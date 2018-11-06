Alleged N21.5bn fraud: Amosu, others re-arraignment stalled

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) failed in its bid to re-arraign a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu Nunayon (Rtd) and two others before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged N21.5 billion fraud.

This is coming as Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the same court has fixed 12th November, 2018, as the date to hear a motion filed by the anti-graft agency seeking the final forfeiture of N2.2 billion recovered from Amosu.

Charged alongside Amosu in the 13-count amended charge marked FHC/L/280C/16, are: a former Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Chief of Accounts and Budgeting, Air Vice Marshal Jacob Bola Adigun and a former Director of Finance and Budget, Air Commodore Gbadebo Owodunni Olugbenga.

It would be recalled that the trio had earlier been docked alongside eight companies by the anti-graft agency on the 29th of June, 2016, before Justice Mohammed Idris on a 26-count charge bordering on the alleged offence.

The Companies involved are: Delfina Oil and Gas Ltd, Mcallan Oil And Gas Ltd, Hebron Housing and Properties Company Ltd, Trapezites BDC, Fonds and Pricey Ltd, Deegee Oil and Gas Ltd, Timsegg Investment Ltd and Solomon Health Care Ltd.

The case was however re-assigned to Justice Aneke to start afresh following the elevation of Justice Idris to the Court of Appeal.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Tuesday, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, drew the court’s attention to the amended charge dated 15th October, 2018. He urged the court to accept the charge and permit its reading to the defendants for their plea to be taken.

Responding to Oyedepo’s request, Amosu’s lawyer, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), while acknowledging the prosecution’s right to amend the charge expressed his concerns over its consequence, particularly on the other defendants that were left out in the new charge.

According to him, there should be a court’s pronouncement discharging and acquitting these other defendants because the prosecution has dropped its complaints against them.

He said: “The old charge contained 11 defendants while there are only 3 defendants in the new charge. The court already has jurisdiction over the existing charge. The old charge must be given a decent burial as it cannot co-exist with the new charge.

“If the prosecution is withdrawing the old charge for the new charge, there must be a consequential pronouncement by the court. A pronouncement ought to be made regarding the 4th to 11th defendants that were not part of the new charge”.

The silk urged the court to evoke the provisions of Section 355 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 to discharge and acquit them.

Other defence lawyers aligned themselves with Ayorinde’s submissions.

However, in his response, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, faulted the defence lawyers’ submissions saying the court can only take any of their objections after the re-arraignment of the defendants on the new charge.

“Since there was no objection to the amendment by the defence, the court should direct the reading of the new charge to the defendants. The

court can afterwards look at the consequential effects of the amendment.

“The application of the prosecution is not about withdrawal of complaints and as such benefits under Section 355 is not accruable to the defendants. The legal implication of any amendment is contained in Section 217 (2) of ACJA.

“Evidence is yet to be adduced against the 4th to 11th defendants and as such we cannot be talking of acquitting them. I urge the court to assume jurisdiction by allowing the new charge to be read to the defendants”, he said.

After listening to the submissions of parties, Justice Aneke reserved ruling on the contentious issue till 13th November.

In the amended charge, Amosu and others were said to have conspired amongst themselves to convert the total sum of N21,467,634,707.43 (Twenty One Billion, Four Hundred and Sixty Seven Million, Six Hundred and Thirty Four Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seven Naira, Forty Three Kobo), property of the Nigerian Air Force which sum they reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of their unlawful activities to wit: criminal breach of trust, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

Meanwhile, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on 12th November, hear an EFCC’s motion for final forfeiture of N 2.2 billion said to have been recovered from Amosu.

The judge had on 13th June, 2018, upon the granting of an exparte motion filed by the anti-graft agency ordered the fund’s temporary forfeiture to the Federal Government.

She also issued an interim order for the temporary forfeiture of N190 million recovered from a former Air Force Director of Finance and Budget, Air Commodore Olugbenga Gbadebo.

The judge equally ordered the temporary forfeiture of N101million recovered from Solomon Enterprises, a company linked to Amosu.

The EFCC was then also directed to publish the interim orders in two national dailies, for the respondents or any interested party, to show cause why a final order of forfeiture should not be made.

Joinend as respondents in the suit are Amosu, and a company, Solomon Enterprises Ltd.

The commission had argued that the sums were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

On resumption of proceedings, Amosu’s lawyer, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), drew the judge’s attention to a motion seeking extension of time for his client to file an affidavit to show cause, as directed by her.

On his part, an interested party, Jacob Bola Adigun, through his lawyer, Dapo Ogungbeje, informed the court of a letter seeking to withdraw an earlier application to discharge the interim order. The court accordingly struck out same.

The lawyer later informed the court of another application, asking the court to join his client as an interested party in the suit, as well as a motion, seeking extension of time for the interested party to file an affidavit to show cause as ordered by the court. He said the two motions have been served on the EFCC.

In his response, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, informed the court that he had only been served with a counter affidavit of the interested party, but had not received both the application for joinder and that seeking extension of time.

Following this development, and the court, observing that there were no proof of service in its file, Justice Olatoregun adjourned the case until 12th November, 2018, for further hearing.

In a counter affidavit deposed to by an EFCC’s operative, Danladi, the commission alleged that while in office, the respondents diverted huge sums of money from the Nigerian Air force accounts, to purchase property both within and outside the country.

The deponent averred that Amosu who was appointed Chief of Air Staff on 16th January, 2014, had in the course of his service, received budgetary provisions in the sum of N4.5 billion, from Patrick Akpobolokemi, a former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The sum was said to be for Maritime Security Support, pursuant to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Nigerian Air force and NIMASA.

It was further averred that part of the sums were utilised by the respondent for personal gains.

