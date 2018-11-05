APC and countdown to 2019 polls (2)

The recent stories making the rounds that baring any last minute change of mind by the Federal Government, fresh intakes into federal Universities will pay at least N250,000 per session, has reopened the age long debate that education is not free and definitely not for the poor but for the affluent!

That is at the tertiary level of education. What happens at the nursery, primary and secondary school level is not palatable to the ordinary Nigerian? It’s no hidden fact that before one could give his child/ward a very good and qualitative education at that rudimentary level the person must cough out at least N50, 000 per term, making a total of N150, 000 per session. These are children that are usually not more than 10 years. If you are fortunate or will I say unfortunate to have about four or five children, you can then do the arithmetic yourself!

If on the other hand you want your child to go to Government public schools which is usually “free” be sure that your child will not be well grounded academically. Even at that parents will be required to pay one form of levy or the other that will make them parting with some thousands of Naira every session.

Moving down to secondary schools the picture becomes gloomier. Some private schools charge as much N150, 000 per term. There are few moderate ones that don’t charge up to that. The public secondary school is nothing to write home about. The teachers are not committed at all as they are only not being paid well but in some cases not being paid at all, as these runs into months.

Added to that the classrooms are overcrowded with one class taking as much as one hundred students. Most of the classes are without desks and chairs. In some cases, the pupils sit on bare floors or stand and hang on the windows to receive lessons.

The so called Federal Government Colleges, said to be free and better are not anything near that. A recent example in a Federal Government College in the South West, a fresh intake paid N160, 000. Besides the sundry items they asked the students to buy before being allowed into the dormitories, were mind boggling. Items such as detergents, Insecticides, Soap, hoes and cutlass, house hold items. All these are checked and assembled in heaps. Imagine a situation where about 300 new students are admitted and forced to part with those items. To make matters worse the Federal Government College in question made it compulsory for new students to pay the sum of N1, 250, to have hair cut per term. The Same College coerced the new intakes to pay N100 twice to purchase Black Board duster.

In the Pro- unitate, schools, students pay for Mattresses, Class Room Desks etc that ordinarily would have been provided by the owners.

If you are scared and wondering what is happening at ordinary/primary and secondary school levels you will be shocked at what happens at the tertiary level. Most parents these days will be shocked or even die of heart attack at the kind of fees and expenses involved in giving their children university education. The no go areas are usually the private universities largely owned by all these churches and religious organisations. The least paid private university in the country may be charging about N500, 000 per semester. And a parent has to pay this eight good times for the four years course. This is so bad that even the poor and down trodden that trekked to church to make contributions for the university to be built in most cases cannot afford the fees for their children!

These are apart from cost of Books, handouts, materials, feeding, Seminars and sundry expenses. The situation is a bit mild at the Federal and state universities, where current fees on the average is about N150, 000 per session, depending on the school. You can then imagine the plight of parents if the school fees is now jerked up to N250, 000.

All these makes one to wonder what is the fate of most Nigerian parents who are unemployed, not fully employed, or gainfully engaged in their trade and businesses as a result of current economic realities. Or even those that are working with the minimum wage still at N18,000 or N30, 000 per month as being proposed!

This bewilderment takes one to some decades ago when most of us paid next to nothing to go to school. In particular reference to me that did not spend up to N5,000 from First to Final year in the University. The Highest official amount paid was Accommodation Fee, which was N90. The other high cost centre in the course of your study was the daily feeding and books. On feeding it was pay as you eat and food was relatively cheap then while on Books most of them were gotten from the school Library. This was augmented with well-grounded lecture notes by thorough bred Lecturers of that time! I just wonder if this is still the case in our contemporary University education in Nigeria.

Austine Uche-Ejeke, wrote vide eaustineuche@yahooo.com

