseghale. Oseghale allegedly engaged a property owner in relation to a case involving a landlord and a tenant. Instead of allowing the due process to take its course, Oseghale, a lawyer of over 10 years post call, allegedly resorted to forgery of a judgement to satisfy his client’s interest. Lagos State Chief Registrar, Taiwo Olatokun, on September 25, 2018, accused Oseghale of altering a judgement he earlier obtained in a separate case with similar suit number, but different year and presented it as the judgement in the new case.
The lawyer was, however, exposed when the defendant, who was sceptical about the authenticity of the judgement, went to the court to ask for a true copy of the judgement, only to discover that the said judgement did not exist.
The Registrar said forgery among lawyers was not new. We also want both the NBA and the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), the body saddled with conferring the SAN title on deserving lawyers, to rise up to this painful development and its damage to the profession and the society if allowed unchecked.
The two bodies need to review whatever measure put in place to curb the detestable trend with a view to making it more stringent, otherwise, it would get out of hands as lawyers may be tempted to adopt such practice as the norm. Above all, there is urgent need for a concerted effort by major stakeholders in the legal profession to address this challenge. NBA should take the lead with a view to ensuring that its members deploy the required finesse into the practice of law.
