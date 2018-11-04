APC crisis: NWC sets up committee to pacify members

To heal the wounds from the last primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Working Committee (NWC) has concluded plans to set up various panels to pacify members who were aggrieved over the outcome of the primaries. The APC National Chairman, Comrades Adams Oshiomhole, who stated this at a press briefing in Abuja also apologised to the Imo State Catholic Community over the alleged wrongdoing of the governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha to the community.

He said:”Governor Rochas Okorocha’s personal battle with the Christian community in Imo state is a matter between him and the Catholic Church. We in APC we are not party to that. We do not want our party to be dragged into such contestation because it will not be helpful to us.

Our road to power is election by the people, we cannot antagonize the people. “Even the ordinary man in Imo is entitled to respect not to talk of the leaders of the Christian community. And so we distance our self from all of those things that Rochas has done, which some time has been a source of huge embarrassment to our party, which sometimes we have been able to manage in house. So I sincerely apologize to Bishop Obinna and Christians in Imo State.”

Also speaking, the APC national chairman said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would be defeated on the allegations of the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo against him. He said the party will utilize the allegations which bothers on the integrity of the former Vice President, made against him by his former boss, Obasanjo in nailing Alhaji Atiku at the polls, adding that the former Vice President will be defeated by the APC.

His words: “Now that we know that our main opponent is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, we will defeat him again the way we have defeated him before. And I am confident that President Muhammadu Buhari will return because he has a quality which none of them can boast of, which is integrity, integrity, integrity.

To make statement about the others, we will just generate what former President Obasanjo has to say about Atiku and what Atiku has to say about Obasanjo.

“By the time we read it, you make up your mind if Nigeria is looking for a leader who they can trust, whether it is one with unquestionable integrity, or is the one that there are debates as to whether or not how much we can trust. I am confident that God will give us victory at the end of the day”. He assured Nigerians that the APC is at peace with itself, noting that “peace does not mean absence of some murmuring or grumbles.

We are not looking for grave yard peace, we want functioning peace. People can have some arguments, some reservations but with time it will heal. So I want to assure all those who are genuinely aggrieved, I have a duty along with my colleagues in the NWC to work to heal wounds, for reconciliations.

On the peace committee, he said, “we are setting up various panels, groups of eminent leaders drawn from APC, statesmen and women within our party who we believe can help us to talk to all those who are aggrieved so that we will sort out all the grievances and approach the next coming election as a functioning party and by the special grace of God, we will win,” he declared.

