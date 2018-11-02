Abia monarch praises peaceful co-existence in Lagos

The Araka One of Ngodoukwu Ancient Kingdom in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Emeka Ogwuru, has commended the peaceful co-existence among the ethnic nationalities in Lagos State. He spoke at the new yam festival (Iri Ji) and N100 million Araka Lagos Multi-purpose Building Project fundraising.

Ogwuru said other states and cities in the country should learn from Lagos how the different ethnic nationalities had been living peacefully. The royal father commended the various state governments, including Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, on how they had been able to govern the states and carrying every ethnic nationality along, without anybody being discriminated against. Ogwuru commended the executive and members of Ngodo branch building project in Lagos, and said that he was very proud of his sons and daughters in the state. The royal father declared the yam (Iri Ji) festival open by cutting the roasted yam into pieces and distributed to the people to eat.

He said: “Yam is so important to us among other foods and our customs and the tradition will not go into oblivion, it will be an annual and continuous festival even till Jesus Christ comes.” Chairman of the occasion, Pastor-in-charge, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lagos Province 3, Festac, Pastor Austine Ukaiwe, said: “There is God before culture, and any culture that is consistent, and conforms to the word of God is acceptable. The Israelites have a culture, and they have never abandoned their culture. The Iri Ji festival doesn’t oppose the word of God, and any culture that opposes the word of God should not be encouraged.

I am here today because what my people are doing is a good thing. God did not say we should not eat yam.” The Chairman, Ngodo Town Development Union, Lagos, Mr. Onuoha Osita Darlynton, said the new yam (Iri Ji) festival was one ceremony that could neither be overlooked nor be allowed to go into extinction throughout Igbo land.

He said: “New Yam festival it is an event that is recognised and celebrated by Igbo citizens both at home and abroad. It is a culture handed to us by our ancestors. It is a season festival that commemorates harvesting and eating of new yam in Igbo land. And it is also an avenue to thank and show gratitude to God Almighty for making farmers to witness another planting season. “Also we are gathered at this event today to raise the sum of N100 million for the completion of our Araka Lagos Multi- Purpose Town Hall Building Project, which will serve different purposes for the union. I appealed to indigenes of Ngodo in Lagos State to come and be part of this wonderful union, for it is the avenue and channel to discuss success and progress of the members.

“The multi-purpose building will serve as a unification symbol for all sons and daughters of Nodoukwu Kingdom in Lagos. In fact it is an annex of Araka palace in Lagos. It will be a source of income generating avenue for the union once the public starts to make use of it. “The funds generated will be used to carter for the welfare of members of the union. Soft loans with no interest will be given to needy members to start up income-generating business of their own, hence, having a source of live hood.”

Like this: Like Loading...