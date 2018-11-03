News
Again, Tinubu meets Buhari in Aso Rock
Former Lagos State governor and National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmed Bola Tinubu on Friday met President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja. The meeting between the President and Tinubu is the second in the week. Tinubu on Wednesday met with the President at the presidential villa where he said he had visited to discuss national issues about the development of the country. The former Lagos State governor has told State House Correspondents after his meeting on Wednesday that the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomohole, was on track with his decisions in handling the party. Saturday Telegraph gathered that his visit came shortly after a few aggrieved governors had met the President over the outcome of the recently conducted primary elections. Tinubu left the villa after a meeting that lasted for about an hour but declined to speak to journalists.
Oshiomhole, others can’t stop my guber ambition, says Akinlade
Despite the rejection of his candidacy by the national leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the governorship contenders in Ogun State, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, said his ambition is still on course.
He said the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and those he described as “gang of marauders” can never stop his gubernatorial ambition.
This came amid speculation that loyalists of incumbent Governor Ibikunle Amosun were planning to defect to another party following the decision of the APC to recognise Prince Dapo Abiodun as the party’s governorship candidate for 2019 elections.
Already, some loyalists and appointees of the governor have reportedly been planted as candidates of the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) to be substituted later for real contestants.
But in a statement he personally signed and made available to reporters in Abeokuta yesterday, Akinlade urged his supporters to remain calm and peaceful.
The House of Representatives member said he stood by the mandate freely given to him at the gubernatorial primary election held on October 2.
He pointed out that he had waited for four weeks hoping that the APC leadership will take the path of honour by respecting the wishes of the “overwhelming majority” of members of the party in the state.
Akinlade stated that his supporters had been asking what his next step would be after Oshiomhole and others frustrated his efforts.
He said, “Dear compatriots, I have been inundated with calls by party faithfuls, the good people of Ogun State and well wishers from within and across the Nation since yesterday’s pronouncement by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on the gubernatorial ticket of APC, Ogun State.
“I wish to state categorically that i stand by the mandate freely given to me at the primary election of October 02, 2018. Although, we have spent the past four weeks (2nd Oct – 2nd Nov) hoping that the leadership of the party will take the path of honour by respecting the wishes of the overwhelming majority of members of APC in Ogun State.
“I wish to call on our members to remain calm and peaceful. Although the singular most asked question is what next? It is you, the good people of Ogun State, not Comrade Adams Oshiomhole or any other person that will decide our fate.
“I therefore want to state here that despite the attempt by a very few individuals to distort the course of history in the case of Ogun State, my believe that justice will prevail on this matter is unshaken.
“As for Comrade Adams Oshiomole and his gang of maurauders, all they have succeeded in doing is to dance naked in the market centre despite all opportunity open to them to do otherwise.
“Now they will see the manifestation of God’s glory when a people remain true to their conscience and justice.”
FG, NLC to meet on Sunday over minimum wage
The Federal Government says it hopes to continue negotiations on the national minimum wage with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Sunday, despite a court injunction restraining them from embarking on strike.
According to a statement credited to the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, the meeting involving organised labour, the organised private sector and government will hold at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha by 6 p.m.
Mr Ngige said the meeting would be followed by another meeting of the National Tripartite Minimum Wage Committee on Monday, November 5, at the same venue.
He appealed to all tripartite members to attend the meetings in the interest of the nation to find a solution to the minimum wage impasse.
The unions are insisting on a new minimum wage of 30, 000 naira for workers.
State elections: Parties in last minutes rush to beat deadline
Eight-nine out of the 91 registered political parties were in frantic rush to beat the November 2 deadline for the submission of their governorship and House of Assembly candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). As at 6 pm, INEC official who asked to be quoted, disclosed that 38 political parties have completed submission, among them, according to him, “major political parties.”
A member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sighted at the venue, said the party completed submission on Thursday. He said: “We started submission after the publication of presidential and National Assembly candidates. “We didn’t wait for all the forms to come. As they come, we bring them. That’s why you did not see crowd here.” He, however, said it was the list from Ogun State submitted by Adebayo Dayo-led faction that was accepted by the commission. Other parties were struggling to meet deadline.
But INEC Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said there will be no extension of time. Chief Anayo Arinze of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the party has been listed and would soon submit. Arinze said the party was fielding governorship candidates in the 29 states where there be vacancies in next year.
