Amaechi rescues kidnapped victim in Rivers

Avoid Odi, Zaki-Biam treatment, Tsav tells Army

Polic yesterday paraded 19 suspects in connection with the murder of Maj. Gen. Idris Alkali (rtd) in Jos, Plateau State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Terna Tyopev, presented the suspects to journalists in Jos. Alkali was declared missing on September 3. He had left Abuja and was on his way to Bauchi, via Jos. On September 29, his car and other personal effects were found in a pond at Dura-Du community of Jos South Local Government Area. On October 31, the body of Alkali was found in an abandoned Well at Gushwet in Shen community of Jos South Local Government Area. His body was buried by the military on Saturday at the Muslim cemetery in Abuja. Tyopev said the 19 suspects included the 13 earlier handed over to the police command by the military, while the remaining six were among the eight the police declared wanted in connection with the crime. According to him, two of the eight suspects declared wanted are still at large.

He said: “On October 17, the military handed over 13 suspects to us in connection with the disappearance and death of Maj. Gen. Idris Alkali (rtd). “After a painstaking interrogation on October 21 we also declared eight suspects wanted. Six out of the eight reported themselves to the police, but two are at large. “So, the 19 suspects paraded today consist of the 13 handed over to us, and the six that reported themselves to us.” The PPRO said the suspects were interrogated and found to have strong links with the crime, adding that they would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

He said efforts were being intensified to ensure the two remaining suspects were arrested. Tyopev also said the police had commenced “scientific investigation” into the murder of the immediate past Chief of Administration Army, Alkali. This is as the former Commissioner of Police, Lagos and Kano states, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, has appealed to the military not to respond to Alkali’s murder like it did in Odi, Bayelsa State and Zaki- Biam in Benue State. Alkali’s body was found in an abandoned well at Guchwet village in Jos South Local Government Area of the state. Tyopev said the Search and Rescue Operation that led to the recovery of Alkali’s body was jointly carried out by the Army, police, Fire Service and other security agencies including the community. He said: “Two out of the eight suspects we declared wanted are still at large and scientific investigation into the case is still on and we will do it as soon as possible. The community was involved in the operation actively and they saw whatever happened.

“The fact that the body has been buried doesn’t stop the scientific investigation. Our experts came and took samples of what we got, that is why I can authoritatively tell you that scientific investigation is still ongoing. “The suspects that we have got were the ones who led us to the abandoned well. They confessed that they initially buried him but later exhumed the body, took it and dumped it into a pit. But to clear our name and make it very clear, we involved medical doctors and other forensic experts. Investigation is on. Immediately we are done, we will let the public know the outcome.” Tyopev explained that one of the suspects, a 35-year-old woman, Rebecca Gyang Pam, was the one who organised a protest against the draining of the pond where the missing General’s car was recovered.

He added: “Stanley Onuchukwu (34) owns and operates a block industry beside the pond in Dura where the car was recovered. He had the information about the pushing of the missing General’s car into the pond from his employees. “Maxwell Dodel had information on the dumping of the car into the pond but concealed it until his arrest. Michael James (22) witnessed the incident, saw when and how the General was killed, knows the people that killed the General, concealed the information until his arrest.” Meanwhile, Tsav in a letter addressed to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukkur Buratai, said that what happened to the General was a serious temptation, capable of replicating the Odi and Zaki-Ibiam tragedies.

The former police commissioner, who said he understood the sacrifices involved in the protection of the Nigerian project, commended the spirit of restraint and professionalism which the military has exhibited in handling the matter. He also said the military’s decision not to toe the path of reprisal over Alkali’s murder was a good sign that Nigeria was gradually moving to a point where democratic principles would be allowed to fester in the society. Urging the military not to be deterred by Alkali’s murder, but to double efforts in making Nigeria a peaceful entity, Tsav also charged relevant authorities to ensure that the General’s killers were fished out and punished. He said: “Let me start, by extending my condolences to you over the gruesome murder of Maj. Gen. Idris Alkali by irate youths in Dura- Du District of Plateau State. The callous and heartless lynching of one of the finest Army officers is barbaric, irresponsible, reprehensible and unacceptable.

“I appeal that you use your good offices to impress on all the relevant security agencies never to relent, until justice is done to the late Army General by ensuring all the perpetrators fingered in the heinous act are arrested and prosecuted. “The sad incident is a serious temptation, capable of eroding your faith in the protection of your fatherland.” But I plead it should rather rekindle your determination. We all know your exemplary leadership of the counter-insurgency operations and Nigerian Army has proved convincingly of a rebranded Army and troops. “The Army has executed this national assignment with dedication, patriotism, selflessness, uncommon determination and countless sacrifices to the admiration of Nigerians.”

