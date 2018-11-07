APC not aware of Oshiomhole’s arrest – Onilu

National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Lanre Issa-Onilu has stated that the party was not aware of the arrest and quizzing of its National Chairman, Comrades Adams Oshiomhole.

Onilu stated this at the party secretariat in Abuja in reaction to a report that the APC national chairman was quizzed by the Department of State Services (DSS).

An online portal had reported that the APC National Chairman was arrested on Sunday and grilled for 9 hours on the issue of the party’s primaries.

According to the online portal some APC governors alleged that he (Oshiomhole) received bribes during the party’s primary elections across the country.

But reacting to the news report, the Onilu said that the party was not aware of Oshomhole’s arrest.

According to him, the chairman was in the office on Monday and Tuesday before he travelled Tuesday evening.

He explained that the chairman ought to have travelled before this time but had severally postponed his travel because of the submission of candidates names to INEC.

Speaking on the arrest, he said, “The party was not aware of any arrest and quizzing of its National Chairman.

The National Chairman was in office on Monday and Tuesday before he travelled on Tuesday evening.

We await to hear from the National Chairman on the report but as l speak to you now no such report of his arrest and grill is before us.

Since the primaries and submission of names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the APC National Chairman has been having problems with some governors of the party.

The APC primaries were alleged to be marred by controversies as some states had produced two governorship candidates

The party was yet to resolve all the post-primaries crisis in all the states, as some states are in courts and the Independent National Electoral Commission had said that the party would not field candidates in Zamfara State for failing to conduct proper primaries.

