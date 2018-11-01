News
Alleged fraud: Suspended NHIS Boss drags Ministers, NHIS to court
Prof. Usman Yusuf, the embattled Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has dragged two ministers and NHIS to a Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging his suspension from office.
In the suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1220/2018, Yusuf instituted legal action against the Honourable Minister of Health, and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice as well as the NHIS.
The six-page summons was filed by Chief Uchechukwu Obi (SAN) of Alliance Law Firm, Abuja, on behalf of the plaintiff.
According to the document made available to the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, the respondents are expected to cause appearance within 21 days after the service of the summons on them, inclusive of the day of service.
The summons read in part thus: “The plaintiff prayed whether the Governing Council of the NHIS has the powers under the provision of the NHIS Act, particularly Sections 6 and 7 of the Act, to suspend or remove from office the plaintiff who was appointed by the President.
“Whether the Governing Council of NHIS has the powers under the provision of NHIS Act to discipline the plaintiff or to investigate allegations made against him as purported by their internal memorandum dated Oct.19, 2018.
“Whether the Hon. Minister of Health under the NHIS Act Section 47 of the Act is equipped with the statutory powers to authorise the suspension from office of the ES of NHIS without the approval of the President.
“Whether the decision of the Governing Council to suspend the ES of the NHIS taken by 4 out of 11 members of the Council can be said to be a decision of the council in accordance with the NHIS Act.
“Whether the Governing Council can appoint the General Manager, Legal Department, or any other employee of the scheme to oversee the affairs of the scheme in acting capacity without the approval of the President,’’ among others.
Yusuf therefore prayed the court to determine all the aforementioned questions in his favour and consequently sought for the following reliefs:
“A declaration that the Governing Council of NHIS lacks powers under the provisions of the NHIS Act to suspend or remove the plaintiff who was appointed by the President for a five year term.
“A declaration that the members of the council lacks the powers under the provision of the NHIS Act to discipline, or set up the machinery to discipline the plaintiff or investigate allegations made against him as purported by the internal memorandum dated Oct. 19.
“A declaration that the internal memorandum dated Oct. 19 which was purportedly issued by the council and signed on their behalf by its Chairman in which it purported to have suspended the plaintiff as the ES of NHIS is ultra Vires, null and void and of no effect.
“An order of court setting aside and cancelling the purported suspension of the plaintiff from office as the ES of NHIS.
“An order of court reinstating the plaintiff as the ES of the NHIS.
“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their members, servants, employees, agents, officers or any person from disturbing, obstructing the plaintiff from carrying on his official duties as the ES of the NHIS,’’ among others.
A copy of the summons was stamped received by the NHIS head office in Abuja on Oct. 30.
The case is yet to be assigned for date for mention to be fixed.
NAN recalls that Yusuf was first suspended by the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, on July 6, 2017, over alleged maladministration, but was recalled by the Presidency on Feb. 6, 2018.
Again, the Governing Council of NHIS led by Mrs Ifenne Enyanatu, later slammed an indefinite suspension on Yusuf on Oct. 18 over similar allegations of fraud.
The latest action prompted the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, to advise members of boards and governing councils at a retreat that they do not have powers to suspend or meet disciplinary actions on chief executives without recourse to due diligence.
On Tuesday (Oct. 31), the Presidency asked Yusuf to proceed on administrative leave to allow unfettered investigations of the allegations leveled against him.
It appointed Mr Ben Omogo, Director, Administration Office in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of Federation to oversee the affairs of the scheme.
The government also instituted a 7-man panel led by Dr Hassan Bukar, and Mrs Jummai Idako from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as Secretary, to probe and report their findings within two weeks for appropriate action. (NAN)
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
National news
Buhari’s WAEC cerficate, a tragicomedy – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as tragicomedy the issuance of attestation certificate to President Muhammadu Buhari by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) after claiming that he left it with the Army.
PDP said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that President Buhari descended so low because he has no certificate and was calling it an attestation.
“What are they attesting to? We stand by our position that Mr. President has no school certificate,” PDP stated.
The party described it as “a political certificate,” adding that the president and his handlers simply want to mislead Nigerians that Buhari has a school certificate.
“We have said that the presidency and his handlers are always fretting at the mention of a certificate.
“If Mr. President has a certificate, why did he not use it in 2015 election? Why is the certificate suddenly emerging few months to the election?” the party wondered.
It noted that in 1961 when President Buhari purportedly wrote his school certificate, attachment of passport photograph on school certificate was not a requirement.
“Even in our own generation, was a condition in WAEC that you must submit your passport to be attached to your certificate?
They should come off it. It’s too low,” the statement added.
It recalled that Buhari allegedly procured Martin Luther Award presented which later was discovered to be fake.
“This is a similar award, a procured. We are waiting for the story of its declaration as another procured document,” it said.
Meanwhile, PDP has advised President Buhari to be ready to accept the outcome of the 2019 presidential election which, it said, would be won by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
The party noted the Director-General of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi had seen that the tide is following against the APC candidate when he told delegation from the European Union (EU), that Buhari would accept the outcome of the presidential election.
It added that Buhari Campaign Organisation has seen the handwriting on the wall, noting that no amount of smear campaigns, intimidation and threats would stop Atiku from winning the election.
The presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are aware that they have failed Nigerians in every way.
“They know that Nigerians have seen through their unending lies, deception, propaganda and interminable penchant for beguilement, and that there is no way they can resist the resolve of the people for a new beginning.
“This is a government that has gone down in history as irredeemably incompetent, blatantly corrupt, overtly insensitive, incurably vengeful and under which Nigerians are facing the worst form of economic hardship, hunger, starvation, social instability and unabated bloodletting, to the extent compatriots are resorting to slavery and suicide missions as options.
“The PDP, therefore charges the Buhari Campaign organization and the APC not to, in anyway, engage in any activity that is capable of derailing the electoral process, before, during or after the elections, as such will be firmly resisted by Nigerians,” the statement demanded.
News
PHOTOS: WAEC issues school certificate to Buhari
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has officially presented an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Special Adviser on media and publicity to the President Femi Adesina confirmed this on his Twitter handle @FemiAdesina that the presentation rest the debate and criticism over the certificate matter.
WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?
— Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) November 2, 2018
Adesina said “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”
News
JUST IN: Court stops NLC, TUC’s planned strike
The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) sitting in Abuja has restrained the organised labour from proceeding on its planned nationwide indefinite industrial action.
Justice Sanusi Kado gave the order on Friday while delivering a ruling on an ex-parte application restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on the strike scheduled to commence on November 6.
The judge granted the application pending the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) against both unions.
Justice Sanusi also restrained the NLC, the TUC and the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Governors Forum (listed as the first, second, and third defendants) from taking steps capable of destroying the subject of the dispute.
He said he was moved to granting the ex-parte application argued by the Solicitor General of the Federation (SGF), Dayo Apata, because of the likely devastating effect of the strike on the nation, its economy and the people.
The hearing of the main suit has been fixed for November 8.
More to follow…
Trending
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Agbowa: Enforcing law with brute force, machetes
-
News18 hours ago
APC Primaries: Govs attack Oshiomhole
-
News18 hours ago
NNPC: N145 fuel pump price unrealistic
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
IG’s men storm church, arrest suspect while praying
-
Politics19 hours ago
Kaduna: el-Rufai’s hurdle for Ashiru
-
News19 hours ago
Oke, supporters unveil plans to dump APC for PDP
-
News18 hours ago
Lagos 2019: Agbaje picks female lawyer as running mate
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Abia monarch praises peaceful co-existence in Lagos
Like
November 2, 2018 at 11:46 am
Like!! Thank you for publishing this awesome article.