2019’ll prove that APGA has come to stay – Obidigwe

Seventy-eight persons are seeking to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s general elections, but only five of them are women, representing six per cent of the presidential candidates. WALE ELEGBEDE looks at the women who are in the race for Aso Rock

In Africa, the political terrain is a male-dominated landscape. Over time, women’s representation in politics has been abysmally low. In Nigeria, statistics showed that the overall political representation of Nigerian women in government is less than seven per cent. On the global scene, the world had its first elected female leader in 1960 – Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Sirimavo Ratwatte Dias Bandaranaike. But, Africa’s chance of an elected female president didn’t come until 2006, when Liberia’s Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, contested the country’s presidential election and won. Interestingly, out of nine female heads of state and government that Africa has had, only two, Sirleaf and Ameenah Gurib-Fakim of Mauritius, were able to secure elective vote to lead their countries. The rest assumed their positions in acting capacities. The thinking for most African women is that the political terrain is too rough and murky to navigate, and that is not far from the reality.

They believe that the males will usually take the fair share ahead of them. For them, the issues are not farfetched. They are confronted by gender-based attacks which include being sexually harassed, labelled “prostitutes” or “concubines,” considered inferior, the absence of financial backing, among others. They are also confronted with cultural and social factors. However, in the face of the damning statistics that enunciated the glaring under-representation, women have been undeterred as they have continued to make their voices heard and impact felt especially in both elective and appointments. In Nigeria, the race for the plum job of the land, the presidency, has not been quite rosy after several attempts made to follow the steps of the electorate in countries like Liberia, Germany, Botswana, among others, who voted for female leaders. Interestingly, just last week, Ethiopian members of parliament elected Sahle-Work Zewde as the country’s first female president. With her election, Ms Sahle-Work, who is an experienced diplomat, has now become Africa’s only female head of state.

Her election to the ceremonial position comes a week after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed a cabinet with half the posts taken up by women. The closest, women came in a bid to lead Africa’s most populous country was during the 2015 general election, when a professor of Linguistic, Mrs. Oluremi Sonaiya, almost cracked a glass ceiling with her approach and performance. But, she polled 13,076 votes in the presidential election. Prior to Sonaiya’s voyage, Mrs. Sarah Jubril, a former presidential aide, had contested the presidential election, when she was on the ballot in 2003 on the platform of Progressive Action Congress (PAC), but lost to former President Olusegun Obasanjo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She subsequently contested the PDP primaries in 2007, but got only one vote. But, with a heightened appetite to change the narrative and recital of women in elective offices, especially for the presidency in 2019, a number of women have decided to throw their hats into the ring to vie for the top job of the land.

In 2015, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cleared 10 candidates, including President Buhari, to contest against former President Goodluck Jonathan with 26 parties registered to participate in that election. Then, only one of the candidates was a woman. Already, the 2019 race, is a crowded one, and at the last count, no fewer than 78 candidates have indicated interest to contest the election against the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Out of the list of presidential candidates and their parties released by INEC ahead of the February 16, 2019, presidential election, five women have gotten the nod of their parties and as a result will fiund their ways into the ballot for the race.

They include Prof. Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies of Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJC); Barr. Eunice Atuejide of National Interest Party (NIP); Dr. Oby Ezekwesili of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN); Mrs. Angela Johnson of Alliance for a United Nigeria (AUN) and Dr. Rabia Cengiz of National Action Council (NAC). But, beyond the euphoria of being listed on the ballot, the question is: Can these women change the gender narrative in Nigeria’s politics?

Eunice Atuejide

For 40-year old Eunice Atuejide, President Buhari must not be allowed to continue in office beyond 2019, hence her decision to vie for the office. Interestingly, the legal practitioner, businesswoman, management consultant and entrepreneur is the founder and leader of the National Interest Party (NIP), the party she intends to use as a vehicle in the 2019 race. She maintains that her desire is to form a government of passionate and patriotic Nigerians with undisputed integrity. According to her, the nation at the at moment needs “leaders who are not moved by religious, ethnic, tribal, gender or any other differences; people who are ready to work together irrespective of their differences; people whose only collective purpose is to create a country which works for every Nigerian – born and unborn.” The Enugu State-born mother of five has a background in Agricultural Economics, Business Administration, Law, French, German and Spanish languages as well as film-making, among others. Born on August 16, 1978, Atuejide was raised in Lagos.

She founded the National Interest Party (NIP), a youth-led technology driven political party. She attended Onike Girls Primary School in Lagos, spent one year in the affiliated secondary school before transferring to Reagan Memorial Girls Secondary School also in Lagos. She moved to the University of Ibadan to study Agricultural Economics. Atuejide participated in Taekwondo throughout her secondary and tertiary education and was among the team that represented the University of Ibadan at NUGA games from 1996 to 1999. She achieved the black belt 1st Dan in 2005 with BUDO Taekwondo Club in Siegen Germany.

Atuejide dropped out of Agricultural Economics at the University of Ibadan and took the Diploma in French Language at the Institut Internationale d’Etudes Française, in Université Marc Bloch, Strasbourg, France. After seven years of making and promoting Nigerian movies and while raising her family, she went back to school to study law.

She completed the Graduate Diploma in Law, the Graduate LLB, the Legal Practice Course, and the LLM in Professional Legal Practice at BPP University, London, United Kingdom. She then moved back to Nigeria where she completed the professional training programme required for enrolment as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies

Before now, Prof. (Mrs.) Funmilayo Adesanya- Davies is just like any other academic in the Ivory Tower. But her recent declaration to run for the office of the president in 2019 has spotlighted her among those itching to take over from President. Although an academic in the Rivers State University of Education, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Professor Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies, however, chose to throw her hats into the ring for the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Incidentally, Sonaiya was Adesanya- Davies student at the then University of Ife. The professor of Linguistic, who is from Ira, Kwara State, is the founder and Bishop of the Agape Bible Church.

Born on October 15, 1962, Adesanya- Davies, is an educational consultant and an associate professor of Linguistics with specialization in Applied Linguistics and Com-munication. She is a former Director, Centre for Vocational Skills, Entrepreneurial and General Studies, Rivers State University of Education. She is a linguist, educationist, poet, communication expert, advocacy and activist. She also holds a Doctor of Divinity (D.D) Degree and Professor of Divinity (Honoris Causa) Award of Northwestern Christian University, Florida, United States. She has lectured in language, linguistics and communication studies in the past 30 years.

Oby Ezekwesili

Her entrance into the race wasn’t anticipated but those close to her believe that she has the magic wand to turn the nation around. No doubt, she is a household name when it comes to Nigerian politics, but how far she will go in this latest venture is what is left to be seen. For her, capacity is no issue as she had been several tested and came out unscathed. But for analysts, her platform, the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), might be a minus for her aspiration despite being the most popular among the female presidential candidate. Ezekwesili was a key figure in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, working as his senior special assistant on budget monitoring and price intelligence and later as minister of solid minerals and of education. She is a former vice-president of World Bank (African region) and former minister of education, Ezekwesili holds a master’s degree in international law and diplomacy from the University of Lagos as well as a master’s degree in public administration from the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

A chartered accountant, she worked with Jeffrey Sachs as director of the Harvard-Nigeria economic strategy programme at the Center for International Development at Harvard. She was one of the founding directors of Transparency International (TI) where she oversaw the operations of the organisation in Africa from 1994 to 1999. The 55-year-old was on the forefront of the campaign for the rescue for the Chibok schoolgirls, co-founding the popular Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement.

Rabia Cengiz

Although little is known of Dr. Cengiz, who is the founder and president of Rakad International School, Hotoro, Kano State, President, World Organisations for Early Child Education and also President and founder of Northern Women Political Enlistment Campaign, she is beaming with confidence ahead of the race. Mrs Cengiz emerged through a consensus vote by the delegates to the party’s National Convention held in Abuja. She told newsmen after emerging NAC presidential candidate that she was not afraid to face the men who play “money politics.” Her words: “Men may have the money, but we women have the hearts. There is a saying that they are rich in the pockets buy their hearts are poor. Nigerians need mothers with good hearts that can build this country, the way we have built good men and women.”

Angela Johnson

Abia State born Johnson, who is the presidential candidate for Alliance for a United Nigeria (AUN) believes she can become Nigeria’s first female president. She hails from Amuvi village Arochukwu in Abia state, where she had her primary and postprimary education. Speaking on her aspiration, she noted that “what motivated me was that when I was growing up and saw the way things had been going on in this country right from Independence, a lot has not changed, you expect the country to move forward, I have watched and gone through the constitution yet it cannot be implemented. “Nigeria needs committed people that love themselves; it needs someone that can lead the people of this nation to move forward. Men have tried but I believe it is time for me to come in and lead the way that God would be glorified.” Johnson is an established entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience, she holds a master’s degree holder in law from the University of Hertfordshire, UK. In 1994, she founded a charity organisation, Compassion Ministries. She is a preacher and holds the view that the Nigerian economy needs to go global. Speaking on the development, an award winning female journalist, Mrs Tosin Omoniyi, said: “Women participation in politics should go beyond mere noise or rhetorics. It should be taken with utter seriousness. But how many women are really ready to break the jinx ? How many women are really ready to be part of the game ? How many women are ready to question the stakeholders or those taking the decisions ? “This is why I opined it should go beyond mere rhetorics. I believe it’s not yet uhuru for Nigerian women political aspirants. Let them be bold to rise up to the task ahead,”she said.

