Again, court denies El-Zakzaky, wife bail, fixes Jan 22 for trial

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites sect, Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife were yesterday denied bail by a Kaduna High Court. The court denied the bail application filed by counsel to the leader of the Shiites and his wife for not showing substantial medical evidence to warrant bail. The presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada, in his ruling said that the accused persons had not shown any substantial medical evidence to grant them bail in their written application.

He, however, ordered that the two accused persons be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) throughout the period of their trial. The matter had been adjourned to January 22, 2019, for accelerated hearing.

The IMN leader was facing trial for alleged murder, culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace, among others. El-Zakzaky and his wife were first arraigned on 15th May, 2018, following their arrest in Zaria in December 2015, after a deadly clash between his members and the men of the Nigerian Army. However, there was heavy presence of security personnel within Kaduna metropolis and mainly around Ibrahim Taiwo Road, where the court was located. Many roads leading to the court area were blocked to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

The Kaduna police command had issued a statement to notify the public to exercise more security consciousness, “so as to prevent miscreants from disturbing the peace of the state.” The statement, signed by DSP Yakubu Abubakar Sabo, Kaduna State police public relations officer, said “members of the public should note that the ban on all form of processions/ demonstrations in Kaduna State is still in force. “The police will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who deliberately attempt to violate the ban.

“In view of the court trial of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, the peace loving and law abiding people of Kaduna State are to note that adequate security has been put in place for a hitch-free court appearance. “Therefore, members of the public are advised to remain calm and not to be apprehensive where they observe unusual number of security personnel in town. “The command uses this medium to call on the general public to report suspicious activities or persons around them to the nearest security agency,” the statement said.

