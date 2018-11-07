National news
APC not aware of Oshiomhole’s arrest – Onilu
National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Lanre Issa-Onilu has stated that the party was not aware of the arrest and quizzing of its National Chairman, Comrades Adams Oshiomhole.
Onilu stated this at the party secretariat in Abuja in reaction to a report that the APC national chairman was quizzed by the Department of State Services (DSS).
An online portal had reported that the APC National Chairman was arrested on Sunday and grilled for 9 hours on the issue of the party’s primaries.
According to the online portal some APC governors alleged that he (Oshiomhole) received bribes during the party’s primary elections across the country.
But reacting to the news report, the Onilu said that the party was not aware of Oshomhole’s arrest.
According to him, the chairman was in the office on Monday and Tuesday before he travelled Tuesday evening.
He explained that the chairman ought to have travelled before this time but had severally postponed his travel because of the submission of candidates names to INEC.
Speaking on the arrest, he said, “The party was not aware of any arrest and quizzing of its National Chairman.
The National Chairman was in office on Monday and Tuesday before he travelled on Tuesday evening.
We await to hear from the National Chairman on the report but as l speak to you now no such report of his arrest and grill is before us.
Since the primaries and submission of names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the APC National Chairman has been having problems with some governors of the party.
The APC primaries were alleged to be marred by controversies as some states had produced two governorship candidates
The party was yet to resolve all the post-primaries crisis in all the states, as some states are in courts and the Independent National Electoral Commission had said that the party would not field candidates in Zamfara State for failing to conduct proper primaries.
National news
Minimum Wage: Buhari cannot be trusted – Atiku
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has explained why President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be trusted to implement the ‘new’ minimum wage of N30, 000 the tripartite committee recently pushed forward to the federal government.
In a statement issued by his media office, the presidential hopeful said Mr Buhari, who is known for ‘flip-flopping’ may not have the political will to implement the new wage which he said does not even translate to a ‘living wage’.
”Our attention has been drawn to a statement from the Presidency denying President Buhari’s earlier pledge to pay the new minimum wage of ₦30,000 agreed with the Nigerian Labour Congress and other labour affiliates in a signed communiqué.
”This approbation and reprobation is characteristic of the Buhari administration and is evidence of the lack of leadership at the very top that is putting our economy in peril,” the statement said.
It said Mr Buhari has failed to note that the workers are the goose that ‘lay the golden eggs’ which members of his administration are enjoying. It added that the government has become synonymous with flip-flopping in policy implementation.
”Just two weeks ago, two of the world’s largest banks, HSBC and UBS, pulled out of Nigeria citing lack of policy stability as their reason. This same reason was given by Procter and Gamble when they pulled out last year. In the span of the three years that this administration has been in office, more than 500 companies have pulled out of Nigeria for similar reasons. Nigeria under President Buhari has become synonymous with policy flip-flopping.
”A government is only as reliable as its word and if its word is not reliable then nothing else about the government will be stable. This is why Nigeria suffered from a recession under this administration and is right now at risk of another recession.
”At the risk of repeating ourselves, we urge the Buhari administration to note that Nigerian workers are the goose that lays the golden egg that top members of this government are enjoying to the detriment of those laying the egg.”
It also questioned the funds accruing to the president and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as wages while Nigerian workers suffer from poverty.
”We are aware that both President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo, despite living and feeding at the public expense, collect a hardship allowance of 50 per cent of their annual basic salary, whereas, the long-suffering Nigerian workers, who are the main sufferers of the hardship caused by the incompetence of this administration, do not have any hardship allowance and are expected to live on the unlivable minimum wage of the Buhari government.
”It is a testament to how badly we have treated our workforce over the last three years that Nigeria was officially declared the world headquarters for extreme poverty by the World Poverty Clock and the World Economic Forum. We can only change this by paying our workers a living wage as opposed to the starvation wages now paid to them by the Buhari administration.
”We, therefore, call on President Muhammadu Buhari to keep faith with the agreement his government freely reached with labour and affirm the new minimum wage.”
National news
Court denies El Zakzaky, wife bail
A Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday denied the bail application filed by counsel to the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakzaky and his wife.
The Presiding Judge, Justice Gideon Kurada in his ruling said the accused persons have not shown any substantial medical evidence to grant them bail in their written application, reports Channels Television.
The judge, however, ordered that the two accused persons should remain in the custody of the Department of State Services throughout the period of their trial.
National news
Buhari asks NASS to approve 2019-2021 MTEF
President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded 2019 to 2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the National Assembly for approval.
The President of the Senate, Dr, Bukola Saraki, read the letter at plenary on Tuesday.
In a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, President Buhari, urged the lawmakers to expeditiously consider and approve the document.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had on Oct. 24, 2018, approved the 2019 to 2021 MTEF, which consists of N8.7 trillion Budget proposal for the 2019 fiscal year.
The MTEF and FSP provide the framework for the budget and lawmakers are expected to debate and approve it before presentation of the 2019 budget to the joint session of the national assembly.
Following the meeting, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma and the Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze unveiled a draft of the document.
They explained that the Federal Government would reduce the 2019 budget from N9.1 trillion to N8.7 trillion in 2019.
The 2019 budget as contained in the MTEF and FSP is premised on an oil production volume of 2.3 million barrels per day at $60 per barrel, exchange rate of N305 per dollar, inflation rate of 9.98% and a nominal GDP rate of 3.0%.
Meanwhile, N6.9 trillion is projected to fund the budget, debt service for the same fiscal year was estimated at N2.1 trillion.
Other key highlights for the 2019 budget include Share of Oil Revenue -N3.6 trillion, Independent Revenue-N624 billion, Statutory Transfer N506 billion, Sinking Fund N220 billion, Recurrent (non-debt) N4.7 trillion, aggregate capital expenditure N2.7 trillion among others.(NAN)
