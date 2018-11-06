Analysts downplay debt default risk concerns for Nigeria

Growing concerns in some quarters that Nigeria’s debt profile is rising at such a fast pace that the country may not be able to honour its debt repayment obligations in the next few years have been rejected by analysts at Codros Capital Research.

In a report obtained by New Telegraph, the experts noted that although Nigeria’s rising debt profile in recent years, especially when viewed in terms of debt service-to-revenue ratio, should be addressed, it supports the position of the Debt Management Organisation (DMO) that the country still has a little more room to borrow.

Besides, the analysts pointed out that Nigeria’s debt profile is largely denominated in local currency so fears of currency depreciation driving debt-servicing costs higher are unfounded.

Specifically, the analysts stated: “As at FY-2017, FGN’s total debt service amounted to N1.82 trillion, equating to 69% of total retained revenue. Notwithstanding the foregoing, our views align with the DMO’s, which advocate that the FGN still has a little more room to take in additional borrowing, particularly from the external leg.

“First off, we are less concerned about domestic debt as we do not see any circumstance that is huge enough to occasion domestic debt default. Also, Nigeria’s debt profile is largely denominated in local currency, hence, we do not think possible currency depreciation could drive servicing cost higher. Instructively, of the total amount earmarked to service debt in 2017, only 9.9% of the total was channelled into servicing foreign debt obligations, hence the need to substitute expensive domestic borrowing for cheaper foreign loans. More importantly, as a percentage of FGN’s foreign currency earnings, external debt service only sipped 6.2% in 2017.”

Besides, the analysts stated:” Secondly, we highlight that 60% of the foreign debt stock as at H1-18 stated above is in the form of concessionary non-Eurobond debt, while the balance are commercially priced international borrowings (Diaspora bond and Eurobond). This, in our view, explains the exceptionally low-level foreign debt service ratio relative to domestic debt.

“Thirdly, we think foreign borrowing, at this time, will serve as a buffer to the depleting foreign reserves (H2 to date: -11% to USD42.8 billion) following the recent foreign sell-offs of naira assets. Though inorganic in nature, we believe an inflow of USD2.8 billion, together with higher inflows from rising crude prices, will give the CBN extra legroom to boost dollar supply across all segments, and thus, keep the naira relatively range-bound.”

Despite this, however, the experts stressed that the fiscal authorities still need to address Nigeria’s revenue challenges.

“With actual revenues consistently underperforming budget. In our views, approaching the debt market to finance its budget deficit could lead to spike in the yield curve – potentially sabotaging FGN’s effort to cut down on borrowing cost – and risks crowding out the private sector. Also, the trend of capital expenditure under-implementation will persist on revenue shortages. On balance, in spite of the growing concern around debt sustainability, we believe the benefits outweigh the cost. Overall, we do not see full blown crisis, at least, in the near term.”

