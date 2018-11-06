Alaafin of Oyo: Coping with a disintegrated empire

If justice is taken away, then what are sovereignty if not great bands of robbers’ – Augustine Hippo

Coming from a family with a long tradition of military service, I have tried to avoid commenting on the activities of the military because of my tremendous respect for the institution and because I believe that the men and women who put their lives in harms’ way so that we may live in a safer and better society need to be supported and appreciated.

However, the activities of the military have come under intense scrutiny because of our tactics of using them for what ordinarily will be the work of the police. The clashes between the Army and Shiites would have been avoidable if the police who were trained to disperse riots were deployed to perform their duties.

According to the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) over 2,000 of their members, including women and children have been killed by the army between 2015 and now. Very recently, about 50 flag wielding Shiites who were protesting the continued detention of their leader were again shot and killed by the army.

Apart from the group’s rejection of secularism, a common trait of most radical Muslim group, the Shiites are not known to have taken up arms against the Nigeria State. Is it a crime to be a Shiite? Nigerians are in darkness and find it difficult to understand the reason for the heavy high handedness against them. Who are the Shiites and what is their offence that the military is shooting and killing them at the slightest provocation.

Nigeria is a heavily Muslim country, and the overwhelming majority of Nigerian Muslims totalling over 80 million are Sunni Muslims with ties with Saudi Arabia. Shia Islam with ties with Iran had little presence in Nigeria with as little as 6 to 10% of the Muslim population.

The Shia movement in Nigeria was led by Ibrahim Zakzaky, who had been trained in Shia theology in Iran. In the early ’80s, Zakzaky founded the Islamic Movement, which spread among Shia in northern Nigeria.

Not much was known of the Shiites until they grabbed national attention in 2015 when the Army massacred hundreds of members of the group. The government’s official story then was that the group planned to assassinate the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The military claim was countered by other accounts which acknowledged that a large Shia demonstration, led by the Islamic Movement, took place on the Sokoto road, near Zaria, where the Islamic Movement has a large presence. Such procession along this road by the group was not uncommon.

Coincidentally, General Buratai’s convoy was driving through. The military demanded that the demonstrators disperse, and they refused. Some sort of projectile then struck Buratai’s car (reports conflict as to what it was), and the soldiers fired into the air as a warning. When that didn’t work, the military reportedly opened fire to cover their principal, after which they left the location. Every right thinking member of the public justified the army use of limited force to gain passage with the hope that it will be an end to the matter.

What followed three days afterwards left the nation in total shock as the army heavily descended on the Shiites at their headquarters and according to media report killed over 1,000 members of the group including the wife, son and family members of Zakzaky.

The 2015 massacre was not the end of the agony of the Shiites as many more have been killed since after 2015. The latest being this October 2018 bloody shooting and killing of Shiite protesters in Abuja which once again highlighted the oppression of a religious minority which some people say is driven by a Sunni Muslim elite backed by Saudi Arabia.

Many of the top functionaries in both the military and civil service in Nigeria are Sunni Muslims who allegedly are using their position to advance their branch of Islamic supremacy hence Shiites in Nigeria have suffered more discrimination under this current administration than with any other in the past.

There are also people who have argued that the Shiites are not proper Muslims hence the need to stop their apostasy and that the Shiites have intention to establish the Iran type of radical Islam in Nigeria which to the majority Sunni is unacceptable.

Is the regular shooting and systemic killing of Shiites a pre-emptive measure because of the fear of what they will become? Is it because we are afraid they will bear arms in future to achieve their desire to enthrone the Iran style of Islam in Nigeria. Is such fear a justification for the wanton disregard of human lives? People have a right to their religion and freedom of thought. They also have right to peaceful protest and assembly and the government must do everything possible to protect those rights for everyone including the Shiites.

In late 2016, the court ruled against the long detention of Zakzaky without being charged before a court. The court ordered for his release which the government failed to execute to date. His members have right to protest against the government disobedience of court order. Perhaps if the government had obeyed the court order for the release of Zakzaky, may be the Shiite protests wouldn’t have arisen. A lot of observers are raising red flags over the similarities between the 2009 capture and execution of then Boko Haram leader Mohammed Yusuf in police custody and the continued disobedience of court order for the release of the Shia leader. Nigeria cannot afford to repeat the errors of 2009 now. Whatever is the crime of Zakzaky, the government is not showing a good example by flouting court order in this regard. You do not use injustice to achieve justice. The government must show example and lead by example. Flouting court orders calls for civil disobedience.

The high casualty figure arising from the Nigerian soldiers handling of the Shiite protests has put the human rights record of the Nigerian government under scrutiny amongst rights groups. No life should be taken without lawful and justifiable reason. The military highhandedness is very horrific and shows a clear disdain for the sanctity of life, and therefore unacceptable. The use of deadly force to quell protests accused of throwing stones and pellets at soldiers are disproportionate and unjustifiable.

One way to curb the excesses of the military is to limit their deployment in what ordinarily should be a police action.

