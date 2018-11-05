Back Page Column
2019: The choice before Nigerians
Of course, I cannot pretend that politics is not in the air, and that elections are a few weeks away. This means that all Nigerians including those of us in the South-West have to make a choice about who to choose and which party to vote for. I am mindful of the fact that this is the first time where we have had two major parties manage our affairs. One for 16 years and another for three and a half years thus far. I am aware that we still want more service from government, and therefore decisionmaking will require deep reflection.
Do we go back to those who have served you for 16 years since 1999; or do we move forward with this government that has had only three years and five months to serve us? So the next election might well be a choice between going back and moving forward. Let me start by saying that my ministry is responsible for delivering some of Nigeria’s critical infrastructure for transport, electricity and housing. In 2015 when you elected this government, the budget for these three ministries, left behind by the previous government, was N19 billion for works, N5 billion for power, and N1.2 billion for housing making a total of N25.2 billion. In the year 2017, the budget for works was N394 billion; Power was N69.96 billion and Housing was N64.9 billion (Total N529 billion).
In a country where the population is growing faster than the infrastructure, the difference between these budgets must tell you that this government is more serious about providing infrastructure to support you. So, if you need more roads, more bridges, more power, more housing and the job opportunities and prosperity that their delivery will bring, your choice in the next election should be easier. Don’t go back to a budget of N25.2 billion for infrastructure, move forward with a budget for infrastructure which has grown to N543 billion in 2018. Another feature of the difference between these two budget sizes is that the last government was spending less on infrastructure for almost one decade when oil prices stayed at $100 per barrel during that decade. This government is spending more on infrastructure when oil prices largely hovered between $40 and $60. So, in making your choice, please consider who is the better manager.
The one who did less with more or the one who did more with less. Again I urge you to reflect. Do you want to go back to doing less with more, or move forward with doing more with less? And before I leave this point, let me just inform you that over the last 10 years, from the proceeds of oil, Saudi Arabia spent $420 billion on infrastructure. But it is not about spending money alone, it is about what we did with it; and what was left behind for us.
What was left behind were massive debts owed to contractors who had not been paid for 3 to 5 years and who had laid off thousands of workers and shut down equipment and plants. That was one of the reasons why the economy first went into recession, and, I suspect, one of the reasons they quickly conceded defeat.
They also left behind debts owed to state governments who were forced to intervene on federal infrastructure especially roads and bridges. That figure stands at about N450 billion. What we spent the money on, was to pay contractors and today I can tell you that there is no state in Nigeria where we are not building at least one federal road.
We are constructing houses in 34 states in a pilot scheme to determine affordability and acceptability; and we have 90 transmission projects aimed at improving connectivity between the Gen- Cos and the DisCos who serve you. Those 90 projects are largely resuscitated because this government has recovered 690 containers of power equipment out of over 800 containers left at the port for almost a decade because they did not pay contractors, who then could not pay the shippers and warehouse companies.
The Buhari government has paid, the projects are making progress. Adamawa, Odogunyan, Ejigbo, Apo and Damaturu are some of those completed Transmission Sub-stations. Those of you from Ondo and environs will agree that although the work is not finished, your travel time on the Benin-Ore-Sagamu road has reduced. Our contractor is on site and has to work while you use the road.
The same is true of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway that connects three states of Lagos, Ogun and Oyo; and links to Ondo and beyond. Those of you who use the road will acknowledge that you no longer have to spend the night on the road. You can go to Ibadan from Lagos and be sure that you can return on the same day. Yet we have not finished. Please as you prepare to choose next year, remember those long hours on Benin-Ore, Lagos-Ibadan that sometimes stretched into the night.
Do you want to go back? Ask yourself if progress on these roads in three years is better than what you have seen over 16 years. It will help you decide who to choose to ensure that the road is finished, and you can move forward. Also remember those who presided over the cuts in the budget of these roads in the 2017 budget. As they plan to frustrate and slow down the Buhari government, the president innovates and finds solutions.
There is now a Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund to ensure that the Second Niger bridge, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road, Lagos-Ibadan expressway and some other projects are not deprived of funding again. Major roads in the South-West like the Lagos-Abeokuta Road, the Ikorodu-Sagamu road, which had been deserted and left to decay, now have contractors at work. Do you want to go back to that? The Apapa-TinCan-Mile 2-Oshodi- Oworonshoki road has been awarded and work should start sometime in November this year as the construction equipment are being readied.
This will give a final solution for the gridlock that was inherited from the last government. These are some of the examples of what has changed and is changing for the better. Those who ran it aground for 16 years now say we are not quick enough. The question you right thinking and well-meaning citizens should ask is which nation has been rebuilt in four years? It is going to take more than one election cycle to consolidate on the progress I have shared with you; and if you do not choose wisely you can reverse it. A choice to go back is a choice to reverse this progress and a choice to move forward is a sensible choice to consolidate and progress.
Those same people who caused the problem cannot now be trusted to fix it.You will hear from them that the country has problems as they try to weaponise our challenges to deceive Nigerians. The infrastructure decayed under their watch; insurgency and bombings started under their watch; the grand corruption under their watch makes it impossible to identify one item of critical infrastructure that Nigeria can point to in a decade during which oil price averaged over $100 per barrel. On the housing side, as I said we are in every state including all the states of the South- West except Lagos. Each site employs not less than 1,000 people made up of builders, artisans, fabricators, and vendors and we plan to do much more. Through this infrastructure commitment, the President and the government is driving the economy vehicle in the right direction. The last quarter report of the National Bureau of Statistics for Q2 of 2018 shows the following rate of growth in sectors affected by my ministry:
Transportation – (Road, rail, water and air) – 21.76%, Construction – 7.66% and Electricity – 7.59%. But it is not just travel time reduction, and economic growth that is impacted, the number of road traffic accidents, injuries and loss of lives are reducing month by month as FRSC figures from June and July 2018 show. While the biggest cause of accidents remains speed violations. Let me close with some specific comments on power in the South-West: Magboro, Mowe, Ibafo, Ondo (North and South) are communities who were never connected to power supply before. That story has changed. They are now connected and experiencing power supply.
That is change. This is because we increased generation from 4,000 to 7,000 MW; averaging 1,000 MW per annum; Transmission from 5,000 to 7,000MW averaging 660MW per annum, and distribution from 2,690 MW in May 2015 to 5,222MW in January 2018, averaging 844 MW per annum. We have not finished and we have not reached everybody yet; but many of you can tell the difference now and attest to the fact that things have changed for the better. Ask yourself if you use your generator longer today than in 2015 or if you spend less money on diesel today than in 2015, or if you are getting power supply longer today than in 2015.
Please choose next year according to that answer. Also ask yourself who has done better: 4,000 MW over 16 years at an average 250 MW per annum? Or 3,000 MW over 3 years at an average of 1,000 MW per annum? I have addressed the choice before you between going back and moving forward. Let me end my contribution on another issue that is critical to the decision you have to make about your future.
That issue is TRUST. Who will you trust to better manage your affairs. The one who did less with more; or the one that is doing more with less. Without a doubt, we have done more with less time and with less money. That is change and we remain committed to doing more.
•Fashola (SAN), Minister of Power, Works and Housing, made the observation at the South-West town hall meeting in Ibadan recently.
Exit of Chief Tony Anenih, the Political Iroko of our time
“Are there still two Romans living such as these?…The last of all the Romans, fare thee well”-William Shakespeare (1564-1616) in Julius Caesar. There is no better way of describing this iroko of a Nigerian of Edoid origin; this iconic prodigy of a politician par excellence and this pan-Nigerian Nationalist of a colossus, than to use the above words. He was an unforgettable politician who brought colour, candour, exoticism, mystique, enchantment, effervescence and glamour to bear on politics and politicking.
Never since the days of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik of Africa) and Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe (the man of timber, obeche, iroko and caterpillar), had we beholden a man so deft in political sagacity, acuity, percipience, perspicacity, shrewdness and strategic discernment. Chief Anenih was brutally frank, honest and sincere to a fault. I was close enough to him to know these facts first hand. He was like a father to me, always giving free elderly advice laden with wisdom and perception. He wore humility like a second skin. Easily accessible and gregarious, yet oximoronically shy and taciturn, Chief Tony Anenih, ever sartorial and dignifying in carriage, will be missed in the political space of Nigeria as a resonating voice in an oasis of fear and silence. He, it was, who joined other forces to bring about democracy in 1999, after the better forgotten annulment of the June 12, 1993 fairest, freest and most credible election ever held in Nigeria.
To say that this patriarch of many mentees stamped his political feet on the sands of time is a gross understatement. Popularly called “Mr Fix It” for his uncommon political navigational skills and proactive dexterity in wading into and solving complex governance, and political logjams and puzzles, the Iyasele of Esanland was an embodiment of what principled politicians should be. He saw politics from the nationalistic prism of inclusivity, uniting Nigeria and giving her peace, unity, stability, cohesion, justice, equity and egalitarianism. He never discriminated against anyone on the basis of his gender, religion, tribe or station in life. His soft spoken nature was a mere veneer and coating for a steady personae, one who was hard on principles and discipline.
Chief Anenih came. He saw. And he conquered. Vini, Vidi, Vici. Let us not mourn, but celebrate this African octopoidal octogenarian. It was calpurnia, wife of Julius Caesar, who, while begging her husband not to venture out on the ideas of March (the day he was later killed), made the memorable speech: “When beggars die, there are no comets seen; the heavens themselves blaze forth the death of Princes”. Chief Anthony Akhakon Anenih, CFR, easily fits into this narrative. God, grant his soul eternal repose. God, grant his entire family the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Amen.
OBA EWUARE II: GIANT STRIDES WITHIN A SHORT TIME
INTRODUCTION
Oba Ewuare II (N’ Ogidigan), Uku Apkolokpolo, the 40th Oba of Benin, is the scion of Oba Ewuare the Great (1440-1473), who reigned after Oba Uwafiokun (1443-1473) and was succeeded by Oba Ezoti (1473-1475). Ewuare the Great, it was, who developed the Edaiken title for the eldest son of the Oba, to stamp succession authority in the royal lineage. A warrior par excellence, who built city walls, moats and boulevards within Benin City and led his army to conquer many cities and towns, up to Owo and the Niger Delta area, Ewuare the Great no doubt reincarnated in the present Oba of Benin, Ewuare II. The handsome quintessential Diplomat illuminated the dark crevices of locked diplomatic channels during and after the military years, as Nigerian envoy to Angola, Italy (with concurrent accreditation to Albania), the kingdom of Sweden (with concurrent accreditation to the Scandinavian countries of the Republic of Finland and the kingdom of Denmark and Norway). Since his ascension to the throne of his forefathers two years ago, Oba Ewuare II has achieved so much within a very short time on the throne. He is development conscious for his people.
SOME IMPRINTS
He has since strongly called for the repatriation of all Benin artefacts carted away during the mindless and punitive British expedition and invasion of Benin kingdom in 1897. He has implored the federal government to have more federal presence in Edo State. He has called upon Edo State government to introduce Benin language and history in the curriculum of schools. Using what he coined as “cultural diplomacy”, Oba Ewuare called for cultural renaissance as a great tool to promote harmonious relationships, respect traditional institutions, unify the people and resolve communal and individual disputes through the principles of social justice and equity.
DISBANDMENT OF CDAs
One of his earliest actions on being crowned on 20th October, 2016, was to order the immediate disbandment of the notorious and parasitic Community Development Associations (CDAs). This was a platform used by unemployed youths in virtually all the communities within Benin kingdom, to perpetrate heinous crimes. Potential investors were serially chased out with machetes, clubs and guns, whenever they refused to pay huge sums of extortionist money to them. Private homes and property developers were not spared this anguish and nightmare. The Oba immediately set up a Committee of intellectuals, professionals, security gurus and traditional chiefs to map out a roadmap towards elimination of this anti-development menace. Yours sincerely was privileged to be part of this historic platform. The result was the Oba’s forging of a close alliance with the Edo State executive and legislative arms of government to promulgate a law criminalizing and out lawing CDAs and their ill-wind deleterious effects.
Today, Edo state, especially the Benin Kingdom axis, is seen by investors that troop in, as a safe haven for investment. Inspite of this, His Royal Majesty, during his thank you visit to present Muhammadu Buhari in Aso villa, emphasized the strengthening of security in Edo State and the dire need of infrastructural development in Edo state.
ADVOCACY FOR GELEGELE SEA PORT DEVELOPMENT
One project quite dear to the heart of the Oba who has since modernized the royal palace and vicinity, is the Gelegele seaport. He implored president Buhari to help develop it, to open up the state to commerce and industry.
SATELLITE TOWN
Perhaps, the most ambitious project so far embarked upon by the Oba, and indeed any royal father anywhere in the world, is the proposed satellite town to be established at Ugoneki, in the Uhunmwonde L.G.A. of Edo State, along the Benin – Agbor road. The proposed town to be known as “Oba Ewuare II satellite town”, is to be self-sufficient, with sundry basic amenities of life and 24 hours of security and power supply.
OBA EWUARE II FOUNDATION
His focus on development led him to set up the Oba Ewuare II Foundation, which, in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has since organized skills acquisition programmes, training over 50 youths, including returnees from Lybia. The Foundation is geared towards eradicating poverty amongst youths and the most vulnerable of the society. It is to halt social vices, illegal migration and human trafficking of Edo indigenes to foreign countries, in the vain hop of greener pastures; and to provide empowerment through scholarships, skills acquisition and total liberation and re-orientation of the “get-rich-quick” mentality of the new generation.
The Foundation seeks to develop Edo language and provide free feeding for the needy, with over 1000 already fed. The revered Oba has even placed many Lybia returnees on salary. He retired into the sacred realm of his ancestral abode, came out and placed a curse on human traffickers who prey on young, vulnerable and innocent ladies, with the words, “our gods will destroy you”. He even cursed native doctors who administer oath of secrecy on unsuspecting victims.
ALL HAIL A ROYAL TOUCH
Thus, within the short span of two years, Oba Ewuare II, like his forebear, Oba Ewuare the Great, has changed the face of traditional institution in Nigeria, striving for development and modernism, even as he jealously guards our prime culture, customs and traditions.
Oba gha to kpere, isee.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“No evil can happen to a good man, either in life or after death.” (Plato).
LAST LINE
Nigerians, please continue to engage me in the national conversation, whilst awaiting explosive topic of Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb, Ph.D, LL.D.
TOP SCORERS IGNITE EMIRATES STADIUM
●It’s Salah, Mane vs Aubameyang, Lacazette
●Firmino, Ozil can spring surprises
The battle for supremacy in the glamorous English Premier League is getting more interesting every week as the competition progresses. It is also of note that the supremacy battle is not only about the league table but other various aspects of the EPL like the highest scorer, best goalkeeper, best player, highest scoring team and the least conceding team.
This weekend, two of the teams competing for the title on current form will clash at the Emirates Stadium a s Arsenal host Liverpool. Liverpool are currently 2nd on the table behind Manchester City with 26 points from 10 matches. The Reds have won eight games, drew two with 20 goals scored, and only four conceded. On the other hand Arsenal are 4th with 22 points from 10 matches after recording seven wins, one draw and two defeats.
The Gunners have scored 24 goals and conceded 13. After losing two opening games to Manchester City and Chelsea, Arsenal have not lost any match while Liverpool are yet to taste defeat this season. And so on the 2018/2019 EPL table, only four points separate the two teams currently competing tor the title but the players will battle for individual awards also along the line. Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has scored six goals so far to place second behind Chelsea’s Edin Hazard on the Top Scorer’s table with seven goals. Interestingly, Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also on seven goals as top scorer.
Last season’s Most Valuable Player and highest scorer, Mohamed Salah did not have a bright start to the season but he has scored in the last three matches for the team and the Egyptian is on five goals and three assists so far. Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette is on four goals with two assists and the gunners have players like Aaron Ramsey, Alex Iwobi and Mesut Ozil to create the chances upfront. Liverpool will rely on Skipper Jodan Hedersson, Naby Keita and James Milner to create chances for the strikers. However, while Liverpool have conceded only four goals this season in the defence led by Virjil Van Dijk, Arsenal have conceded 13 goals.
The performance of the defenders might be a major factor in this match which is the battle of best strikers in the current EPL season. A very tricky and entertaining match is anticipated with the strikers trying to get better while the defenders will also battle to prevent goals. Roberto Fimino with two assists and two goals is also dangerous just as Ozil who has three goals and one assist.
Sex toys as alternatives?
Since Funke Egbemode wrote about sex toys for women, an article she coded as “A Deputy for Your Busy Husband…” in her Adam’s Apple column of July 28, 2017, I knew the “war” in the bedroom was assuming a frightening dimension. Many married women are groaning under tensed, emotionally abrasive and simmering sexless atmosphere. While I hope the situation would improve with time, the incursion of sex toys into the market has further aggravated the “cold war” in the bedroom thereby widening the gap of sexual intimacy among “warring” couples.
In the lucid narrative embroidered in flowery expressions typical of witty Egbemode, she weaved her theme around a conversational scenario of a trio, two of whose lamentations for being left in the cold by their ever busy husbands resorted to self-help through the use of sex toys – vibrators. She wrote: “The sex toy also comes in handy with men who leave their women half way to Paradise for all kinds of reasons…
Absentee husbands and busy blokes like Liz and Mofe’s husbands also need deputies before their wives begin to climb scandalous things. Sex toys are here, all over the place. Women are resorting to self-help to the cha¬grin of their men and their pastors.” I have been counselling a number of my married female contacts and readers who complained of having sex issues with their spouses. There are those with months, one, two and even four years of sexless experiences in their homes. I received a mail early in the week from a reader and she detailed her frustration based on her sexless life in marriage. According to her, she was at her wit end and was considering a divorce as a way out of her predicament until… Excerpts of the mail read: “I have been going through a hell in my marriage. My husband, after I caught him pant down with another woman in our matrimonial bed, has refused to let go his act of infidelity.
He apologised for his misdemeanours, several of them though, and I have since forgiven him but he won’t let things return to normalcy. I have asked him if I have done anything wrong to which he said “NO” but why he has refused to sleep with me since, I cannot fathom. “Six months down the line, my friends advised that I should get a sex toy to ease my urges since I declined to engage in extra-marital affair despite pressures from male admirers. Initially I thought I could control the use of the toy without sliding into addiction, nay, I enjoyed engaging in the game every night.
I eventually got addicted to the toy as if my happiness and fulfilment depended on it. Eight months into the addiction, I couldn’t extricate myself from the enslaving hook of the toy. “My problem now is that I couldn’t flow with normal sex life with my husband even weeks after we have fully reconciled.
To be sure that I was not having real emotional challenge in my sex life, I regret to violate my cherished principle by experimenting with a guy to see if my dry romantic life was due to long absence of his touches or due to our prolonged quarrel. I also thought it was due to the psychological trauma I endured while my husband abandoned me or for the hatred I developed for him while the rift lasted. Sadly, the effect was the same, even with a guy I had a crush on among my admirers. “I need your help on how to restore my sex life with my spouse.I’m in a deep mess and I believe you can help me out.
Thanks so much for the great work you are doing, Michael West. God bless you sir. Amen. – Mrs. M. Anonymous, Abuja. Next week, God willing, I will respond to this issue and make our women know the hidden truth about the dangers inherent in the use of sex toys. Please watch out! Re: He Wants Sex Worker as Wife Hello Mike, Your article is a balanced one: presenting the two sides, that is, the genuine convert and the Gomer type. I have the latter type in my area. She used to be obedient to her husband and humble until recently. They have five children now.
The eldest is in her final year in the secondary school. Everything about her changed suddenly. Her mode of dressing was outrageous. It was so bad that she was caught pant down in her shop while a man was ‘pumping’ her. The husband was at his wit end. Out of provocation, he lamented one day that he regretted bringing her out of her whore trade at Alapere (area of Ketu, Lagos). He even mentioned the (particular) hotel; both of them are of the same tribe.
She has since mellowed but refused to return to her initial humble and obedient self, rather, she’s always haughty, saucy and arrogant.
The husband seems to have accepted her as his cross.
– Femi Abulude, Lagos.
Send your responses/private issues to: Email: mikeawe@yahoo.co.uk +234-(0)8035304268 – SMS/WhatsApp +234-(0)8059964446 – Hook Up
