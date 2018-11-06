Amputee team returns to Nigeria today

After making their debut at the just concluded Amputee World Cup in Mexico, the first batch of the Nigerian team will be returning to the country on Tuesday (today) with the remaining three players, including the coach coming home on Wednesday.

The competition which ended at the weekend saw Angola winning the trophy with the Nigeria side recording their maiden victory against El Salvador in its first World Cup outing.

The team nearly missed the competition before help came from different quarters especially from the former Vice President of Nigeria, Abubakar Atiku.

According to Stefan Lovgren, a Swedish journalist, who served as volunteer for the team before and during their stay in Mexico said it was a great tournament for the squad while also dispelling rumours that the players were seeking asylum in Mexico.

Lovgren alongside his sister, Jenny Lovgren, through their foundation paid for passports and visa costs, as well as providing a small monthly stipend for the players for six months to cover minor expenses such as bus fare to training.

“We have had a great tournament, which finished at the weekend with Angola winning the cup, showing the potential of amputee football in Africa,” Lovgren said.

“The Nigerian team did well and scored a historic win against El Salvador in its first WC outing. There is much to build on. We have been treated very well with free accommodation and food, just like all the other teams.

“No one is seeking asylum. The team is traveling back on Tuesday night, with three people, including the coach, leaving on Wednesday.”

