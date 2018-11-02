Metro and Crime
Abia monarch praises peaceful co-existence in Lagos
The Araka One of Ngodoukwu Ancient Kingdom in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Emeka Ogwuru, has commended the peaceful co-existence among the ethnic nationalities in Lagos State. He spoke at the new yam festival (Iri Ji) and N100 million Araka Lagos Multi-purpose Building Project fundraising.
Ogwuru said other states and cities in the country should learn from Lagos how the different ethnic nationalities had been living peacefully. The royal father commended the various state governments, including Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, on how they had been able to govern the states and carrying every ethnic nationality along, without anybody being discriminated against. Ogwuru commended the executive and members of Ngodo branch building project in Lagos, and said that he was very proud of his sons and daughters in the state. The royal father declared the yam (Iri Ji) festival open by cutting the roasted yam into pieces and distributed to the people to eat.
He said: “Yam is so important to us among other foods and our customs and the tradition will not go into oblivion, it will be an annual and continuous festival even till Jesus Christ comes.” Chairman of the occasion, Pastor-in-charge, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lagos Province 3, Festac, Pastor Austine Ukaiwe, said: “There is God before culture, and any culture that is consistent, and conforms to the word of God is acceptable. The Israelites have a culture, and they have never abandoned their culture. The Iri Ji festival doesn’t oppose the word of God, and any culture that opposes the word of God should not be encouraged.
I am here today because what my people are doing is a good thing. God did not say we should not eat yam.” The Chairman, Ngodo Town Development Union, Lagos, Mr. Onuoha Osita Darlynton, said the new yam (Iri Ji) festival was one ceremony that could neither be overlooked nor be allowed to go into extinction throughout Igbo land.
He said: “New Yam festival it is an event that is recognised and celebrated by Igbo citizens both at home and abroad. It is a culture handed to us by our ancestors. It is a season festival that commemorates harvesting and eating of new yam in Igbo land. And it is also an avenue to thank and show gratitude to God Almighty for making farmers to witness another planting season. “Also we are gathered at this event today to raise the sum of N100 million for the completion of our Araka Lagos Multi- Purpose Town Hall Building Project, which will serve different purposes for the union. I appealed to indigenes of Ngodo in Lagos State to come and be part of this wonderful union, for it is the avenue and channel to discuss success and progress of the members.
“The multi-purpose building will serve as a unification symbol for all sons and daughters of Nodoukwu Kingdom in Lagos. In fact it is an annex of Araka palace in Lagos. It will be a source of income generating avenue for the union once the public starts to make use of it. “The funds generated will be used to carter for the welfare of members of the union. Soft loans with no interest will be given to needy members to start up income-generating business of their own, hence, having a source of live hood.”
Metro and Crime
Bademosi’s suspected killer arrested in Ondo
Men of the Ondo State Police Command paraded the suspected killer of Chief Ope Bademosi in Akure, the state capital.
Bademosi was allegedly stabbed to death last Wednesday by his cook, Sunday Afobale in his Park View residence in Lagos State.
Afobale was arrested in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state. Ondo is the town of the late Bademosi.
The 22-year-old suspect who allegedly killed his boss some three days after he was brought from Ondo to Lagos was arrested with two other suspects and paraded by the state police command.
Speaking on his arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Femi Joseph, disclosed that detectives from Ondo town were able to track him and two other suspects in Ondo.
Joseph explained that the suspect, who is from Republic of Benin, has made some confessional statement about the incident and promised to inform the general public about what transpire and how the young man killed the septuagenarian.
His words “It would be recalled that three days ago, the Beninonise cook of Chief Ope Bademosi reportedly stabbed his boss to death and ran away and since then police has declared him wanted.
“But fortunately for us today DPO Fagun, Ondo town, SP Olajide Samuel and his team were able to track and arrested the suspect along with two other suspects in Ondo town,
“He is in our custody and has been giving us useful information but because the case happened in Lagos state, the state police command have handed him over back to our men in Lagos state where the incident happened.
“We will not want to talk too much about the suspect for now because he’s still giving us useful information in order not to jeopardise our investigation on the case, he has said many things that would be helpful for us, we still want to remain silence on the information
“He has been giving us some information and as soon as we completed our investigation here in Ondo state and Lagos state police command, we shall surely let the whole Nigeria know what really transpire and how the badly incident took place.
“We have done the major aspect of the job by arresting him, so whatever happens later we will let you people know”.
“We will not want to talk too much about the suspect for now because he is still giving us useful information in order not to jeopardize our investigation on the case.
“He has said many things that would be helpful for us, we still want to remain silence on the information he has been given to us and as soon as we completed our investigation here in Ondo state and Lagos state police command, we shall surely let the whole Nigeria know what really transpire and how the incident took place.”
Metro and Crime
PHOTOS: Man jumps into Lagos Lagoon, dies
A man has reportedly jumped into the Lagos Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.
According to the Twitter handle of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, @rrslagos767, the man jumped into the Lagoon on Friday.
With the assistance of the Marine Police and local divers, the body was recovered.
“A man has jumped into the Lagoon from 3rd Mainland Bridge. RRS riders got to the scene almost immediately and radioed for assistance from the Marine Police, LASG rescue Boats & local divers who recovered the corpse . The remains have been taken to Ebute Ero division. #TheGoodGuys
The body has been taken to the Ebute Ero Police Division.
Metro and Crime
Customs seizes 67 cartons of Tramadol, 538 bags of cannabis
Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it had neutralised a notorious gang involved in smuggling and illicit trade in hard drugs in the Benin axis. Armed with credible intelligence, the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) Strike Force, in a special operation at the Benin-Ore axis, seized 67 cartons of tramadol, codeine and 538 bags of cannabis sativa otherwise known as Indian hemp from the notorious gang. Also impounded during the operation were 2,185 bags of parboiled rice, 617 bales of second-hand clothing, 600 pieces of used tyres, 100 cartons of vegetable oil and 35 sacks of second-hand shoes with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N105,337,000.
The National Coordinator of the team, Deputy Comptroller of Customs (DCC), Abdullahi Kirawa, who displayed the seized contraband before journalists, disclosed that the seizures were recorded within the last one month. Handing over the hard drugs to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Kirawa, charged Nigerian youths to stay away from drugs and other prohibited substances while promising that the clampdown on smugglers and saboteurs of the Nigerian economy would continue
