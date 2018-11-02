News
APC Primaries: Govs attack Oshiomhole
- Okupe: We’ll retire Tinubu in 2019
- Buhari ‘ll accept outcome of poll –Amaechi
The crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) appears far from over. Yesterday, two governors of the party, Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun of Imo and Ogun states respectively, attacked the National Chairman of the party, Adam Oshiomhole, over the lingering crisis over the conduct of primaries and submission of lists of the party’s candidates for the 2019 general elections.
Okorocha, who is the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum disclosed that the party under Oshiomhole has lost five million voters. Okorocha stated this while speaking to State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja. He said that the leadership of the APC under Oshiomhole as national chairman has fuelled anger among party faithful and protest across the country, resulting to loss of voters ahead of the 2019 general election.
He said that despite the bad leadership of the APC national chairman, the party would not disintegrate as long as President Buhari remained the leader of the country. Okorocha insisted that the claim by the APC chairman that President Buhari was behind his many actions, which have divided the party, was not correct. According to him: “Well, APC will not disintegrate for as long as the person, Muhammadu Buhari, is still the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and remains the leader of this party. So, we cannot give that credit to the chairman.
He cannot disintegrate this party. The party is still intact; just that many people are hurt. “Since his inception and after this primaries, we are losing almost five million voters because of anger, protest everywhere and he needs to be called to order. He has to respect the rule of law, respect court orders and do the right thing – obey court orders where applicable and not turn himself into INEC,” Okorocha stressed. He continued that, “there is no presidency’s support for him to refuse candidates who won elections and give wrong candidates who didn’t win elections. This is the matter and I will simply say that he is not doing it with the consent of the presidency. He is on his own. “I also requested that Oshiomhole must learn to respect the rule of law and obey court orders where they apply.
This issue of treating court orders as tissue papers must stop. It doesn’t reflect the image of our party. He must act quickly to fix the integrity of this party because his coming in ought to have brought joy into the party and not sadness,” he said. Reacting to comments by the National Leader of the party, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, that the APC chairman was providing effective leadership, Okorocha said it was unfortunate that the former Lagos State governor was ill informed about the affairs of the party. Okorocha said: “No, maybe he is being misinformed. If he is properly informed, he will not say what Oshiomhole is doing is the right thing.”
On reports that he planned to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Okorocha said: “SDP? How can I build a house and leave it for someone else? I am in APC. I founded the APC. I gave the name APC and so this is our party and we must continue with the party and build the party for victory.” Responding to reports that the name of Hope Uzodinmma has been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as candidate of the APC in the 2019 Imo governorship elections, Okorocha said that it would not be possible. Okorocha explained that “he cannot be standing on Hope Uzodinma because that man did not win election.
You cannot compare somebody who won 265,000 votes with somebody who won 7,000 votes. “He (Hope Uzodinma) never won election and you cannot impose a candidate who is unacceptable to the people to the people. That is how serious the matter is now. So, he (Oshiomhole) should do the right thing and I have advised him sev-erally to do the right thing before he creates more disaffection in our party. “He can’t! I don’t think the National Working Committee will do that because in the first place, the National Working Committee sent a 13-man delegation which conducted election and 12 of them signed, proving that Uche Nwosu won the election with 265,000 votes as against Hope Uzodinma, who got less than 7,000 votes.
So, they can’t do that. “And there is a letter to that effect from the National Working Committee saying Uche Nwosu won. There is a Certificate of Return given to Uche Nwosu. There is a Police report saying Uche Nwosu. There is INEC report saying Uche Nwosu. So, nobody can do that and if they do that, that must be the worst imposition in the history of Nigeria,” he added. Amosun was reacting to a statement by Oshiomhole on Wednesday on the primaries, saying that his posture was because he would not sell his conscience to hold on to the position of national chairman. In a statement by the Ogun Commissioner for Information, Dayo Adeneye, Amosun stated that Oshiomhole failed the test of justice and fairness in the case of Ogun State.
He said: “We state without any fear of equivocation that no one, at least not on the side of Senator Amosun, has requested or expected Oshiomhole to sell his conscience. The least we expect of him is to abide by the rules and guidelines of the APC. Oshiomhole knows, as we know, that in the instance of the last primaries in Ogun State, he has fallen short of the minimum standards of justice, equity and fairness. The resort to hiding under the false claims about “conscience and integrity” is cheap.
“Oshiomhole knows that there were no other gubernatorial primaries in Ogun State other than the one that produced Hon. Adekunle Akinlade as candidate. He knows that the primaries into national and legislative offices were won 100 per cent by those declared winner by the panel he sent to Ogun State to oversee the exercise. He knows that the shenanigan of unknown court injunctions, unknown appeal panels and all sorts unleashed on the process by him and his cohorts are premeditated schemes executed to deny the members of the APC their true choice of candidates in the elections.
Our consolation lies in the fact that in the fullness of time, what remains unknown to the public will become bare and everyone will see Oshiomhole and his co-travellers for who they are. He continued: “In his conduct, Oshiomhole has exhibited disdain for the interest of the APC and that of the National Leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari. Senator Amosun remains committed to his convictions about President Buhari and nothing in the shenanigan of the primaries will change that. “Finally, Oshiomole’s claim that only three state governors are aggrieved about the conduct of the primaries flies in the face of the nationwide outcry that remains loud, trailing the exercise several weeks after.
We remind him that in any case, justice is not dependent on the number of whom it has been denied. Injustice to one is injustice to all. The overwhelming majority of members of the APC in Ogun State remain unshaken in their rejection of the gangsterism that has been visited on them in the conduct of the primaries. They remain resolved that the attempt to hand over their state and their patrimony to a rapacious gang of expansionists in the South West will be resisted, not only by members of the APC, but by the entire people of Ogun State who are too enlightened to tolerate such abomination.”
Buhari’s WAEC cerficate, a tragicomedy – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as tragicomedy the issuance of attestation certificate to President Muhammadu Buhari by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) after claiming that he left it with the Army.
PDP said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that President Buhari descended so low because he has no certificate and was calling it an attestation.
“What are they attesting to? We stand by our position that Mr. President has no school certificate,” PDP stated.
The party described it as “a political certificate,” adding that the president and his handlers simply want to mislead Nigerians that Buhari has a school certificate.
“We have said that the presidency and his handlers are always fretting at the mention of a certificate.
“If Mr. President has a certificate, why did he not use it in 2015 election? Why is the certificate suddenly emerging few months to the election?” the party wondered.
It noted that in 1961 when President Buhari purportedly wrote his school certificate, attachment of passport photograph on school certificate was not a requirement.
“Even in our own generation, was a condition in WAEC that you must submit your passport to be attached to your certificate?
They should come off it. It’s too low,” the statement added.
It recalled that Buhari allegedly procured Martin Luther Award presented which later was discovered to be fake.
“This is a similar award, a procured. We are waiting for the story of its declaration as another procured document,” it said.
Meanwhile, PDP has advised President Buhari to be ready to accept the outcome of the 2019 presidential election which, it said, would be won by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
The party noted the Director-General of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi had seen that the tide is following against the APC candidate when he told delegation from the European Union (EU), that Buhari would accept the outcome of the presidential election.
It added that Buhari Campaign Organisation has seen the handwriting on the wall, noting that no amount of smear campaigns, intimidation and threats would stop Atiku from winning the election.
The presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are aware that they have failed Nigerians in every way.
“They know that Nigerians have seen through their unending lies, deception, propaganda and interminable penchant for beguilement, and that there is no way they can resist the resolve of the people for a new beginning.
“This is a government that has gone down in history as irredeemably incompetent, blatantly corrupt, overtly insensitive, incurably vengeful and under which Nigerians are facing the worst form of economic hardship, hunger, starvation, social instability and unabated bloodletting, to the extent compatriots are resorting to slavery and suicide missions as options.
“The PDP, therefore charges the Buhari Campaign organization and the APC not to, in anyway, engage in any activity that is capable of derailing the electoral process, before, during or after the elections, as such will be firmly resisted by Nigerians,” the statement demanded.
PHOTOS: WAEC issues school certificate to Buhari
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has officially presented an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Special Adviser on media and publicity to the President Femi Adesina confirmed this on his Twitter handle @FemiAdesina that the presentation rest the debate and criticism over the certificate matter.
WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?
— Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) November 2, 2018
Adesina said “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”
News
JUST IN: Court stops NLC, TUC’s planned strike
The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) sitting in Abuja has restrained the organised labour from proceeding on its planned nationwide indefinite industrial action.
Justice Sanusi Kado gave the order on Friday while delivering a ruling on an ex-parte application restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on the strike scheduled to commence on November 6.
The judge granted the application pending the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) against both unions.
Justice Sanusi also restrained the NLC, the TUC and the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Governors Forum (listed as the first, second, and third defendants) from taking steps capable of destroying the subject of the dispute.
He said he was moved to granting the ex-parte application argued by the Solicitor General of the Federation (SGF), Dayo Apata, because of the likely devastating effect of the strike on the nation, its economy and the people.
The hearing of the main suit has been fixed for November 8.
More to follow…
