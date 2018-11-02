AMAA’s night of glitz, glamour

Sean Drummond, a South African writer, movie producer was the main star at the Africa Movie Academy Awards, (AMAA), which held in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, last weekend. His film, ‘Five Fingers for Marseille’ won five awards in different categories: AMAA 2018 award for best film, ‘Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African language, Achievement in Production Design, Achievement in Cinematography, Best First Feature Film by a Director, and Best Film.

A very satisfied Drummond told New Telegraph that the secret of his success is no other than hard work, focus and determination. AMAA, a much sought after award in Africa movie industry held its 14th edition of the annual awards at the Intare Conference Arena, a mega Conference and Events facility in Rusororo, outside Kigali. It was an event held for the first time in East Africa, since 2005 when it was founded in Nigeria.

It hosted many African actors, actresses and entertainment stakeholders from Nigeria and other African countries. It was a night of style and excitement, especially for the award winners. The blissful evening was heightened by the multiple award winning Nigerian actor, Nse Ikpe Etim, who co-hosted the event with former Big Brother Africa housemate, Arthur Nkusi, who is also a Rwanda radio presenter.

Paul Okoye of the disbanded music group, PSquare, with new stage name ‘Rudeboy,’ enthralled the crowd at the conference centre. He gave the audience loving memories of his music and dance. There were also interesting and various charming African traditional troupes with soul winning and matching rhythms to their dance display intermittently during the event, to the excitement of the audience.

It was just so fascinating. Rwanda shone like stars in the sky when it featured the glamour of the show with assorted and inviting attires of sorts from guests within the country and other African countries, especially among the youths. Notable among the celebrities who attended the event were, Bashorun Dele Momodu, Bob Manuel Udokwu, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan, Fred Amata,Victor Osuagwu, Chinedu Ikedieze (popularly known as Aki), and host of others. The AMAA 2018 Jury President, Dorothee Wenner, in his remark, laid emphasis on the essence of the award, noting that “the jury gives the awards with the ambition to highlight cinematography excellence accordingly; to bold and outstanding works in all fields of filmmaking. A significant observation we made while engaging with the 202 nominated entries; women in front and behind the camera were more present than ever before. A development we welcome with enthusiasm and admiration for female powers in cinema.’’

In the same vein, Wenner highlighted the importance of the choice of venue for the event. “The host country, Rwanda is proving to the world that there are alternative ways to live on this planet besides wasting and destroying our environment. Yes, human beings are able to learn. And yes, things can be changedfor the better if we want to.

It is exactly this attitude which drives AMAA: its mere existence is a continuous statement and calling to the African film fraternities to fight for the growthartistically and economically of the many cinemas the continent is nurturing.” According to the founder of AMAA, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the Award is the biggest and most credible jury-based reward system for filmmakers and professionals in the motion picture industry from Africa and Africans in Diaspora. “It remains a fact that AMAA is the longest running Pan-African awards in the whole of Africa,” she said. The event was supported by the Rwanda Convention Bureau, Rwandair, Rwanda Development Board, The Radisson Blu Hotel and the Kigali Convention Centre. Meanwhile, hours before the award night, there was a workshop at the Kigali conference centre and exhibition village where there was presentation of 40 certificates to African students.

The workshop which was on visual storytelling-the African way in partnership with Cuba Film Academy and AMAA trained the 40 youth across Africa including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and others. Osigwe while addressing the students said, “Africa has a lot of stories to tell and can only be told properly by Africans.” Adedayo Thomas, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), spoke on film funding and regulation. He said film regulation is now focused on classifying films and creating an enabling environment for creativity and expression.

Like this: Like Loading...