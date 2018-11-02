Sports
Aigbogun plans WAFU Cup for U-20 AFCON build-up
Flying Eagles coach, Paul Aigbogun, says he will use next month’s outing by his side in the WAFU U-20 Nations Cup as dress rehearsal for the continental championship. Aigbogun admitted that his main target is to win the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger Republic next year, but says that does not mean he will take for granted the regional competition in Lome, Togo. Rather than take the WAFU Cup option with kid gloves, Aigbogun said he will aim to put his side in proper shape for the regional competition, which starts on December 6 and end on December 16 in Lome. Aigbogun’s side are seeded in Group B for the competition, which will also feature Burkina Faso, Niger Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin Republic, Ghana and special invitees, Senegal. The former Enyimba coach will next Tuesday, November 6 know the teams he will face in the group stage in Togo, as he awaits the draw, for which the hosts and Nigeria have already been seeded in Group A and B respectively.
Sports
Zenith Women’s B’Ball League: Customs, Rocks, Angels confirm Final Six slots in Abuja
…First Bank, Dolphins, MFM rule Enugu
Nigeria Customs, Plateau Rocks and Kaduna Angels on Thursday picked the three final slots of the 14th Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League taking place in Abuja. The three teams have been impressive at the savannah Conference of the competition which is also taking place in Enugu due to its abridged format this season. Nigeria Customs and Plateau Rocks have been in devastating form against all opposing teams in Abuja centre of the championship. It was also not a surprise that Kaduna Angels women basketball team won the third ticket at the Savannah Conference. The Kaduna Babes on Tuesday whipped Nasarawa Amazons 84-36 and had earlier in the tournament piped Benue Princess 58-34.
They were yet to play their last match at the time of this report but have recorded wins in other games just like the two other qualifiers for the Final Six slated for Lagos. In Enugu, First Bank and Dolphins have qualified for the Final Six along with newcomers Mountain of Fire team that defeated First Deepwater 57-56 to qualify last night The Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball Final Six takes place between November 3 and 7 at the Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos. First Bank of Lagos are the defending champions of the competition. Winner and 1st runners up will represent Nigeria at the FIBA Zone 3 Women Champions qualifiers in Cotonou between November 12th and 15th.
Sports
Musa insists on full points against B’Bafana
Super Eagles vice-captain Ahmed Musa believes a draw against South Africa will be enough to earn the Nigerian national team a ticket to the 2019 African Cup of Nations but they would aim for the full points when the two sides clash in the qualifier in Johannesbourg later in the month. Musa insisted Bafana Bafana’s shock 2-0 defeat of the Eagles in Uyo was still fresh in the players’ memory and would be one of the factors that will propel them to victory on November 17. The ex-Kano Pillars, VV Venlo of Holland, CSKA Moscow of Russia and Leicester City of England star, who played as a 59th minute replacement for Alex Iwobi in the ill-fated match, said there was no pressure on Nigeria.
Musa stressed: ”South Africa are under pressure not Nigeria, so I think next month we are going there even for a point. ”We remember what they did to us in Uyo, we are going there for revenge. We don’t have to lose, if we are not getting a win, let’s go for a draw. ”I think the major strength in the Super Eagles team is that most of the players are young and everybody is ready to play no matter how many minutes the coach gives to you.
”There was a little tiredness in the team against Libya, it is not that easy to play in three days. The important thing is the three points.”
Sports
Oshoala, Oparanozie to arrive Falcons ’ c amp late
China-based duo of Asisat Oshoala and Onome Ebi have been granted two days of grace for arrivals at the camp of Nigeria’s female national team, Super Falcons’ camp in Epe, Lagos, but France-based Desire Oparanozie has one day of reprieve. This follows a declaration by Falcons’ coach, Thomas Dennerby, that Sunday, November 4 is the deadline to overseasbased players to turn up in the camp ahead of this month’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations. Oshoala will play for her club, Da-lian Quanjian in the Chinese Super Cup clash against Jiangsu Hautai, while Oparanozie’s Guingamp will face Fleury 91 on Saturday before travelling out to Nigeria.
Ebi has also been granted a reprieve to arrive late, with both China-based players now expected on November 6, while Opranozie will be at the national team’s camp latest Monday morning. Dennerby, who led the team to a thirdplace finish at the 2018 WAFU Cup in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire said he hoped to have a full complement of his squad on Tuesday, at the latest.
The Swedish gaffer, however, admitted he will have to submit his final squad list for AWCON 2018 in Ghana before all his foreign-based players land, as he intends to commence final team-building ahead of their opening group match against South Africa. The earliest arrivals to the Falcons’ camp from overseas were the Biik Kazygurt of Kazakhstan duo of Christy Adule and Chinwendu Ihezuo as well as Chinaza Uchendu from Sporting Braga in Portugal. They joined 15 home-based players for the second phase of camping, which started on Monday at Jubilee Chalets and Resorts, Epe, where 59-year-old Dennerby said he will finalise preparations for two weeks.
