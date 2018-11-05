Opinions
APC and countdown to 2019 polls (2)
Former British Prime Minister, Harold Wilson, as leader of the Labour Party faced with the prospect of losing the general election in 1964, reportedly coined the famous phrase, “a week is a long time in politics.” When the election held, the party won with a slim majority of four seats, and Wilson became Prime Minister.
In the 2019 elections in Nigeria, you can say “a day is a long time in politics.” Why? Because events in the polity are moving, and changing in such rapidity that bookmakers’ predictions could be torn into shreds in a matter of 24 hours due to intrigues signposted by infighting, blackmail, deceit, treachery, trade-offs, and compromises on self-serving interests.
Consider what’s happening in the All Progressives Congress (APC) where chieftains are plotting against each other, and against the party, in their quest to have their way in the primaries to fix themselves or their cronies in executive or legislative portfolios in the 2019 elections.
The primaries have pitted the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, against some state governors, who failed to “impose” their “anointed” candidates on the party, attributing such fiasco to alleged “undemocratic” interference by the former Edo State governor, who should pay for his “indiscretion.”
So, for these governors, and aspirants that missed the lists sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), even one day is a long time in politics. To them, it’s like the presidential and federal legislative balloting (and the other elections), which heralds the 2019 elections at 8a.m. on February 16 – exactly 102 days away – is holding this morning, November 5, 2018. You asked why, again?
Well, the processes of substituting candidates have been completed, and any aspirants not included in the lists submitted to INEC may have lost the chance to participate in the elections. Except, of course, a very slim chance for the incurable optimists or “The Believers.”
Going by relevant laws/guidelines, the last day for withdrawal by candidate(s)/replacement of withdrawn candidate(s) by political parties is November 17, 2018, for the Presidential and National Assembly, and December 1, 2018, for the Governorship and State House of Assembly polls, respectively.
Those not on the INEC list may require that “Devine intervention” to “induce” candidates for the positions they aspired to, to withdraw or be replaced by the political parties, which shall submit the nomination forms of the Presidential and National Assembly candidates on December 3, 2018, and the Governorship and State House of Assembly candidates on December 17, 2018.
Any aggrieved aspirants that missed this “golden opportunity” would have to wait till 2023. But for the candidates that “political providence” has smiled on, the “elections have started” even before INEC blows the whistle for campaigns on November 18 for the presidential and federal legislative contests, and December 1, 2018, for the governorship and state legislative polls.
As the countdown to 2019 continues, has the APC stopped the haemorrhaging from its primaries? This is doubtful, as President Muhammadu Buhari tried to pacify them at a dinner on Tuesday, October 30, where he urged members of the ‘APC Aspirants Forum’ to “keep faith with the party, as the future looks bright and promising.”
Days before that event, former Yobe State governor, Senator Bukar Ibrahim, opened another front in the unending squabbles that have dealt some body blows to the once promising “largest political party in Africa.”
Resurrecting the age-long political divide between the North-West and North-East, which most Nigerians erroneously label a monolithic “Core North,” he gleefully turned the knife in the APC gaping wounds, declaring that the party may not win, “even by rigging,” the “progressive” North-East, which, he said, voted in 2015 for the first time for a candidate of the “conservative” North-West.
Specifically, Ibrahim has beef with President Buhari for his alleged non-delivery on the promises that swept him into power, saying, “Simply put, things have not changed and many things are getting worse and the people are bitter. We should not assume that we can win even with massive rigging.”
Like one of the so-called “Abuja Politicians,” who launch, from a safe distance, “missiles” at their home governments, Ibrahim has always criticised the APC government from Abuja. He actually threw his latest barbs during the unveiling of his book, Poorlitics, in Abuja, to mark his 70th birthday.
He doesn’t seem much at loggerheads with his “political godson,” Governor Ibrahim Geidam, except when he proclaimed, “I’m going to be Senator for life,” which the governor challenged. Ibrahim has reportedly “surrendered” the position to Geidam for the 2019 elections.
Imagine if Yobe APC had serious problems with the primaries, and the senator began to throw his bombshell inside the state! The entire party structures would’ve gone to the opposition, where they seem headed, given Ibrahim’s reported “kowtowing” to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
It’s good the senator is firing from afar at the moment, which may not last. Indeed, he’s given the APC and Buhari’s government until the threshold of the 2019 elections, to make amends, or else…, “I still reserve the capacity to ask my people to go our separate ways and do what must be done for good governance to reign in Nigeria,” he warned.
But facing a backlash, Senator Ibrahim has recanted, vowing the APC would sweep the zone in 2019. The party and President Buhari should commend him for putting them on notice. He could have worked underground, and sprung his intentions on the party at the eleventh hour. His criticism is a wake-up call for the APC to quickly settle outstanding issues in the primaries.
Before SIWES goes into extinction
The Students’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) has been on the decline for decades now that if drastic measure isn’t taken towards addressing the lingering anomaly, the scheme is liable to go into extinction in no distant time.
The SIWES is a skill acquisition initiative designed to expose and prepare students of universities, polytechnics, monotechnics as well as colleges of education for the industrial work situation they are likely to encounter after graduation.
It was initiated to be a planned and supervised training programme based on specific learning and career objectives and geared toward developing the occupational competencies of the participants. It is generic, cutting across over 60 programmes in the universities, over 40 in the polytechnics/monotechnics, and about 10 in the colleges of education.
It isn’t meant for a particular course of study or discipline, though it was introduced mainly for the sake of technically-inclined ones. Since inception, it is being reckoned to be an innovative phenomenon in human resources development in Nigeria.
While some institutions and disciplines permit SIWES’ duration for only three to six months, others go for up to one year. The programme, which permits the affected students to seek for Industrial Training (IT) or Teaching Practice (TP), as the case may be, in any establishment of their choice, has ab initio been a cause of concern to education and economic planners, particularly with respect to graduate employment and impact on the general societal development.
On the other hand, there are equally mixed feelings among education stakeholders concerning how much of the programme that is actually helpful to students’ academic performance and job readiness after graduation.
Whatever positive impact the SIWES has thus far created on the students’ wellbeing and the society at large, the truth is that the primary purpose for which the programme was implemented has recently been relegated to the background.
The prevalence of the inability of SIWES’ participants to secure employment after the programme, or even perform adequately if eventually employed, casts doubt on the continuing relevance of the programme to the contemporary industrial development drive in the Nigerian society. This obvious lapse isn’t unconnected with negligence and/or apathy on the part of the trainees, trainers, concerned institutions, and the government.
It’s noteworthy that most of these students dodge the programme. They prefer indulging in activities that would fetch them money to going for the technical knowledge. To this set of individuals, partaking in the industrial programme is simply a waste of time and energy.
In view of this misconception, when the programme is meant to take place, you would see them participating in all sorts of inconsequential menial jobs or even gambling and what have you just for the aim of raising some cash. This growing mentality of placing money before knowledge has contributed immensely in endangering the prospect of the laudable programme.
Those who bring out time to participate in the programme, are prone to one challenge or the other. It’s worth noting that greater percentage of the trainees is not paid by the establishments in which they are serving, not even stipend.
Hence, they would end up making use of their personal funds to service their transportation and accommodation fees. It’s more worrisome to realise that most of these trainees are overused by the firms. Rather than teaching them the needful, the supposed trainers would engage them in unnecessary activities, thereby making them lose interest in the actual training.
Worse still, most of the institutions involved don’t show any concern. They do not cough up time to supervise the students in their respective places of assignment. Ridiculously, in most cases, the schools would remain ignorant of where the students are undergoing the training till the duration of the programme elapses.
This particular loophole has over the years served as an advantage to those who never participated in the programme. In this case, during the SIWES defence, the affected student or anyone who have dodged the programme would claim to have undergone the training in any establishment of his/her choice, and the supposed supervisor would never bother to ascertain the truth.
Inter alia, funding of the SIWES hasn’t been encouraging in recent times. The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) – the body responsible in the day-to-day funding of the initiative – currently appears incapacitated, probably owing to lack of adequate allocation from the government and other financiers. Sometimes, the students would be deprived of the statutory allowance they are entitled to after the programme. Those who were lucky to receive theirs had to wait for a long time.
The SIWES is obviously yearning for resuscitation. The present apparent state of moribund experienced by the scheme can only be properly addressed by revisiting the extant Acts that bind it with a view to making amends where need be. Such step would enable every authority involved to start seeing the initiative as a priority towards the anticipated, or perhaps ongoing, economic diversification.
The said policy ought to categorically specify what is expected of the trainee, trainer, school, as well as the governments at all levels, as regards the sustenance of the scheme. Similarly, there’s need for an exclusive viable law enforcement agency that would penalize or prosecute any defaulter.
It’s indeed high time we revived this technical-oriented initiative whose motive truly means well for nation building. This can only be holistically actualized by changing all the flat tyres that have succeeded in crippling the journey so far. Think about it!
•Nwaozor, the National Coordinator of Right Thinkers Movement, writes via: frednwaozor@gmail.com
When education is free for the rich
The recent stories making the rounds that baring any last minute change of mind by the Federal Government, fresh intakes into federal Universities will pay at least N250,000 per session, has reopened the age long debate that education is not free and definitely not for the poor but for the affluent!
That is at the tertiary level of education. What happens at the nursery, primary and secondary school level is not palatable to the ordinary Nigerian? It’s no hidden fact that before one could give his child/ward a very good and qualitative education at that rudimentary level the person must cough out at least N50, 000 per term, making a total of N150, 000 per session. These are children that are usually not more than 10 years. If you are fortunate or will I say unfortunate to have about four or five children, you can then do the arithmetic yourself!
If on the other hand you want your child to go to Government public schools which is usually “free” be sure that your child will not be well grounded academically. Even at that parents will be required to pay one form of levy or the other that will make them parting with some thousands of Naira every session.
Moving down to secondary schools the picture becomes gloomier. Some private schools charge as much N150, 000 per term. There are few moderate ones that don’t charge up to that. The public secondary school is nothing to write home about. The teachers are not committed at all as they are only not being paid well but in some cases not being paid at all, as these runs into months.
Added to that the classrooms are overcrowded with one class taking as much as one hundred students. Most of the classes are without desks and chairs. In some cases, the pupils sit on bare floors or stand and hang on the windows to receive lessons.
The so called Federal Government Colleges, said to be free and better are not anything near that. A recent example in a Federal Government College in the South West, a fresh intake paid N160, 000. Besides the sundry items they asked the students to buy before being allowed into the dormitories, were mind boggling. Items such as detergents, Insecticides, Soap, hoes and cutlass, house hold items. All these are checked and assembled in heaps. Imagine a situation where about 300 new students are admitted and forced to part with those items. To make matters worse the Federal Government College in question made it compulsory for new students to pay the sum of N1, 250, to have hair cut per term. The Same College coerced the new intakes to pay N100 twice to purchase Black Board duster.
In the Pro- unitate, schools, students pay for Mattresses, Class Room Desks etc that ordinarily would have been provided by the owners.
If you are scared and wondering what is happening at ordinary/primary and secondary school levels you will be shocked at what happens at the tertiary level. Most parents these days will be shocked or even die of heart attack at the kind of fees and expenses involved in giving their children university education. The no go areas are usually the private universities largely owned by all these churches and religious organisations. The least paid private university in the country may be charging about N500, 000 per semester. And a parent has to pay this eight good times for the four years course. This is so bad that even the poor and down trodden that trekked to church to make contributions for the university to be built in most cases cannot afford the fees for their children!
These are apart from cost of Books, handouts, materials, feeding, Seminars and sundry expenses. The situation is a bit mild at the Federal and state universities, where current fees on the average is about N150, 000 per session, depending on the school. You can then imagine the plight of parents if the school fees is now jerked up to N250, 000.
All these makes one to wonder what is the fate of most Nigerian parents who are unemployed, not fully employed, or gainfully engaged in their trade and businesses as a result of current economic realities. Or even those that are working with the minimum wage still at N18,000 or N30, 000 per month as being proposed!
This bewilderment takes one to some decades ago when most of us paid next to nothing to go to school. In particular reference to me that did not spend up to N5,000 from First to Final year in the University. The Highest official amount paid was Accommodation Fee, which was N90. The other high cost centre in the course of your study was the daily feeding and books. On feeding it was pay as you eat and food was relatively cheap then while on Books most of them were gotten from the school Library. This was augmented with well-grounded lecture notes by thorough bred Lecturers of that time! I just wonder if this is still the case in our contemporary University education in Nigeria.
Austine Uche-Ejeke, wrote vide eaustineuche@yahooo.com
Gov. Ugwuanyi’s show of strength in selfless service
The Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as usual featured prominently in the news in the last three weeks. During the period under review, Gov. Ugwuanyi was named the “2018 Sun Governor of the Year” for good governance; rapid rural development; regular payment of workers’ salaries and retirees’ pensions even without the receipt of federal allocation; nurturing peace and harmony among the political class and critical support for security agencies, among others.
Prior to this well-deserved feat, the National President of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade (Dr.) Bobboi Bala Kaigama, while in Enugu for the ground breaking of 100 Housing Units for Nigerian workers, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his sterling performance in office and outstanding commitment to the welfare of the state’s civil servants.
Comrade Kaigama added that his leadership was proud of Gov. Ugwuanyi for paying workers’ salaries regularly and ensuring that they “have decent working environment”, saying, “If there is any governor that Nigerian workers can come up and work for his success particularly for his second term, we are proud to say that our members will work for you”.
The housing project under reference is being developed by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) in collaboration with Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Nigeria Employer’s Consultative Association (NECA) and the Enugu State Government. The Gov. Ugwuanyi administration in fulfillment of one of its contributions to the speedy actualization of the project, which is so dear to the workers, recently awarded contract for the construction of access roads to the site.
Also within the weeks under review, the Rangers International Football Club of Enugu staged one of the greatest soccer comebacks to win the 2018 NFF/ AITEO cup after 35 years of the club’s last victory in the competition. It would be recalled that Enugu Rangers FC, under Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, exhibited similar historic feat when it won the 2015/2016 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) cup – breaking the jinx of being unable to win a trophy after 32 years.
Also, the World Bank Group rated Enugu State as the second most advanced state in Nigeria towards the frontier of global good practices with regards to Ease of Doing Business.
The objective rating, which was contained in the recently released World Bank Doing Business in Nigeria 2018 report, by implication, proves that Enugu State, under the visionary leadership of Gov. Ugwuanyi has institutionalized far-reaching socio-economic reforms and provided critical infrastructure and security that have engendered a robust climate of Ease of Doing Business, creating an increased inflow of local and foreign direct investments in the state. It has also gone a long way to showcase the ingenuity of the present administration in advancing the cause of business engagements in the state through innovations, accountability, fiscal discipline and efficient public expenditure management for the overall wellbeing of the masses.
Prior to the recent World Bank rating, Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration had received an avalanche of similar verdicts and commendations from well-respected bodies. These include the Senate on the judicious utilization of the bailout funds; the BudgIT report, which listed Enugu, Lagos and Rivers as the only three states out of the 36 states of the federation that have fulfilled obligations to their workers; the recent Economic Confidential magazine verdict that listed Enugu among the seven states that are solvent with impressive over-30 per cent Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to fund additional economic activities.
Others include, the fifth most competitive state in Nigeria, according to the National Competitiveness Council of Nigeria; the third most debt sustainable State in Nigeria; the first state in Nigeria to publish its Audited State/Final Account for three consecutive years; first in the South East geo-political zone and ninth in the country based on IGR as against Federal Allocation; one of the twelve states in Nigeria that can survive without federal allocations, among others.
The climax of the weeks’ event in favour of Gov. Ugwuanyi was the Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s validation of the gale of endorsements for the governor’s re-election by various groups across the state and beyond. The Enugu State chapter of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, which made the stance during its rich and colouful Iri-Ji (New Yam) Festival held at the popular Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, stated that the validation was “an ultimate Seal of Authority in Igbo Land”.
The highly revered body added that it was also “the most bankable promissory note that beckons on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a Certificate of Return to His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyichukwu Lawrence Ugwuanyi as the governor-elect in Enugu State come 2019”.
Speaking on behalf of the excited members of the organization’s state chapter, its President, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, further explained that they were amazed at the list of numerous groups in the state that have endorsed the governor for a second term in office, which included – “The traditional rulers council and the members of their cabinets; Association of former elected Local Government Chairmen; Enugu State Amalgamated Traders Association; Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS).
Others, according to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, include, “NULGE/ LG Pensioners; NURTW; National Assembly members; Enugu State Resident Doctors Association; Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT); Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC); Association of Former Members of Enugu State House of Assembly; Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), etc”.
It is also remarkable to note that the ex-councilors in the state, between 1999-2015, have thrown their weight behind the governor’s second term bid in 2019 and more groups have continued to endorse him, accordingly, based on his outstanding performance and uncommon leadership style.
Speaking further, the chapter’s President applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi’s “steady trajectory of massive infrastructural developments” stressing that it has “turned Enugu State into a huge and seamless construction site with all the tiers of government, namely the federal, state and the local at work in project implementation synergy”.
According to him, “the above observations by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State Chapter, are reinforced by the clamour for endorsements of Governor Ugwuanyi for his re-election as the governor of Enugu State in the 2019 general election”, revealing that “well over 100 groups have endorsed Governor Ugwuanyi to run for a second term” and “the list of such groups above is a tip of the iceberg”.
In his remark, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who witnessed the historic cultural festival with Gov. Ugwuanyi and other dignitaries, noted that the validation by the Enugu State chapter of the organization was an outward demonstration of solidarity for the governor, saying that “you (Ugwuanyi) are such a humble man that I don’t know how low you can get again in order to show more humility”.
His words: “Well I cannot say anything rather than that I have noted with great satisfaction what the people of Enugu State have said today. And when I summon the next meeting of Ime-Obi Ohanaeze, which is the highest decision making organ in Igboland, we will take into consideration what was said today because Ohanaeze must look at all our governors and their respective states and say our opinions as to who has been doing well. On this note, I say congratulations to you, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as we invite you to come and appreciate what we are doing today”.
During the recent workers’ 100 housing units’ ground breaking ceremony, the TUC National President recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration had provided similar 100 units of one-bedroom apartments for the state’s civil servants between grade levels 01-10, who became proud landlords, after the state government paid 54 percent Equity Contribution.
Amoke, writes from Enugu State
