Agbowa: Enforcing law with brute force, machetes

Residents of Agbowa in Agbowa Local Council Development Area of Lagos State have denied killing the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Akingboju Akindele, who led an operation to the community as claimed by the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal.

The residents also debunked the claimed by the police that the 49 suspects arrested in the house of the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Jokotola Pelumi, were cultists.

Edgal had on Monday paraded some suspects said to be responsible for Akindele’s murder. He added that they were part of those arrested in Pelumi’s house.

The following day, the police arraigned Pelumi for allegedly receiving into his home, Adekunle Dabiri, who allegedly murdered Akindele.

The 59-year-old Pelumi, a lawyer, was brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate’s Court on a charge of receiving a murder suspect and also aiding his escape.

But the residents Agbowa accused the police of unleashing terror on the community while trying to arrest suspected killers of Akindele.

When our correspondent visited the community, residents pointed out houses including that of the former speaker, vehicles and other valuables said to worth millions of naira allegedly vandalised by the police.

One of the residents, Mr. Azeez Kadiri, said on the fateful day, they were at the burial ceremony of Alhaja Adiat Ayoka Abass at Oba of Agbowa’s palace when some policemen came in a Toyota white bus and parked on the road.

He said: “Suddenly, we saw one of the policemen who came down from the bus and tried to drag a boy into their waiting bus. We stood up from where we were sitting and approached them to know what the boy did to them.

“After we talked to the policeman (DSP Akindele) holding the boy, he left the boy. But the bus, which brought the policemen, had zoomed off. The policeman ran after the moving bus but the policeman fell down while trying to catch the bus. But while bus driver reversed to pick the DSP, he unknowingly crushed him to death.

“When the driver noticed that he had crushed the DSP to death, all the policemen inside the bus also came out and were calling on the guests at the party to assist them.

“When we saw the occupants of the bus in mufti, we thought they were kidnappers. We did not realise they were policemen until the Commander in charge of Area N, Ijede, arrived the scene.”

Kadiri said after the body of the DSP had been evacuated about 5p.m. some policemen came back to the spot and started shooting sporadically.

Another resident, Mr. Gbenga Sonowo, who corroborated Kadiri’s views, said the policemen’s attitude was uncalled for.

He said: “When the policemen started shooting sporadically, everybody ran into different directions to avoid stray bullets. Some relations of the former speaker and I went to his (Pelumi’s) house at Akinpelu Street to avoid arrest.

“The policemen started shooting and attacking passers-by from the General Hospital area of the town. The policemen were armed with machetes, axes and guns. A lot of us in the community lost valuables to the attack.”

A prophetess of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), who gave her name simply as Taiwo, said they were in the church on Saturday when the policemen came and said they were looking for the owner of a hotel in the area.

She said: “When we told them such a person was not in our church, they went to the man’s hotel. I was in the church when I saw two of the policemen scaling the fence of the hotel to arrest the owner, while other policemen were outside the hotel.

“Unfortunately, a young man, who was returning from office, was dragged down from the motorcycle conveying him and took him to their van.”

It was learnt that a pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Joseph Olarewaju, was also arrested by the police. Olarewaju, who runs a rental service, was returning from the venue of the party with his chairs and tables used for the occasion when the police vandalised his vehicle and apprehended him.

The policemen also reportedly vandalised a pick up van belonging to another rental service company.

Wife of the pastor, Mrs. Mary Olarewaju, who spoke with our correspondent on the phone, said she couldn’t sleep well since Saturday when the cleric was arrested.

She said: “My husband went to the venue of the party to pick the chairs they rented from him when the policemen arrested him and said he and others that were arrested were cult members.

“To the surprise of every one of us, they even called the 75-year-old man, who organised the party for the burial of his sister, a cultist. It was not the youth of the community that killed the policeman.”

Mrs. Shola Ajisafe, whose husband was also arrested, said they were sleeping when the policemen stormed their house and threatened to kill her two-month-old baby if they refused to open the door.

She said: “My husband and I were sleeping about 11p.m. when the policemen came and asked us to open the door or they would waste us inside. Immediately, my husband collected the baby from me and ran to the passage for safety.

“We were still there hiding when they broke the back door of the house to gain entry. They took my husband and his elder brother away. We are all citizens of this country how can they maltreat us like animals? The policemen perforated the whole windows in the house with bullets, not minding that people are living in the house.”

Also ravaged by the policemen was a Corner Café Bar at Akinpelu Street. The policemen allegedly looted the bar and took away expensive drinks in the bar and damage the refrigerators, television sets and broke some of the drinks.

The owner of the bar, Mrs. Mojisola Alagbada, described the action of the policemen as unfortunate.

She said: “Because of the incident, I had to close early and asked my waiters to go home and I was shuttling between the party and my bar. But I don’t know why they came to destroy my goods and property. Now I don’t know where to get money to buy drinks to stock my bar. I am seriously indebted.”

When our correspondent also visited the former speaker’s house at Akinpelu Street, there were signs that it was ransacked as every room was vandalised.

It was learnt that when the policemen could not force the gate of Pelumi’s house open with machetes, they scaled the fence.

It was alleged that the policemen carted away some valuables like Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, necklace, among others, from his house.

The residents urged the police hierarchy to conduct autopsy on Akindele to determine the actual cause of his death.

When contacted on the phone, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Chike Oti, said the autopsy report was being awaited.

He said: “The preliminary medical report available to the command shows that the police officer suffered from broken skull and fractured arm during the attack.”

