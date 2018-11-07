2019 Polls: NSCDC warns personnel against partisan politics

Mrs Abosede lsimi, Assistant Commandant General (ACG), in-charge of Zone D, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has warned corps personnel against partisan politics.

Addressing officers and men of the Niger command, on Wednesday in Minna, Isimi said the corps would not tolerate any despicable act capable of dragging the reputation of the organisation into the mud.

She warned the personnel to refrain from politics or getting involved in any political activities, which could undermine the image of the service.

“If you have anything to do with partisan politics, just endeavour to honourably resign and allow us to work towards providing a level playing ground for all political parties to operate optimally.

“We are fully prepare to discharge our constitutional responsibility in ensuring peaceful atmosphere for the conduct of all electoral processes in 2019.

” I urged you to continue to demonstrate high sense of moral conduct while discharging your primary duties. ”

The Assistant Commandant General commended Niger Government for the construction of the corps school in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.

She said the projects which had reached about 75 per cent completion would go a long way in providing training ground for the personnel.

According to her, already the provost office, administrative block and residential quarters have been completed, I am appealing to the state government to complete the lecture theatre and the dining hall to enable the corps commence training programme.

Earlier, Mr Philip Ayuba, the Corps Commandant, said security measures had been adopted to ensure smooth implementation of electoral processes in the state.

“We have issued an effective operational order to all our divisional offices in 25 council areas on how to provide security and deal with any unforeseen circumstances before, during and after the general elections, ” he said. (NAN)

