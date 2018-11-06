Abayomi threatens to dump APC over primaries

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State over the outcome of the primary elections worsened yesterday as a leading aspirant, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, threatened to dump the party for another political platform.

Abayomi, a preferred candidate of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for Ondo North Senatorial district was edged out for Prof. Robert Ajayi Boroffice, for next year’s election.

Addressing a press conference in Akure yesterday, Abayomi said in the event that the party failed to field him for the election, he would explore any of three options opened to him.

According to him, the first option was to run on a different political platform and later defect back to the APC if he wins.

He added that the second option was to run on the platform of another party entirely while the third option was to take legal action against the decision of APC’s National Working Committee (NWC).

His words: “I may run on another political platform to protect the interest of the people of my constituency. I have not consulted the governor on this but I have protested vigorously that my right has been violated and I told him I will bring the heavens down.

“The Chairman, Adams Oshiomole and his NWC’s have blocked my right to political participation as a winning candidate. They have insulted the integrity, honour and political rights of the people of Ondo North Senatorial zone to elect their candidate.

“I will not relent in demanding immediate remedy that conforms with the Constitution of Nigeria and that of APC. That remedy is that I must be declared the winning candidate because I won the primary election conducted for Senatorial candidate by APC.

“I intend to run for Senate and run to win by the votes of the people of Ondo North Senatorial zone for their honour and right and to give honor and value to the party and the constitution of Nigeria.

“The chairman and his NWC have become very notorious for false claims, wrong assumption of power and unconstitutionalism. They have become government of persons and otherwise of the laws. For expletive, where lies NWC’s power to screen out constitutionally qualified aspirants so that their preferred aspirants will have automatic tickets?

“Which Constitution gave them power to create unfairness among equally situated aspirants?. Which power permitted them to impose senatorial candidate over the people to be represented in Ondo North or anywhere whether the people want it or not?

“The APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomole, appears not to understand the basic norms of democracy and appear not to care about the rights of our people as long as he can pretend support for the president’s re- election or make false claims of bringing the party to the people.”

