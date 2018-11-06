Actionaid engages youths as agents of transformation

SHORTAGE

The dearth of female vice-chancellors in Nigerian universities is raising a fresh concern, but stakeholders claimed that the dynamics is a reflection of the low proportion of female to male professors in the system. KAYODE OLANREWAJU examines the development

Okebukola: Figure still alright in Nigerian varsities

The dearth of female Vice- Chancellors in Nigerian universities, where out of 165 universities (public and private) there are less than 10 female Vice-Chancellors, has raised a fresh concern in the system, especially the womenfolks. This is as divergent views have been expressed by stakeholders over the development, which they blamed either on the limited number of female professors in the system relative to their male counterpart, or on the male dominating nature of Nigerian society, where women are confined to play the second fiddle in all spheres of national development.

But, since the appointment of Prof. Grace Alele-Williams from 1985 to 1991at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), as the first female Vice- Chancellor in Nigeria and later Prof. Jadesola Akande at the Lagos State University (LASU), the appointment of female vice-chancellors has not changed concerning appointment of female professors as vice-chancellors, especially in the public universities. But, the dynamics, however, changed with the establishment of private universities, where female professors are been accorded due attention with appointment as Vice- Chancellors. Of the 165 universities across the federation, only six are currently being run by female professors and these universities are the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Dr. Dawn Dekle; Federal University, Dutse, Prof.Fatima Batul Mukhtar; Imo State University, Prof. Mrs. Adaobi Obasi; Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, Prof. Angela Freeman Miri; Adamawa State University, Mubi, Prof. Kaletapwa G. Farauta; and Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Prof. Chinedum Peace Babalola.

Prof. Aina in her paper at Iju Public Affairs Forum entitled: “Women in the Nigerian University System: Achievements, Challenges & Prospects,” revealed in her gender statistics for admissions between 2000 and 2008, females constituted about 40 per cent of total and out-turn figures for doctoral students, while the population of women in 2005/2006 session was 30 per cent of the total population. Strikingly, regarding women in leadership positions in the university system, Prof. Aina labeled it as the “masculinisation of the academic,” where only 16 women have been appointed vice-chancellors. She noted that in the different clusters that constitute ‘management staff’ in the universities (principal officers, governing council members, deans/directors and professors) women constitute between 16 and 25 per cent.

“These proportions are inferior to the overall share of women academics across the disciplines in 2009/2010 and 2010/2011, about one-third of the total,” she noted. Meanwhile, some observers, who did not see anything wrong with the development, said the few universities that have female Vice- Chancellors, gross misconduct and flamboyance are their modus operandi. But, the former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi-Bello, attributed what is happening in the university system to what obtains in Nigerian society with all public institutions, saying the issue is primarily about the society we are.

“Universities are male dominated institutions so it is all about domination and male chauvinism. Our male colleagues don’t see themselves playing the second fiddle. The same reason why we don’t have a female governor, Senate President,” she said. Prof. Ibiyemi-Bello, who dismissed the idea of lack of competence of female professors to lead the institutions, said there were many competent female professors who can be Vice- Chancellors. According to her, they compete very well with their male counterparts and sometimes do better than them, but because they are females, the political decisions do not favour them ordinarily. While insisting that only merit should be allowed to count in the appointment of vice-chancellors, she noted: “I am looking forward to the time when ones gender will not be used against the women.”

On her part, the former Vice-Chancellor of Covenant Univewrsity, Ota, Ogun State and Landmark University, Omu-Aran in Kwara State,Prof. Aize Obayan, said this could not be strange considering various factors that combin9ed to bring about such reality of dearth of female vice-chancellors. Lamenting that though this was not peculiar to the education sector alone, she said if we are to look at this development, it actually started from the schools, where out the great number of female students in school, not very many further their studies beyond first degree. “Women, who struggle to further their education, go through a lot of challenges, especially when you consider the fact that there are no workplace policies that encourage women. Nigeria does not have a culture of planning childcare into their work system structure.

How many offices or organisations have crèches built close to the offices to enable nursing mothers attend to their kids?” Prof. Obayan added. She also blamed the development on culture and societal disposition in which the general belief is that men are supposed to be in control and women who aspire are sometimes despised to play the second fiddle. While asking whether leadership performance really is about gender, the don, who noted that, she is really not an advocate of gender equality, but vote for merit as against gender, said: “I don’t think so.

” She insisted that the quest for gender equality had really fueled the crisis of complex in the system, noting that she did not believe, as many people do, that women in position of authorities perform better than men because “I have not seen any convincing evidenced-based research on that.” But to address this challenge, Prof.Obayan hinted that it was part of what the African Leadership Development Centre at the Covenant University is set to correct; where some of the challenges of leadership on the continent will be addressed.

Meanwhile, former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC) Prof. Peter Okebukola, defers in his appraisal of the development. According to him, the less than 10 female Vice-Chancellors in the 165 universities in the nation’s university system is still a good number compared to what obtains in other countries. He, however, said the fewer vicechancellors who are females were as a result of the proportion of female within the professorial folds is also small.

“This is also a reflection of the limited number of professors who are female in the system,” he argued, saying in Nigeria today of the 6,000 full professors in the system, females constitute a lesser percentage. Okebukola added: “So, it is on account of the proportionality that you are seeing it reflected in the number of female vice-chancellors that is appointed. For instance, if you ring a bell today, that we want people to apply for the post of a vice-chancellor, and if you are saying they must be full professors, the chances are very high that those that will apply will be male relative to the female. “But, looking at it from another angle, we can say many of the female professors are not bold enough to undertake service in that rough terrain of vice-chancellorship in Nigerian universities, where there are ASUU, students, NASU, SSANU problems and all other manners of crises in the system.”

In view of this, he insisted that the job of vice-chancellor is that of man mainly, saying “we need a manly heart to be a vice-chancellor, as you need to be tough to be able to be there.” While noting that indeed it cannot be enforced or be made a policy, he pointed out that the fewer number of full professors, who are female in the entire system, will continue to dictate the number of female vice-chancellors in the Nigerian universities. To the Vice-Chancellor of The First Technical University (TECHU), Ibadan, Prof. Ayobami Salami, this is a reflection of a male dominated society of the country, and that it will take sometimes for that pattern to change. Salami, who said that the pattern was gradually changing, however, noted that for a professor to be a Vice- Chancellor, he or she, especially in a public university has to be professor for 10 years, saying appointment of female vice-chancellors now depends on how many female professors have that experience to be so appointed.

The National President of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said a combination of factors were responsible for the dearth of female vice-chancellors in Nigerian universities. Like other stakeholders, he noted that the most obvious among the factors is the ratio of female to male professors in the system, saying on the average, it is one female professor to five or more male professors in universities. Ogunyemi said: “This is, in itself, is a reflection of the disproportional representation of women and men in academics. With the paucity of female professors, it is understandable why there are few female Vice-Chancellors as compared to male. Another possible reason is the general perception of women as “weaker vessels”.

This perception has roots in patriarchy – the societal belief that men are the natural head of families or organisations. “With this entrenched cultural belief, the competence of a woman in the performance of an important public office, like vicechancellorship, is usually relegated to the background. Under such circumstances, only a few female professors would summon courage to give the position of vice-chancellor a shot, even when they appear to have what it takes.” Also, a lecturer at LASU and former Dean of School of Transport in the university, Prof. Samuel Odewunmi Blamed the dearth of female vice-chancellors in the universities on what he described as the general template of the Nigerian society, where the ratio of female to male in positions such as the Senate President, House of Representatives and even other government appointments in the nation’s political space is not good enough. Specifically, on vice-chancellorship in the university system, he said the experience some of those appointed had was not palatable, including Prof. Alele-Williams and Prof. Jadesola Akande, who were tough women, but really had a tough time or tenure. Though, he said unlike those appointed at private universities such as Prof. Aize Obayan at Covenant University, who had a good time.

However, he expressed dismay that the process that is throwing up vice-chancellor was tilted in favour of male professors, saying the politics, intrigues and struggles favour more the male gender than their female counterparts. Describing the system outside the university as bigger than the university, Odewunmi noted that indeed those systems often determine who is going to be the vicechancellor. The don said: “I think it is the process is limiting the chances of female vice-chancellors in our universities, but not that they lack the competence to lead the institutions. “Indeed, female professors are often very competent, but there is also a caveat.

They tend to be a little more rigid in their administration. Generally, when you have a female vice-chancellor or a female boss, they tend to be more rigid and appeal to emotion, which sometimes creates “tension tenure” due to the fact that they hardly have interpersonal relationship with many of the ‘hot heads’ in the system.” He, therefore, argued whether there should be affirmative action to give female professors more opportunities in the system, such that when a female professor applies, she should be given a particular mark, like 10 points up front, or that out of three vice-chancellors in the universities, one should be a female to be appointed.

Like this: Like Loading...