Amapakabo inspects Asaba stadium

Players depart for Abidjan in coat of many colours

Still in dark over bonus, allowances

The players of national women football team the Super Falcons are heading for the 2018 African Women Championship slated for Ghana later in the month but their morale is at lowest ebb if feelers from their camp is anything to go by.

The disgraceful handling of their build up to the tournament took a more disturbing turn when they headed for Abidjan for the final camping exercise in Cote d’Ivoire different colours.

The players’ appearances at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport from where they headed for Abidjan on Tuesday afternoon have sparked off outrage from among many Nigerians who have berated the Nigeria Football Federation for poor handling of the welfare of the women team.

The stars were seen in different attires, unlike their male counterparts the Super Eagles who usually embark on national assignment in national colours.

The shambolic appearance of the players typified the preparation of the team ahead of the competition; this much was what New Telegraph learnt when our correspondent interacted with some of the players.

They utterly bemoaned their build up to the tournament.

A player who pleaded anonymity said one of the most disturbing things was that they did not play grade-A friendly matches ahead of the tournament. She said they were aware of how top countries like Ghana, South Africa and even Kenya played top warm-up games.

“The only friendly game we have played so far is against a male club in Nigeria and now we are going to have a camping for few days before the start of the tournament. That is not good enough for us; especially if we look at how our opponents have prepared,” she said.

However, sources in the team said that players were getting set for a showdown with the NFF over their allowances and bonus. Our correspondent learnt that critical decisions regarding their emoluments of the team had not been discussed with the players

“It has become a normal situation that they will not discuss anything with us regarding how and when they are going to pay us. We all can remember what happened two years ago when we won in Cameroon but we don’t want a repeat of that; we are hoping that before the tournament starts, they will talk to us and make sure that our money is ready. That won’t stop us from going out there and do the country proud, we will wait until we have done our job,” the player said.

However, Falcons will fly into Ghana for start of the tournament on November 14 from their latest training base in Sol Beni, Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Like this: Like Loading...