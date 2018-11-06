Opinions
Alaafin of Oyo: Coping with a disintegrated empire
On October 15, Iku Babayeye Igbakeji Orisa, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo was 80. He is the Emperor of a lost Empire that in 18th century occupied the whole of South-West, part of North Central and stretched to parts of the Republic of Benin and Togo. Many people including President Muhammadu Buhari have sent birthday greetings to the monarch. Hopefully on November 18, 2020, he will mark his 50 years on the throne like the late Sultan of Sokoto, Sir Sidiq Abubakar III (1903-1988), the late Ooni of Ife, Sir Adesoji Tadeniawo Aderemi II (1889-1980); and the late Jaja Amanyanbo of Opobo, Chief Douglas Jaja (1915-1980).
The Oyo Empire was one of the great empires in Africa. By the second half of the 18th century, the empire started to decline. By the middle of the 19th century, the empire has disintegrated and on its ruins rose Ibadan, Osun, Egba, Ijaiye, Owo, Igbomina, Ondo, Ijesha, Osogbo, Kabba, Akoko, Offa, Ilaje, Ikale, Idanre, Oyemekun, Ijebu, Yewa, Awori, Omu-Aran, Remo, Ekiti, Eko, Ilorin Afonja, Ife, Ogbomoso and other towns.
The collapse of the Oyo Empire in the 19th century was brought about by several factors – some internal and others external. One of the internal factors was an inherent weakness arising from the size and nature of the empire. Like the Sudanese empires of Mali, Songhai and Kanem-Bornu, the Oyo Empire was quite extensive and this made central control of the provinces difficult. One of the reasons for this was that Oyo, the capital, was situated on the northern fringes of the empire and this made it difficult for her to control effectively the provinces most of which lay to the south of the empire. Again the system of administering the provinces through the Ilaris or resident provincial governors began to prove ineffective from the late 18th and early 19th centuries. These governors were not strictly supervised from the centre and consequently they became oppressive, corrupt and arrogant, and by their actions drove the subject people of the provinces to rebel against them and the Alaafin whom they represented. But the major factor for the decline and eventual collapse of the Oyo Empire was the weakness and resultant breakdown of the central government.
Though the Oyo Empire finally collapsed in the first half of the 19th century, we should not fail to recognize the significant achievements of the great Empire.
In the first place, Oyo rose from a small and insignificant Yoruba town on the northern borders of Yoruba land to a great empire. By the middle of the 18th century, this empire stretched from Benin in the East to the western frontiers of Togo in the West and from Nupe in the North to the mangrove swamps to the South. It was the largest of the forest states of West Africa. The empire achieved a high degree of efficient imperial administration based upon well-fashioned political institutions. With the collapse of the empire, these institutions were inherited as a legacy by the Yoruba successor states.
Second, the Oyo Empire achieved a high standard of military efficiency. She owed her rise to a great empire, no doubt, to her well-organised army which was her effective instrument for expansion and suppression of internal revolts. Third, the Oyo Empire achieved a sound economy based on very productive agriculture, trade with the Sudan, lucrative industries and wealth from taxes and tribute. This sound economy enabled the Alaafins to maintain the elaborate imperial administration and also to maintain and equip its large army.
Fourth, the Oyo Empire achieved social and cultural unity for Yorubaland by promoting a feeling of kinship based on common language (Yoruba) and common religion. The Oyo Empire encouraged the Yoruba values which is commonly referred to as omoluwabi values. It is very difficult to explain the omoluwabi values unless you are a Yoruba. They are a set of unwritten commandments and once you disregard those values, you are immediately found guilty no matter your power, influence, position or your wealth. The Yoruba, for example, do not hold regular meetings before those values are enforced and it is the omoluwabi values that have sustained the Yoruba civilization. It is those values that have brought about relative peace in Yorubaland today. Though the Oyo empire is no more, the idea of the Yoruba unity which it engendered is as strong today as in the days of the empire – in spite of today’s headlines. To its credit the Oyo Empire achieved remarkable longevity from 15th to 19th century.
The major problem facing Oba Adeyemi today is the same problem facing his three other colleagues – coping with a disintegrated empire in the modern day world.
His three other colleagues are, Alhaji Muhammadu Saa’d Abubakar III (62), Sultan of the old Sokoto Empire; Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garuba (61), the Shehu of the Old El-Kanemi Empire – an Empire never conquered by the Fulanis, and Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolo Kpolo, Ewuare II (65), the Oba of the Old Benin Empire.
Oba Adeyemi was brought up in the palace of the late Alake of Egbaland, Sir Oladipo Samuel Ademola (1827-1962) when his father, late Oba Adeniran Adeyemi II was deposed and exiled in 1954 for sympathizing with the opposition party, NCNC, in the western region and his conflict with deputy leader of the Action Group, late Bode Thomas. He also had a sojourn in the Ikoyi residence of Sir Kofoworola Adekunle Abayomi (1896-1979) and his wife, Lady Oyinkan Abayomi (1897-1990). He is a product of St. Gregory College, Lagos and it is from that school he was taught the tenets of Christianity, although he is a Muslim. Since he succeeded Alaafin Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II, Kabiyesi Adeyemi III has faced a number of crises, the beautiful thing is that he has survived.
Teniola, a former director at the presidency writes from Lagos.
Opinions
Shooting and killing the Shi’ites: Whose war?
If justice is taken away, then what are sovereignty if not great bands of robbers’ – Augustine Hippo
Coming from a family with a long tradition of military service, I have tried to avoid commenting on the activities of the military because of my tremendous respect for the institution and because I believe that the men and women who put their lives in harms’ way so that we may live in a safer and better society need to be supported and appreciated.
However, the activities of the military have come under intense scrutiny because of our tactics of using them for what ordinarily will be the work of the police. The clashes between the Army and Shiites would have been avoidable if the police who were trained to disperse riots were deployed to perform their duties.
According to the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) over 2,000 of their members, including women and children have been killed by the army between 2015 and now. Very recently, about 50 flag wielding Shiites who were protesting the continued detention of their leader were again shot and killed by the army.
Apart from the group’s rejection of secularism, a common trait of most radical Muslim group, the Shiites are not known to have taken up arms against the Nigeria State. Is it a crime to be a Shiite? Nigerians are in darkness and find it difficult to understand the reason for the heavy high handedness against them. Who are the Shiites and what is their offence that the military is shooting and killing them at the slightest provocation.
Nigeria is a heavily Muslim country, and the overwhelming majority of Nigerian Muslims totalling over 80 million are Sunni Muslims with ties with Saudi Arabia. Shia Islam with ties with Iran had little presence in Nigeria with as little as 6 to 10% of the Muslim population.
The Shia movement in Nigeria was led by Ibrahim Zakzaky, who had been trained in Shia theology in Iran. In the early ’80s, Zakzaky founded the Islamic Movement, which spread among Shia in northern Nigeria.
Not much was known of the Shiites until they grabbed national attention in 2015 when the Army massacred hundreds of members of the group. The government’s official story then was that the group planned to assassinate the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.
The military claim was countered by other accounts which acknowledged that a large Shia demonstration, led by the Islamic Movement, took place on the Sokoto road, near Zaria, where the Islamic Movement has a large presence. Such procession along this road by the group was not uncommon.
Coincidentally, General Buratai’s convoy was driving through. The military demanded that the demonstrators disperse, and they refused. Some sort of projectile then struck Buratai’s car (reports conflict as to what it was), and the soldiers fired into the air as a warning. When that didn’t work, the military reportedly opened fire to cover their principal, after which they left the location. Every right thinking member of the public justified the army use of limited force to gain passage with the hope that it will be an end to the matter.
What followed three days afterwards left the nation in total shock as the army heavily descended on the Shiites at their headquarters and according to media report killed over 1,000 members of the group including the wife, son and family members of Zakzaky.
The 2015 massacre was not the end of the agony of the Shiites as many more have been killed since after 2015. The latest being this October 2018 bloody shooting and killing of Shiite protesters in Abuja which once again highlighted the oppression of a religious minority which some people say is driven by a Sunni Muslim elite backed by Saudi Arabia.
Many of the top functionaries in both the military and civil service in Nigeria are Sunni Muslims who allegedly are using their position to advance their branch of Islamic supremacy hence Shiites in Nigeria have suffered more discrimination under this current administration than with any other in the past.
There are also people who have argued that the Shiites are not proper Muslims hence the need to stop their apostasy and that the Shiites have intention to establish the Iran type of radical Islam in Nigeria which to the majority Sunni is unacceptable.
Is the regular shooting and systemic killing of Shiites a pre-emptive measure because of the fear of what they will become? Is it because we are afraid they will bear arms in future to achieve their desire to enthrone the Iran style of Islam in Nigeria. Is such fear a justification for the wanton disregard of human lives? People have a right to their religion and freedom of thought. They also have right to peaceful protest and assembly and the government must do everything possible to protect those rights for everyone including the Shiites.
In late 2016, the court ruled against the long detention of Zakzaky without being charged before a court. The court ordered for his release which the government failed to execute to date. His members have right to protest against the government disobedience of court order. Perhaps if the government had obeyed the court order for the release of Zakzaky, may be the Shiite protests wouldn’t have arisen. A lot of observers are raising red flags over the similarities between the 2009 capture and execution of then Boko Haram leader Mohammed Yusuf in police custody and the continued disobedience of court order for the release of the Shia leader. Nigeria cannot afford to repeat the errors of 2009 now. Whatever is the crime of Zakzaky, the government is not showing a good example by flouting court order in this regard. You do not use injustice to achieve justice. The government must show example and lead by example. Flouting court orders calls for civil disobedience.
The high casualty figure arising from the Nigerian soldiers handling of the Shiite protests has put the human rights record of the Nigerian government under scrutiny amongst rights groups. No life should be taken without lawful and justifiable reason. The military highhandedness is very horrific and shows a clear disdain for the sanctity of life, and therefore unacceptable. The use of deadly force to quell protests accused of throwing stones and pellets at soldiers are disproportionate and unjustifiable.
One way to curb the excesses of the military is to limit their deployment in what ordinarily should be a police action.
Opinions
APC and countdown to 2019 polls (2)
Former British Prime Minister, Harold Wilson, as leader of the Labour Party faced with the prospect of losing the general election in 1964, reportedly coined the famous phrase, “a week is a long time in politics.” When the election held, the party won with a slim majority of four seats, and Wilson became Prime Minister.
In the 2019 elections in Nigeria, you can say “a day is a long time in politics.” Why? Because events in the polity are moving, and changing in such rapidity that bookmakers’ predictions could be torn into shreds in a matter of 24 hours due to intrigues signposted by infighting, blackmail, deceit, treachery, trade-offs, and compromises on self-serving interests.
Consider what’s happening in the All Progressives Congress (APC) where chieftains are plotting against each other, and against the party, in their quest to have their way in the primaries to fix themselves or their cronies in executive or legislative portfolios in the 2019 elections.
The primaries have pitted the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, against some state governors, who failed to “impose” their “anointed” candidates on the party, attributing such fiasco to alleged “undemocratic” interference by the former Edo State governor, who should pay for his “indiscretion.”
So, for these governors, and aspirants that missed the lists sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), even one day is a long time in politics. To them, it’s like the presidential and federal legislative balloting (and the other elections), which heralds the 2019 elections at 8a.m. on February 16 – exactly 102 days away – is holding this morning, November 5, 2018. You asked why, again?
Well, the processes of substituting candidates have been completed, and any aspirants not included in the lists submitted to INEC may have lost the chance to participate in the elections. Except, of course, a very slim chance for the incurable optimists or “The Believers.”
Going by relevant laws/guidelines, the last day for withdrawal by candidate(s)/replacement of withdrawn candidate(s) by political parties is November 17, 2018, for the Presidential and National Assembly, and December 1, 2018, for the Governorship and State House of Assembly polls, respectively.
Those not on the INEC list may require that “Devine intervention” to “induce” candidates for the positions they aspired to, to withdraw or be replaced by the political parties, which shall submit the nomination forms of the Presidential and National Assembly candidates on December 3, 2018, and the Governorship and State House of Assembly candidates on December 17, 2018.
Any aggrieved aspirants that missed this “golden opportunity” would have to wait till 2023. But for the candidates that “political providence” has smiled on, the “elections have started” even before INEC blows the whistle for campaigns on November 18 for the presidential and federal legislative contests, and December 1, 2018, for the governorship and state legislative polls.
As the countdown to 2019 continues, has the APC stopped the haemorrhaging from its primaries? This is doubtful, as President Muhammadu Buhari tried to pacify them at a dinner on Tuesday, October 30, where he urged members of the ‘APC Aspirants Forum’ to “keep faith with the party, as the future looks bright and promising.”
Days before that event, former Yobe State governor, Senator Bukar Ibrahim, opened another front in the unending squabbles that have dealt some body blows to the once promising “largest political party in Africa.”
Resurrecting the age-long political divide between the North-West and North-East, which most Nigerians erroneously label a monolithic “Core North,” he gleefully turned the knife in the APC gaping wounds, declaring that the party may not win, “even by rigging,” the “progressive” North-East, which, he said, voted in 2015 for the first time for a candidate of the “conservative” North-West.
Specifically, Ibrahim has beef with President Buhari for his alleged non-delivery on the promises that swept him into power, saying, “Simply put, things have not changed and many things are getting worse and the people are bitter. We should not assume that we can win even with massive rigging.”
Like one of the so-called “Abuja Politicians,” who launch, from a safe distance, “missiles” at their home governments, Ibrahim has always criticised the APC government from Abuja. He actually threw his latest barbs during the unveiling of his book, Poorlitics, in Abuja, to mark his 70th birthday.
He doesn’t seem much at loggerheads with his “political godson,” Governor Ibrahim Geidam, except when he proclaimed, “I’m going to be Senator for life,” which the governor challenged. Ibrahim has reportedly “surrendered” the position to Geidam for the 2019 elections.
Imagine if Yobe APC had serious problems with the primaries, and the senator began to throw his bombshell inside the state! The entire party structures would’ve gone to the opposition, where they seem headed, given Ibrahim’s reported “kowtowing” to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
It’s good the senator is firing from afar at the moment, which may not last. Indeed, he’s given the APC and Buhari’s government until the threshold of the 2019 elections, to make amends, or else…, “I still reserve the capacity to ask my people to go our separate ways and do what must be done for good governance to reign in Nigeria,” he warned.
But facing a backlash, Senator Ibrahim has recanted, vowing the APC would sweep the zone in 2019. The party and President Buhari should commend him for putting them on notice. He could have worked underground, and sprung his intentions on the party at the eleventh hour. His criticism is a wake-up call for the APC to quickly settle outstanding issues in the primaries.
Opinions
Before SIWES goes into extinction
The Students’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) has been on the decline for decades now that if drastic measure isn’t taken towards addressing the lingering anomaly, the scheme is liable to go into extinction in no distant time.
The SIWES is a skill acquisition initiative designed to expose and prepare students of universities, polytechnics, monotechnics as well as colleges of education for the industrial work situation they are likely to encounter after graduation.
It was initiated to be a planned and supervised training programme based on specific learning and career objectives and geared toward developing the occupational competencies of the participants. It is generic, cutting across over 60 programmes in the universities, over 40 in the polytechnics/monotechnics, and about 10 in the colleges of education.
It isn’t meant for a particular course of study or discipline, though it was introduced mainly for the sake of technically-inclined ones. Since inception, it is being reckoned to be an innovative phenomenon in human resources development in Nigeria.
While some institutions and disciplines permit SIWES’ duration for only three to six months, others go for up to one year. The programme, which permits the affected students to seek for Industrial Training (IT) or Teaching Practice (TP), as the case may be, in any establishment of their choice, has ab initio been a cause of concern to education and economic planners, particularly with respect to graduate employment and impact on the general societal development.
On the other hand, there are equally mixed feelings among education stakeholders concerning how much of the programme that is actually helpful to students’ academic performance and job readiness after graduation.
Whatever positive impact the SIWES has thus far created on the students’ wellbeing and the society at large, the truth is that the primary purpose for which the programme was implemented has recently been relegated to the background.
The prevalence of the inability of SIWES’ participants to secure employment after the programme, or even perform adequately if eventually employed, casts doubt on the continuing relevance of the programme to the contemporary industrial development drive in the Nigerian society. This obvious lapse isn’t unconnected with negligence and/or apathy on the part of the trainees, trainers, concerned institutions, and the government.
It’s noteworthy that most of these students dodge the programme. They prefer indulging in activities that would fetch them money to going for the technical knowledge. To this set of individuals, partaking in the industrial programme is simply a waste of time and energy.
In view of this misconception, when the programme is meant to take place, you would see them participating in all sorts of inconsequential menial jobs or even gambling and what have you just for the aim of raising some cash. This growing mentality of placing money before knowledge has contributed immensely in endangering the prospect of the laudable programme.
Those who bring out time to participate in the programme, are prone to one challenge or the other. It’s worth noting that greater percentage of the trainees is not paid by the establishments in which they are serving, not even stipend.
Hence, they would end up making use of their personal funds to service their transportation and accommodation fees. It’s more worrisome to realise that most of these trainees are overused by the firms. Rather than teaching them the needful, the supposed trainers would engage them in unnecessary activities, thereby making them lose interest in the actual training.
Worse still, most of the institutions involved don’t show any concern. They do not cough up time to supervise the students in their respective places of assignment. Ridiculously, in most cases, the schools would remain ignorant of where the students are undergoing the training till the duration of the programme elapses.
This particular loophole has over the years served as an advantage to those who never participated in the programme. In this case, during the SIWES defence, the affected student or anyone who have dodged the programme would claim to have undergone the training in any establishment of his/her choice, and the supposed supervisor would never bother to ascertain the truth.
Inter alia, funding of the SIWES hasn’t been encouraging in recent times. The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) – the body responsible in the day-to-day funding of the initiative – currently appears incapacitated, probably owing to lack of adequate allocation from the government and other financiers. Sometimes, the students would be deprived of the statutory allowance they are entitled to after the programme. Those who were lucky to receive theirs had to wait for a long time.
The SIWES is obviously yearning for resuscitation. The present apparent state of moribund experienced by the scheme can only be properly addressed by revisiting the extant Acts that bind it with a view to making amends where need be. Such step would enable every authority involved to start seeing the initiative as a priority towards the anticipated, or perhaps ongoing, economic diversification.
The said policy ought to categorically specify what is expected of the trainee, trainer, school, as well as the governments at all levels, as regards the sustenance of the scheme. Similarly, there’s need for an exclusive viable law enforcement agency that would penalize or prosecute any defaulter.
It’s indeed high time we revived this technical-oriented initiative whose motive truly means well for nation building. This can only be holistically actualized by changing all the flat tyres that have succeeded in crippling the journey so far. Think about it!
Nwaozor, the National Coordinator of Right Thinkers Movement, writes via: frednwaozor@gmail.com
