2019: Why Buhari must heed APC stakeholders’ warnings
The 2019 general elections provide yet another opportunity for Nigerians to witness what we regard to as ‘incumbency factor.’ It is an election in which one of the competitors is the occupant of the position contested for, as against scenarios where an incumbent is not involved, known as an “open seat” election.
Nigeria, since the return of the current democracy, has witnessed only two open-seat presidential elections, in 1999 between former President Olusegun Obasanjo against Chief Olu Falae and others, and 2007, between late Umaru Yar’Adua against General Muhammadu Buhari, Atiku Abubakar, and others.
For those who understand the game of politics and Nigeria’s political terrain have since attested to one fact that interesting times lie ahead of next year’s general elections, mainly, with just a few days to official flag off of full campaigns. Greater attention and interest of most party stalwarts, as well as the electorates, already seem to be centered on the two dominant political parties, the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their candidates.
All presidential elections of 2003, 2011 and 2015 featured incumbents as a contestant. Interestingly, for the first time, former President Goodluck Jonathan, an incumbent who run on the platform of the PDP lost to General Muhammadu Buhari who is now an incumbent himself, seeking a return after an initial four year term expiring on 29th May, 2019. If he wins, Buhari will lead Nigeria till 2023.
It appears presently that the contest will be a fight of the Titans. According to the list of presidential candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), no fewer than 79 candidates on various political platforms including those of the dominant parties Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and President Buhari of the All Progressives Party (APC) will be seeking election to lead Nigeria over the next four years.
As an incumbent, President Buhari has so many things going to his advantage. Some of these include the power of the purse. What this means is that the President without pretending will during the campaigns be using state resources to traverse the length and breadth of the country to again, convince Nigerians for re-election. The acclaimed visible achievements of his government while in office will speak volume.
While President Buhari is seen as a man of integrity, other such powers available to him as an incumbent, whether he chooses to abuse them or not, include the powers to deploy security agents and the fact that he is the employer of electoral officials who will be conducting the polls.
These facts will continue to pose serious threats to the opposition parties. There is no doubt that in African politics, where these factors are often deployed positively or negatively, it is usually difficult for a newcomer to defeat an incumbent in an election. We must understand that Nigeria as the giant of the continent is not an exception.
There are indications that despite the incumbent factor, which stands positive for the presidential candidate of the APC, the emergence of Atiku as presidential flag-bearer of the PDP has since changed the political space and narrative. President Buhari and his handlers are presently not in doubt that the contest will be tight. Most of them have since realised that there is indeed, much work to be done.
For the governor of Kogi State who is the leader of a youth group and political youth appointees of the President, if the APC must remain in power, deliberate actions need to be taken by the party to market its presidential candidate to Nigerians alongside numerous projects executed by the government.
When the President hosted the youth political appointees to a dinner at the presidential villa, it was clear that nothing will be taken for granted to ensure that the electorates have the right perception despite what they described as the crooked narrative of the PDP.
Away from the obvious which leaders always want to be told, Governor Bello was bold to say to President Buhari the truth. Hear him out: “As members of the APC, we will not deny that our party has a huge task in the 2019 general elections, the election will never be a walk-over, the PDP will not be a pushover.
“We must take nothing and no one for granted. If we cannot defeat PDP, maybe we should not be influencers or we should not even go to politics. President Buhari is a good product we know, but we must go out to sale him to Nigerians. Perception is very critical in times like this. If we fail, God forbid, the ugly narrative of PDP will overtake the land. Our scorecard is very rich and very rich enough. 2015, it was promises,” he noted.
I firmly believe that President Buhari should consider himself lucky to have political agents and associates, who for once, can bare issues so plain to him, with sincerity especially election matters. But, governor Bello was not alone with such a position of fact at the youth dinner. One was amazed listening to Mr. Jaspa Azuatala, an Executive Director at the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) who reminded President Buhari that most Nigerians were presently disappointed with him because he has failed to perform the magic they expected.
He said “like we always said in those days we lost elections, Mr. President will always get eleven to twelve million votes whether he operates from a party or not. That’s how much good will we had that time. But that is because a lot of people believed that by Mr. President’s integrity and his anti-corruption, he is going to do magic when he resumes office as President.
“That, in two months, Nigeria will change. They don’t know it would happen. But the truth is that most of these have been disappointed because they didn’t see the magic. That is why we need to do the real work,” Mr. Jaspa stressed. These words corroborated the concern from the Kogi state governor that there is indeed work to be done if the President must retain his seat.
Only last week, a serving senator and chieftain of the APC Bukka Abba Ibrahim warned President Buhari and his party that things were no longer the way they were in 2015. For him, the party then rode to power on a cloud of euphoria believing that things will change for the better for the northern part of the country.
Senator Bukka whose wife Khadijat Ibrahim serves as Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, in President Buhari’s cabinet said the ruling party might not find things easy in the forthcoming elections. Specifically, he explained that the President and his team must not take it for granted that the North-East would give him overwhelming support in the 2019 election. This is something to be taken seriously as well.
Aside this warning from Senator Ibrahim, Chairman of the APC Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State on Tuesday raised concerns that with the anger brewing among party members since the emergence of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the primary elections conducted across the country, the party has lost no fewer than five million voters.
Even though he has his issues in Imo, the loss of five million votes in an election is something that should be disturbing to any politician. This is why, in considering all these concerns, really coming within the APC fold itself, it becomes pertinent that nothing should be taken for granted. Nigerians are waiting to see a credible, fair, and peaceful election that would offer exciting moments.
INEC and fears over 2019 polls
In this report, BIYI ADEGOROYE and ONYEKACHI EZE examine growing threats to the 2019 elections and how the Independent National Electoral Commission and various stakeholders are making frantic efforts to ensure free and fair polls
As the 2019 elections draw closer, there is no doubt that Nigerians and indeed the international community want a free, fair, and violent free polls, devoid of manipulation, vote buying and rigging.
The concerns were informed by the central position Nigeria occupies on the continent and indeed the entire world. The international community’s concern, in particular was informed by the nation’s population and possible consequences of any untoward outcome.
The alleged hacking of the American presidential election a couple of years ago is still fresh in mind. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) alleged that the Russian military intelligence service (GRU) had hacked the servers of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the personal Google email account of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and forwarded their content to WikiLeaks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was accused of ordered an “influence campaign” to harm Senator Hilary Clinton’s chances and “undermine public faith in the US democratic.”
Nigeria’s electoral system is facing even greater danger.
In March, 2015, INEC said its data base was hacked and the hackers introduced themselves as “StruCk By Nigerian Cyber Army | TeaM NCA.” “Sorry xD your site has been STAMPED by TeaM Nigeria Cyber Army
Similarly, a couple of weeks ago, Second Republic lawmaker and fiery critic, Dr. Junaid Muhammed, has raised a similar fear, stating that though INEC has the capacity to conduct the elections, freely and creditably, the presence of the President’s in INEC will compromise the results of the elections. He said President Buhari’s niece should be removed from INEC.
Junaid posited that the concern some Nigerians have now is over the personnel situation of INEC. “I raised this alarm two years ago, when Buhari started showing his nepotistic hands. I said it is a very dangerous thing and I talked about the issue of the lady in INEC who is the daughter of his elder sister, with whom he connived to retain her in INEC and I raised the alarm, but Nigerians simply went to bed and forgot about it.
“Now the issue is coming up…. Removing her from supervisory role as a National Commissioner in charge of coordinating the commission’s job in the South-West by creating a committee is neither here nor there. This woman is a niece to President Buhari, and… I believe she should be removed for the benefit of the country. She is a trained pharmacist. So the facts that you sent a pharmacist to a non-pharmaceutical or non-medical outfit does not mean you have to create a committee in charge of medical or health matters is neither here nor there,” he said.
Junaid, a known critic of Buhari who was unable to pin the niece down to any previous unprofessional conduct said there was no point to retain her in INEC. He acknowledged though that INEC can still conduct free and fair election.
“I still believe INEC can deliver credible elections, because what happened in Ekiti and Osun was not majorly their problem but that of the two main political parties, APC and PDP and there was nothing INEC can do or could do.”
Similarly, Elder statesman, Senator Femi Okunrounmu was the facilitator of the 2014 National Conference. In a recent interview with the Sunday Telegraph, he dropped something akin to a bullet about the 2019 elections, stating it would not be free and fair.
“We are always afraid to hit the nail by the head. The thing is that the government of Buhari that is in power is not willing to leave; they are ready to do anything to stay in office. Right from the governorship election held, from now till 2019, if they tell you about credible election, they are just deceiving you; there won’t be free and fair election, even in their own party election, their party primaries, do they allow free and fair election? So the result of the 2019 election is already written, it is just for them to announce it.
“You will go through the motion of going to vote; you will just go through the motion, they have already known the result they are going to announce, but if we the people know that, what are we doing about it? We should rise and say no, but we won’t; all of us will just sit down, we will be eating and sleeping, and we will just be complaining in our sitting room.”
The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has also expressed similar fears, stating that the conduct of elections by INEC since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office, especially after the Ekiti and Osun elections had shown that the 2019 polls might not be credible.
Secondus told the United Nations assessment team unfolding event in our country and the political situation require timely intervention.
“We have fears since APC came on board, if election is not in their favour, there is a rerun. There must be election that is free and fair and when there is no free and fair election it breeds crisis and we are witnessing what is happening in Kenya.
“What is happening in the West should happen here. There is a great fear whether INEC will conduct free and fair election. Free and fair election will guarantee the unity of this country and we are afraid if INEC will conduct a free and fair election.
“Take this to New York for all the necessary actions required. Election is coming in 2019, the election that will make and mar the nation. What this government owes this nation is to conduct free and fair election. The National Assembly and the judiciary are important arms of the government, but the judiciary is not respected.”
The party also demanded the sack of Hajia Amina Bala Zakari from the commission.
Prince Uche Secondus told the visiting European Union on the Election Exploration Mission that reassigning Hajia Zakari to another department was not enough.
“She has the capacity to influence others, there will not be any election that will be free and fair until she is removed from INEC because she is protecting the interest of the president.
“We will continue to talk on this. We asked that the niece of Mr. President, who was before now in charge of operations and leads all the INEC operations in Ekiti and Osun to be removed from the commission. But what they did after our protest was to reassign her.
“Our fear is strong that the APC and the administration are not disposing themselves for a peaceful 2019 general election and we base our position on the multiplicity of induced crisrs across the country,” Secondus said.
Also, a civil society group, Concerned Nigerians, at a press conference in Abuja, alleged attempts by some individuals at INEC to electronically rig the 2019 general elections.
Deji Adeyanju, convener of the group, raised the alarm that INEC’s e-collation portal has been tampered with as it no longer shows location, time and date of collation of results.
“The e-collation process remains the most potent way to end rigging of election results in the country. The validity of results of the 2019 elections will be tied to the credibility of the e-collation portal especially the imputing of results real-time from polling units across the country.
“Therefore, if the e-collation will not reflect time, date and location where results are entered from; it means the outcome of the elections will not be credible.
“The implication of this is that, anyone can enter results from any location, at anytime and on any date,” Adeyanju, stated.
Another issue of concern, which Adeyanju raised, was the unrestricted access to the e-collation portal given to the 12 National Commissioners. He noted that at INEC, the commission shared the e-collation portal among the commissioners, three states per commissioner.
“We are worried that if unlimited access is given to the 12 National Commissioners at to view e-collation of results as currently obtained, they will compromise the 2019 elections since many of them are APC sympathizers.
“We want a process were only the National Chairman will be able to view the e-collation of results on the INEC portal on election day to prevent manipulation of the 2019 elections,” Adeyanju demanded.
Though INEC stoutly denied the allegation, describing as baseless and malicious, the allegations were not only disturbing but frightening, especially given the furore over the alleged hack of the 2016 American presidential election by the Russian government.
Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Onyekanmi, said it was not true that some individuals at commission are trying to rig the 2019 general elections.
“On the contrary, the commission has been improving and strengthening its processes and procedures since 2015 with the involvement and active participation of all stakeholders.
“To that extent, the allegation that the commission’s e-collation portal has been tampered with betrays the very poor understanding of the processes involved by the alarmists.
“Indeed, the declaration of election results at every level involves both the presentation of the hard copies of the result sheets by the returning officers and the electronically transmitted version for comparison and authentication. One cannot go without the other.
“And as part of efforts to engender transparency in the electoral process, the commission introduced Form EC60E, also known as the ‘People’s Result Sheet’ during the Anambra governorship election, on which the election result for each polling unit was entered and pasted for everybody to see.
“The beauty of that innovation was aptly demonstrated when the commission formally announced the overall results of the election, which tallied with the figures collated independently by various observer groups that monitored the election.
“Besides, the internal structure of the commission does not give room for any individual to influence election results in favour of either a political party or its candidate(s).
“Indeed, the strength of our internal processes was the reason why the incidence of vote buying and selling reared its ugly head in recent elections, as a result of which the commission had to reconfigure its polling cubicles.
“Nigerians are enjoined to disregard this baseless allegation, which is not only malicious but unhelpful at this time. It is obvious that some fifth columnists are determined to divert attention and cause chaos but they will not succeed,” Onyekanmi said.
At many fora President Buhari has assured that the 2019 elections will be free and fair even as the Buhari Campaign Organisation Director-General Rotimi Amaechi told the EU that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would adhere strictly to the electoral laws in the general elections.
Amaechi said the APC will stand by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and we will stand by whatever decision they make. We believe that we promised Nigerians change and I also believe that you can observe the change.
“By this time in 2014/2015, when I was still in office as governor, I was on fire. Everybody was on my neck. The then President had withdrawn my security. My ADC and CSO were on the run; there was no police security and nobody cared. They didn’t bother that I could be killed or attacked.
“I was attacked several times. I was attacked in Port Harcourt. But now, we believe the President that they were accusing that would be undemocratic because he is a retired soldier is more democratic than a civilian that was elected in the past.
“During the Anambra State election, when the governor cried out that his ADC had been withdrawn, President Buhari ordered that the governor’s ADC be reinstated immediately. So you see, that is the change we are talking about.
“So the assurance I will give you from President Buhari Campaign Organisation is that there will be no interference by the President.
“We’ll play by the rules and whatever the campaign team needs to do to ensure that the election is transparent, we will do. We’ll also ensure that the election is such that Nigerians will be proud of, and we hope that the rest who are contesting in other parties will also take the same position.”
Amb. Karlsen, Head of the European Union delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, said the EU would partner with Nigerians to organise credible polls in 2019, because the EU, was only concerned about the best electoral practices for Nigeria.
“We are very concerned about having the best possible process in the country. We want to see free, fair, credible and peaceful election. So this is why we have invested not only our time but also a lot of European tax payers’ money on engaging with all the Nigerian stakeholders since 1999.
“We have spent more than E100m (Euro) in giving support for electoral process. So, currently, we support INEC, we support the National Assembly, we support intra-party democracy and we support all stakeholders. We had also engaged actively in the party primaries and this gives us reason about the optimism of INEC to conduct elections.”
Apparently aware of the dangers that may face the Nigeria’s electoral system since the advent social media in the country, INEC has said journalists and election administrators should strive to ensure professionalism in the conduct and coverage of elections.
The INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who also doubles as Chairman of ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC), said there was foreign interference in domestic elections in Africa, through the internet, and has, began moves to prevent anything that will compromise the election.
At a two-day training workshop for journalists within West African the sub-region
noted that this was not only disturbing in developing countries such as Nigeria but also in developed nations such as the US and western Europe.
“We are all witnesses to the havoc poorly conducted elections and provocative reportage have caused us in this region. As journalists and election administrators, we (should) strive to ensure that we undertake our various responsibilities faithfully, ethically and professionally, as not doing so can lead to hard consequences too dire to contemplate.
“Hardly do you read any newspaper, tune into any TV or radio station or go online without the major stories being about political issues or relating to elections and democracy. Hundreds of millions of people currently use social media as a primary source of information.
“The benefits associated with it are as enormous as the challenges; one of which being less regulated nature of its environment and content as well as the difficulty in verifying its posts,” Prof. Yakubu said.
He want issues such as fake news squarely addressed, noting that the media remain the most reliable instrument through which electoral issues involving participation and inclusivity are encouraged.
The INEC Chairman emphasised the need for trust, openness, access, cooperation and understanding between administrators and the media, adding that as the fourth estate of the realm, the media is the gatekeeper to ensuring transparency and accountability in the electoral process.
The workshop was organised by the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) in conjunction with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).
But Hadiza Umar, spokesperson of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), said there was threat of cyber security attack to INEC database. Umar who spoke recently, NITDA was “not aware of any plan to disrupt the 2019 general election but is proactively working with INEC and other stakeholders to ensure the security of election and voting IT infrastructure.”
Since social media gained ground in Nigeria, the secrecy of the electoral process appeared violated. Election results which were the prerogative of the returning officer were “announced” even while voting was going.
The danger implicit in this was highlighted at the workshop. A communique issued at the end of the workshop enjoined “Journalists from the traditional or conventional media … to leverage the benefits of the new/social media, and work to avoid, identify and eliminate the negative impacts of the social media, especially fake news.”
It further called on “ECOWAS Commission and development partners to as a matter of urgency, intensify efforts at capacity strengthening of journalists to enable them to play their widely acknowledged roles of information, education and sensitisation of citizens on their civic responsibilities, in support of credible elections and consolidation of democracy in the ECOWAS region.
“It also recommended the creation of Regional Guidelines or Codes of Conduct to ensure effective media self-regulation for professional reporting of elections in the ECOWAS region.”
While stakeholders called on the various security agencies to collaborate with INEC to ensure security of its data base, the also averred that electoral umpire owes the nation a great responsibility to hold credible poll that will promote national cohesion and engender development.
We can’t continue to recycle old leaders –Ezekwesili
Ahead of the 2019 elections, BIYI ADEGOROYE looks at the recent declaration of former Vice President of World Bank and presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, (ACPN) Oby Ezekwesili who says Nigerians should stop recycling failure
In a presidential election whose strongest contenders are in their 70s and coming from different intellectual and ideological divides, the emergence of the Oby Ezekwesili as the candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, (ACPN), represents a fresh air in the now weedy presidential race.
Ezekwesile, a former World Bank Vice-President Africa Division who was in charge of the bank’s operations in 48 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and supervised a lending portfolio of over $40 billion, is bringing to the campaign a robust understanding of local and global issues, especially having served previously in Nigeria as Minister for Education where she earned the sobriquet Madam Due Process.
Other candidates who, analysts believe fall within her category are former Deputy Governor of Central Bank, Kingsley Moghalu, a professor of International Business and Policy, and former United Nations official who emerged the candidate of the Young Peoples’ Party, as well as former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Mr. Donald Duke, of the Social Democratic Party.
Though they are part of the 79 presidential candidates whose name have been published by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the election, Ezekwesili presented his “Roadmap to Victory in 2019 #Fight4Naija,” last week, where she said she is out to defeat the duo of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar if the Peoples Democratic Party.
She lamented that whereas the dawn of democracy in 1999 ushered in hope for Nigeria, no sooner had the administration taken off than “series of own goals crashed that hope down a slippery slope, and that beautiful Nigerian dream tragically became a nightmare.”
According to her, the citizens were so angry with the brand of failure posing as governance under the Peoples Democratic Party that they took a gamble as the 2015 elections presented to them the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari, who then was a 71-year old former dictator “who has now shown neither the capacity nor the aptitude for the highest office in the land.”
To her, if that campaign in the build-up to the 2015 election between the PDP and the APC was a movie, its title would be: “The lesser of two evils.” Everything the APC candidate did, as against that of Goodluck Jonathan, was justified and excused because he was branded as “the lesser evil.”
Hence, she said, Buhari got an easy ride. “No serious questions were asked about his competence or track record or world view; he couldn’t even be bothered to attend a presidential debate to defend his ideas in a competitive environment. Yet he was promising Change and majority of Nigerian voters bought what he was selling.”
But today, Esekwesili said, the APC has failed, and that as the 2019 elections approach, Nigerians are travelling the old path, seeing the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the alternatives to the failed APC and its candidate, President Buhari. In her view, however, “they are one and the same- Siamese twins of failure and destruction.”
She followed up by telling Nigerians why her “candidacy under the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) represents the most prepared, most qualified and most formidable choice for 2019, and why you cannot afford to sit on the sidelines in this battle for the soul of Nigeria.”
Pre-2015 election
Ezekwesili warned that Nigerians should not repeat what she considers the mistake of the past by resolving, in the face of the current socio-political milieu that any candidate but Buhari would save Nigeria.
“Let us look back briefly, to 2015. Do you remember? The chant all across the country was ‘Anyone But Jonathan.’ Sadly, that is how we ended up with this reprobate government. This time it is: ‘Anyone But Buhari.’ And by that they mean that we should reinstate the failed PDP and its candidate, former vice president Atiku Abubakar because they think Atiku is the only person that can defeat Buhari in 2019. And in 2023, when Atiku and the PDP inevitably fail again, because a bad tree cannot bear good fruit, we will hear new chants of ‘Anyone But Atiku.’
“That is how we get looped in a cycle of insanity – repeating the same thing, and expecting a different result. That cycle of failure is unsustainable and it has to end now. 2019 cannot be ‘Anyone But Buhari.’ Our country is not a recycling plant for uninspiring old men with their old ideas and old dubious characters. We deserve better than their aggressive mediocrity. And that is why I am running for president – to lead a people’s movement that will permanently terminate bad leadership, retire these incompetents and fight for every Nigerian.”
For those considering the PDP as an alternative, Ezekwesili said such claim is nebulous, stating that there is no difference between the two prominent parties, peopled by politicians who have defected from one party to another in the last years. “These people are the same: Siamese twins of failure.
“Fellow Nigerians, here is the truth of the matter: the APCPDP is not two parties. The #APCPDP is one single party fielding one single candidate, and that candidate’s name is #BuTiku. Yes, you heard me right – #BuTiku.”
Corruption and cabal
Mentioning names and quoting reports, she lamented the level of corruption in the land, and explained how she fought the anti-corruption fight about a decade ago, and still fighting as a co-founder of Transparency International, with the notion that if this political order was not changed, the work of good governance that good people do within government will never last.
“I decided not to re-enter government, rebuffing every request made since, and instead made a decision to dedicate my life to activating citizens to push these blood-sucking political class out of office.
“I returned from the World Bank five years later to do just that, and the PDP was still at it- same incentives, same behavior. The political class was completely unchanged – and had in fact become completely worse,” wondering why Nigerians forget so easily.
Giving insight into her mission, Ezekwesili said “an Oby Ezekwesili presidency will not only work to create an enabling environment for our young people to explore their greatest potentials and be globally competitive, but they will actually power the government. Building our young human capital will be an urgent priority of our ACPN government. We have an agenda to transform 20 Nigerian universities into world class institutions with strong showings on the global rankings.’
She scoffed at Nigeria’s continued dependence on oil when the world is counting down to the end of the oil economy, stressing the need to focus on the work of rebuilding of the economy
The agenda of her party, she said, “is about creating wealth – growing the pie exponentially, creating jobs, building shared prosperity and taking at least 80 million Nigerians out of poverty. The agenda is to mobilise the energies of the people and our private sector, invest in upgrading our capacity capabilities to compete globally, and end the bad policies which have turned Nigeria into Poverty Central.
“Importantly, our actions will center on mobilizing the youth, building and adopting science and technology to disrupt the status quo in every sector including governance, implementing the reforms and reorganization to reduce bureaucracy, and making government a partner instead of an enemy of progress. This will in turn create jobs, turbo-charged businesses and fight inequality.”
She left no one in doubt about her targets audience and modus of reaching them. “I am going to discuss our agenda directly with the market women, plumbers, mechanics, Imams, deacons, truck drivers, accountants, teachers, civil servants – and after that disruptive, bottom-up, grassroots-driven process, we will then unveil our practical vision document that is broken written into language that everybody can understand, so that you people will know that this thing is not as hard as these old men think it is.
“We are fighting for Lekki, as much as we are fighting for Kabong. We will fight for Asokoro with the same energy will fight for Ogwashi Ukwu; we will fight for Port Harcourt as hard as we will fight for Dutse. And by the way, enough is enough of those of you in the towns and urban centers speaking about the grassroots alone as if you are not part of Nigeria. You cannot leave the burden to rural voters alone. It is time for those of you in the urban centers to wake up and do your own part too. Stop sitting in your office arguing and whining. Enough! Stop it!
“The candidate said the out-of-school children need a champion to fight for them. Our brothers and sisters across the North and the South being slaughtered while our government watches need a champion to fight for them. Our small business owners whose businesses are not being funded with government loot need a champion to fight for them.
“Our army of unemployed young people, who are depressed and about to give up, need a champion to fight for them. Our patriotic fighting soldiers, who are laboring under difficult conditions to keep us safe, need a champion to fight for them.”
Keeping a positive spirit even as he banked on populist support, she said Nigerians should not anyone to deceive them with cynicism. “These people told us we were wasting our time fighting for June 12. Well, here we are today. They told me, when I was in government, stop wasting your time Oby, Due Process cannot work here jare. Well, you go ask the PDP goons what happened when the forces of darkness met Madam Due Process. They told me that not one single Chibok girl would be rescued. I ignored them, and we kept standing for our girls.
“We can recognize that this is the most consequential election of our lifetimes. We can band together and say, ‘Enough is now finally enough,’ that failure is no longer acceptable; that we are tired of ‘managing.’ That to accept this morass of failure is no longer an option. That we have all it takes as a country to compete and win amongst the comity of nations, and the only way to do that is to snatch 2019 from the hands of #BuTiku.”
To her, Nigeria does not need just one champion, not just about Oby Ezekwesili, but that the nation needs many champions in the bid to “disrupt the politics of this country forever! Undoubtedly, she is very clear about his mission, his blueprint and how to achieve them, and Nigerians wait with bathed eyelid when the campaign commences in December ahead of the presidential elections.
‘Why Durotoye is our candidate‘
Factional National Chairman of the Alliance for New Nigeria, (ANN), Pastor Emmanuel Dania, in this interview with ABIOLA ALABA PETERS, speaks on dangers of vote-buying and why the party chose Fela Durotoye as its presidential candidate
What was the outcome of your party’s primaries?
We had our presidential primaries on September 29, in Abuja, where Fela Durotoye emerged our presidential candidate. We are aware of the different information put out in the media and I like to use this opportunity to set the record straight. Alliance for New Nigeria is a party whose ideas and the principles are on three main tripod- transparency, integrity and excellence and what we have prided ourselves with is to always work within these principles.
We set out to carry our primaries like every other political parties, we fulfilled all the requirement of INEC, and the guidelines. The process by which we conducted our primaries are very open for all to check, we are very transparent through the process. One thing about our party is clear; we have not come to do politics the way the old ones do it
What is your take on vote buying?
If a man comes to you and he is running for an office, and spends close to about N500 million to N1 billion, during an election, let us be very frank about it, about N300 million is what he needs for the election. The remaining N700 million is for stakeholders and those he wants to buy votes from. If a man has paid for your vote, he does not owe you anything; you don’t have the right to ask him to deliver on any promise, because he is already paid for it and this is what I’m saying that this party is set to do, we want to be involved in our communities, we want to be involved with constituencies, we want to ensure that we have community project that are impacting strongly, we want to do away with the kind of politics that you have today, that men will not come to you and buy your vote, but you will be able to protect your vote because you have seen the impact the party has in your community.
Who is the authentic Chairman of Alliance For New Nigeria?
I am stating this because it is important to understand the narratives of why we are who we are and why we do what we do. The information that is been sent out by a few in the party, who are trying to drag us back into the old ways, and we completely denied or refused to tow that path with them. Like I said to them before, we didn’t get involved in politics because we wanted to be politicians, we got involved in politics because it was borne out of necessity for us to be able to deliver a new Nigeria; we are determined about that and we will deliver a new Nigeria. So I say to you all, all these information sent out there, the primaries that we had, we followed the guidelines, and four INEC representatives were present to oversee the whole process. So I don’t see any reasons why anybody will wake up one morning and decide they want to hold another election.
I am the National Chairman of the party. I remain recognized chairman of the party, and my executive and the BoT were all on board and involved in these primaries, the result of those primaries has produced a candidate in the person of Fela Durotoye. That is the candidate for Alliance for New Nigeria, nobody else. He is clean, he was cleared and elected in an open and transparent primary and we do know that come 2019, we will be presenting Fela Durotoye as the presidential candidate of the party.
Is this current division not causing problem for the party?
As a matter of fact, it is even working for us positively. I think it is giving my party news coverage because people are beginning to read and know more about ANN from what they used to know. So we don’t have a problem with it. I always say something, integrity always win and that is the position that our party has, no negative effects whatsoever, we unperturbed about what is happening.
Within this short time, we have been building our grassroots base; we are presently in over 26 states in Nigeria and they all have their executives. If you recall, I mentioned that our party is just nine months old. We are not focus on the media; we didn’t think the media was a priority for us at the time, because the grassroots was what is important to us. So we spent a lot of time building our grassroots base. I think you will begin to see the strength of the party when the time for election comes. There is a clear plan of what we want to achieve with the party, and we are following the plan.
How set is your party for 2019?
We are very set. In fact, let me say this openly, I am not the type of chairman that money can buy, I am very set for the agenda of ANN and that is what I stand for, nothing whatsoever can change the plan. We are not going into election because everybody is going into. We want to change the narratives of how politics is run in Nigeria. The essence of this party is to give every Nigerian a sense of belonging; we want everybody to be happy and proud of been a Nigerian. We will not compromise on our values.
Why did you choose Durotoye?
Let me answer your question by stating that our party is not built on any individuals. The party has the message; the party will give whoever is coming the ability to win an election. So it is a combination of the personality and the party. There is an alignment in the vision. He is someone who believes in nation building, someone who believes the nation should be impacted positively. He is someone who believes a new Nigeria can be born; one of the core values of this party is its mission to eradicate poverty, to grow jobs, expand the economy. We don’t intend to be a party that after 2019 will go to sleep. From 2019 to 2023, we are going to be in the trenches; we are going to reach the young ones who are doing exploit in their various communities and give them all the required support.
