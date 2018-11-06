Business
Another look at PIGB, NNPC’s assets sale
The planned listing of 40 per cent flagship asset of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) through Initial Public Offering (IPO) may be a stillbirth. Adeola Yusuf writes
Penultimate weekend, it was, that clouds thickened over the planned listing of 40 per cent flagship asset of the NNPC. The action, billed for execution through Initial Public Offering (IPO) became dicey, as more confusion greeted the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB). How the politics of PIGB became a liability for economy of the NNPC asset listing is a question this analysis attempts to answer.
The link
President Muhammadu Buhari has withheld assent to the PIGB, legislation through, which the NNPC asset’s listing is predicated. While this appears no longer a news, further checks by this newspaper last weekend showed that the re-election bids by the legislators is posing threats to reconsideration of the reasons the President gave for withholding his assent.
Giving credence to this, oil and gas policy expert, Leonard Ugbajah, told this newspaper that lawmakers “no longer bother about the reforms in the sector, particularly to quickly reconsider issues raised by President for withholding the bill, because all of them are pre-occupied with politics of how to get re-elected.”
Stating that oil “remains biggest revenue earner for the country and allowing reforms about the sector to lay by cannot be the best for Nigeria,” Ugbajah, a lawyer, maintained; “We all know efforts put into getting the PIB passage. At some point it was divided into four, the one about governance was passed and the President declined assent to the bill. The revenue expected from the sector has been declining over this.”
Other areas of impact
Like the stalling of NNPC’s listing, the President’s assent withholding for the bill has also embargoed the reforms in the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and Petroleum Products Pricing Regulating Agency (PPPRA), where the two agencies are expected to be collapsed into one entity.
The National Petroleum Corporation (NPC), a proposed limited liability integrated oil and gas company, is expected to take off within six months after Buhari’s assent to the Bill (PIGB), which has now been withheld.
ABC of NNPC assets’ listing
“The Initial Shares (IPO) shall be held by the Ministry of Petroleum Incorporated (40%), the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (40%) and the Bureau of Public Enterprise (20%). However, 10% and an additional 30 % of the shares of the company shall be floated on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) within five years and 10 years from incorporation respectively,” the NNPC document stated, quoting a section of the PIGB.
The divestment of 40 per cent of NPC shares to the Exchange has however, been stalled.
At the same time, the fear of mass transfer and job loss, which earlier rocked the PPPRA and DPR has been doused.
New Telegraph gathered that the fear, which emanated from the imminent scrapping of the agency led some “highly connected staff” to begin lobbying to avoid being transferred out of the corridor of the “juicy” ministry of petroleum resources.
Disquiet in PPPRA
The PIGB 2017 passed by the Nigerian Senate on May 25, 2017, has sought to rationalise and merge two existing agencies including the DPR and the PPPRA Agency.
Spokesperson for PPPRA, Lanre Oladele, could not be reached by phone for comment, but a management staff of the agency told this newspaper that the news of change that the PIGB would cause to the PPPRA had earlier triggered an uneasy calm in the agency.
“There will be job loss on one hand and mass redeployment on the other, everyone here knows that these are what naturally follow the kind of regulations that come with the PIGB. I am sure that you don’t blame anyone who uses what he has to retain the job he treasures so much,” he said.
Quoting a BP global energy Outlook (services data), Ugbojah said delayed reforms in the sector had being a conduit pipe through, which millions of dollars are lost daily.
“The NNPC for instance, was reported to have lost N546 billion to failure of reforms in three years, while losses to refineries and corporate headquarters alone stood at $500 million as at 2017.”
Energy demand, he said quoting BP global energy Outlook (services data) “increases by only around one third over the next 25 years. Oil reserves as at 1st of January 2016, stood at 37, 06206 billion barrels, while natural gas reserves stood at 192.065 tcf (97.208 tcf od associated gas and 94.857tcf of non-associated gas), with a project to increase crude reserves to 40 billion barrels by the year 2020.
“With these projections, Nigeria needs urgent reforms of the oil and gas sector. We need to separate the policy and administrative block from commercial and a foot-dragging on a bill like PIB is a big shame,” he declared.
In-between impact
In the last one year, the NNPC said it incurred N144.5 billion cumulative under-recoveries over subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol and this had inflicted major alteration on the country’s 2017-2018 oil revenue outlook.
The outlook already depleted by over 7 per cent, this newspaper gathered, is a major cause for concern for the 2018 budget performances. The budget depends largely on proceeds from crude oil.
A document of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources obtained by this newspaper showed that the N144.5 billion under-recoveries declared by the NNPC for its 2017 financial year downed the remitted funds to Federation account in the year by over 6.85 per cent.
The NNPC, which confirmed the N144.53 billion under-recovery in subsidizing petrol in 2017, said in a document – Monthly Financial and Operations Report for December 2017 – that this translated to an average of N366 million per day.
This huge expenses on fuel subsidy was, however, raised in March, 2018, when the corporation declared that it was now incurring an under recovery of N774 million daily based on the questionable increase of Nigeria’s fuel consumption to 50 million litres per day.
In its Monthly Financial and Operations Report for December 2017 released, the corporation stated that the amount spent on subsidy represented 16.85 per cent of the N857.36 billion remitted to the Federation account in the whole of 2017.
However, the NNPC described the subsidy as under recovery, which is a situation whereby it is incurring the cost of the differential between the official pump price of petrol and the actual cost of the commodity, especially as presently, the official price is lower than the actual market price.
The difference with this current system of subsidy payment is that the NNPC is making the payments to itself or deducting the amount as cost from its revenue, and, as such, does not pay it to other oil marketers as was the case in past subsidy regimes.
This is because the NNPC had been the major importer and supplier of PMS, over the last couple of months.
Breakdown of amount spent on subsidizing petrol on a monthly basis, showed that in January, February, March, April, May and June 2017, N37.26 billion, N6.3 billion, N8.207 billion, N8.207 billion, N7.743 billion and N11.79 billion was spent incurred by the NNPC respectively; while for the months of July to December, the NNPC acquired subsidy of N10.25 billion, N7.939, N7.522 billion, N6.849 billion, N16.785 billion and N15.677 billion respectively.
In-between business
The withdrawal of assent to PIGB, however, has its merits on pace of decision-making and business of the NNPC.
The corporation last weekend signed a six-month Direct Sale-Direct Purchase (DSDP) otherwise known as crude-for-products-swap agreement with the British Petroleum’s (BP) trading arm, BP Oil International Ltd, for the supply of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol. The speed at which this decision was taken could have been impacted if the President had appended his signature on PIGB.
That latest swap agreement, which according to the corporation represents 20 per cent of NNPC’s total PMS supply under the DSDP arrangement, according to Group Managing Director of the corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, in a statement from the corporation, is a “part of measures to sustain the robust supply of petroleum products across the country and especially going into the Yuletide period and beyond.
“This is basically allows the corporation to exchange crude oil with international oil traders for imported petroleum products over a period of time.”
Baru said as the nation’s products supplier of last resort, NNPC was committed to products availability by inviting new and old players to play in the Nigerian oil sector.
He said over the years, BP had demonstrated the capacity and robustness to augment the forecast shortfall by NNPC, especially as the winter period approaches and as the nation’s elections get underway early into the New Year.
“As a reliable supplier, we think BP is a brand that we can always partner with. We trust the company and we have a good relationship with it. We also believe in the company’s commitment towards the development of local content,” Baru stated.
The NNPC helmsman also commended BP for choosing to partner with AYM Shafa, a local oil company, which he said had been expanding its downstream footprints across the nook and cranny of the country.
“BP’s partnership with AYM Shafa towards delivering on its DSDP obligations makes it a perfect fit for our plans to ensure that there is adequate supply of products throughout the coming Yuletide and even beyond the election period,” Baru added.
“In AYM Shafa, you are talking of a local company with over 150 retail outlets, depots as well as a good network of trucks nationwide.”
Responding, Mr. John Goodridge, the Head of Marketing & Origination of BP’s oil trading business, said it was a great honour for his company to be trusted by the NNPC as one of its strategic suppliers.
“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work more closely with the NNPC. Going forward, we hope to grow this mutual relationship to greater things,” Goodridge added.
He assured that his company boasts of a global network of refineries capable of generating the products to meet the specifications required by the NNPC.
He said the ultimate was to ensure that over the next six months, Nigeria does not witness any products shortages.
Introduced in 2016, the DSDP arrangement is a model carried out through direct sales of crude oil to refiners or consultants, who in turn supply NNPC with equivalent worth of products.
Since its inception, the DSDP model has not only saved NNPC millions of dollars that would have been paid through demurrage, it has also proven to be a major component of the corporation’s petroleum products supply portfolio, which ensures stability in products supply nationwide.
Last line
The president gave a few reasons for withdrawing his assent to the bill. These issues should be addressed by the legislators in collaboration with the president himself.
Nigeria’s oil and gas industry needs a law for its governance and the appropriate time to have that is now.
Business
Unity Bank de-risks balance sheet
Unity Bank of Nigeria Plc has announced a total derisking of its balance sheet, ridding the bank of toxic legacy assets and paving the way for significantly improved return on shareholder value in the coming years.
Already, signs of a return to improved performance was evident in the third quarter, 2018 result of the bank, which showed a profitability of N644 million.
Derisking is an accounting terms that means the reduction of all risks that present threats to the growth of companies.
According to a statement from the Bank, the 2017 annual report of the bank, made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Unity Bank has successfully written off a total of N16 billion, being Goodwill that arose from legacy merger issues. This one-off derisking strategy that has cleaned up the bank’s books impacted the bottomline leading to a net loss of N14.2 billion.
The report also showed the ratio of non-performing loans standing at zero percent, a clear indication of the management’s excellent risk assessment for the period. The report also indicated a marginal Loan-to-Deposit Ratio of 3.6 per cent, pointing towards a significant room for growth and the attendant income boost.
Presenting the Facts-Behind-the-Figures, the lender said although financial performance declined in 2017, as the Bank took the bold action to tackle the lingering effects of legacy problems, the new Board & Management of the Bank took firm and strategic action in a bid to eliminate the drag on the Bank in the form of huge legacy non-performing loans, an inefficient operating structure, which manifested in excessive costs, poor branch spread and inadequate application of technology amongst others.
These strategic initiatives, amongst others, the report continued, are geared towards a complete transformation of the bank and setting it on the path of strong and sustainable growth and profitability.
“The courageous action taken by the Bank towards cleaning up the observed issues thus resulted in a negative capital base but also gave birth to a leaner, smarter and dynamic Bank with a healthy Balance Sheet,” the report stated.
To sustain the new momentum and return the bank to one of the best performing in the Nigerian market, the bank said it has been making significant progress in its ongoing capital raising exercise. The Bank said it is firmly on course to achieve sustainable growth and sound performance.
Unity Bank said it is optimistic that its liquidity and working capital will be significantly enhanced with the anticipated successful capital raising exercise, a development that is expected to make the bank one of the most liquid in the Nigerian market.
It also said that with a 0% non-performing loans portfolio and the now enhanced credit management process, Unity Bank has solved its debilitating legacy problems and will move more sure-footedly towards sustained revenue and profits growth, while capital adequacy is expected to rise above the regulatory minimum after the capital raising exercise.
In addition to this, the bank said it has taken a number of strategic initiatives among, which include; a revised market focus that has, and will continue to increase agriculture and agro-allied financing, youth and digital banking and women financing; enhanced retain banking drive; cost containment, among others.
Business
Boundary: Surveyors seek modern mapping technologies
Land surveyors have called for the adoption of continuous reference station (CORS) to prevent land boundary overlapping in Nigeria.
Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Lagos State chapter l, Mr Adesina Adeleke and Principal Consultant, Sacridion Geospatial Engineering, Mr Chika Okorocha, made these calls in Lagos.
According to them, the technologies will help to ease land administration system in the country.
Speaking on “Improving Geospatial Deliverables through Modern Mapping Technologies,” Adeleke described CORS system as the latest modern application used for land surveying and mapping for efficient and effective service delivery.
He stated that such technologies had been deployed for land administration system in other developed and developing countries.
The expert noted that there was only one existing and functional CORS system in Lagos, while the state government had embarked on the construction of five other CORS system across the state.
Adeleke urged the state government to hasten construction of the CORS system for effective mapping/surveying operation that could put an end to boundary overlapping across the state
He said that land survey practice was evolving with new trend, underlining the need for surveyors to move and keep abreast with new developments to remain relevant in their profession.
He said that the essence of the training programme was to maintain an up-to-date technical knowledge on modern surveying practices among members of the institution.
He noted that the Mandatory Continuous Professional Development (MCPD) was a skill renewal process and a channel for knowledge acquisition through training and retraining.
He said: “The aim of the programme is to encourage the use of modern mapping technologies in improving geosepatial deliverables.
“It also focussed on assisting surveyors for inter and intra professional competitiveness, and also help surveyors to discover new areas of opportunities open to them in this information age.”
Mr Okorocha urged surveyors to embrace usage of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) for enhanced services delivery.
According to Okorocha, GNSS is a network system/instrument of the CORS that empowers its operation.
Business
Sapele Power, Seistech’s deals turn sour
The business transaction between Sapele Power Plc (SPP), owner and operator of the 1,020MW Sapele Power Plant, and Seistech has turned sour with the former alleging that the Police was bias in reconciling the two parties.
A Storage Lease Agreement dated September 6, 2016 was, according to checks by this newspaper, negotiated and executed between the two parties after Seistech Energy Limited, an oil and gas company, in 2016, secured SPP’s lease of one of its storage tanks in the plant for storage of crude oil produced by Mid-Western Oil & Gas Company Limited.
Before this, the Sapele Power Plc, had its assets, which include two storage tanks and a jetty located within the power plant, acquired by Eurafric Power Limited.
The power firm now alleges that Seistech failed to meet the terms of the agreement and has resorted to intimidation, attempt to forcibly takeover its facilities and repay debts in ’excess of N600, 000,000 (Six Hundred Million Naira.’
This came as Seistech Energy Limited also instituted a civil action against SPP at the Federal High Court Lagos.
In a petition to the police highlighting the details of the contract with Seistech, the SPP alleged complicity of the Police in the matter for which it has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, asking that he put a stop “to the use of the police to perpetuate illegality”.
The petition stated: “Sometime in 2016, Seistech Energy Limited (Seistech), an oil and gas company, approached us for the lease of one of our storage tanks in our facility for storage of crude oil produced by Mid-Western Oil & Gas Company Limited, A storage lease agreement dated September 6, 2016 was willfully negotiated and executed by both parties without cause for concern.
“Few months into the transaction, Seistech was unable to meet its financial obligations under the contract, Seistech then introduced Mid-Western to assume its financial responsibility and Mid-Western effected tank rental payments on behalf of Seistech. Subsequently, Seistech had a fall-out with Mid-Western and payment for the tank rental was suspended.
“Rather than look for creative means of liquidating its indebtedness, Seistech chose to cunningly cook up lies and misinform our business partners, regulatory authorities and unsuspecting third parties that the rented tank did not belong to SPP, rather, belonged to Seistech.
“As a result of this development, we terminated the tank rental contract with Seistech and asked them to pay up outstanding rental debt, evacuate the products from the storage tank in question and vacate our premises immediately.
Efforts to get an official reaction from Seistech proved abortive. A staff of the company who does not have clearance to speak to the press, however, denied the allegation.
He added that his company, which it described as “law-abiding’ had sought a legal help by dragging the SPP to Court.
“There is a transaction, which turned sour despite the fact that an agreement was signed by the two parties. What we have now is a party resorting to blackmail instead of adhering to the spirit and letters of the agreement earlier signed,” he said.
“As we speak, the matter is in Court and we took that action base on our belief in the judicial system.”
SPP however, insisted that it had written several petitions to the police to check the activities of Seistech.
Confirming that Seistech instituted a civil suit against SPP at the Federal High Court Lagos, challenging SPP’s title to its tank farm and jetty, Sapele Power said that rather than wait for the outcome of the matter, Seistech and Midwestern sought clearance from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to berth a vessel at the jetty to enable them forcibly evacuate the tank cargo. The request was rejected by NPA.
