Ambode, Dalung unveil World Para Powerlifting logo and mascot

The Mascot and Logo for the 2019 World Para Powerlifting Competition taking place in Lagos next year has been unveiled. The event which took place alongside a fundraising dinner for the competition took place on November 1, 2018, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos. The chief host and Minister of Youth and Sports Solomon Dalung noted that Nigeria’s special athletes had received more support from the Federal Government than most sports federations. Dalung recalled that they were received by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 shortly after he came into office. “We have given special athletes all the support they need since the inception of this administration.

They were given special recognition and a Presidential handshake by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari In 2016 while their monetary entitlements were also given to them. I have ensured that under my watch, all gold medalists received $5,000 each. I have also done that consistently with this team since I assumed office.”

The Minister thanked the Lagos state government and other major sponsors for their support to the para powerlifting Federation and called for transparency and accountability while dealing with the sponsors. In his remarks, the special guest of honour, the Executive Governor of Lagos state Mr Akinwunmi Ambode reiterated his administration’s commitment to the smooth hosting of the 2019 International World Para Powerlifting Competition. “We want to assure you that the funds will be well utilized and there will be accountability as well. We want to thank the athletes who ensured that the International Para Powerlifting Committee gave the hosting of this event to Nigeria.”

