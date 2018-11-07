News
APGA: Imo SEC suspends chairman, directs deputy to take over
The Imo State Executive Committee (SEC) of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has suspended the state chairman, Mr Peter Ezeobi.
The SEC made this known through a communiqué signed by the Deputy State Chairman, Mr Chima Nwosu and five others and released to newsmen in Owerri yesterday.
The committee cited, among other things, what it described as his (Ezeobi’s) “undemocratic style of leadership that had seen the party lose the confidence of the people.”
According to the committee, Ezeobi had been autocratic by not allowing internal democracy in the party.
“In the past, he had undemocratically suspended Local Government Area (LGA) chairmen of the party. He usurped the position of financial secretary, making himself the custodian of all monies coming into the party’s coffers.
“In view of the aforementioned, the State Executive Committee, therefore, resolves, in the final analysis that Ezeobi is hereby suspended,” it said.
The committee also charged Nwosu to take over the running of the party and the performance of all duties of the state chairman until further notice.
Ezeobi, in a phone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), however, bluffed the SEC for taking the decision which he described as ‘lacking in merit.’
He called on APGA members in the state to disregard the resolutions of the committee.
“That decision lacks merit and does not hold water,” he said.
Senate probes NNPC over diversion of $1.05bn NLNG dividend
The Senate, yesterday, mandated its Committee on Gas Resources to investigate alleged diversion of $1.05 billion by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru had, last week, told the Senate that the oil corporation was utilising the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) dividend funds to augment under-recoveries in the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), claiming that the landing cost of the product was higher than the government control price of N145 per litre.
Consequently, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Gas, Bassey Akpan, yesterday, raised a point of order at plenary, seeking the permission of the Chamber to carry out a thorough investigation into the withdrawals and spending by the NNPC from the NLNG account. He pointed out that utilising the funds without appropriation by the National Assembly, and without the knowledge of state and local governments, was an illegal act that should be investigated.
He said: “The NLNG dividend account belongs to the three tiers of government and comes under the Consolidated Revenue Account.
Therefore, any unauthorized withdrawal from the account without the approval of the National Assembly or any other structure of government is illegal.”
However, the Majority Leader of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the probe of the $1.05 billion NLNG dividend fund should be left for the ad-hoc committee, which he chairs and is already looking into the matter. Ruling on the matter, the Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki agreed with Akpan and Paulker, saying the gas committee’s probe would be restricted to the utilisation of the NLNG dividend fund.
Saraki said that the dividend issue was beyond the alleged $3.5 billion subsidy payment, and should, therefore, be separately investigated by the committee on gas. Baru, while appearing before the Senate ad-hoc committee set up to investigate alleged $3.5 billion subsidy fund, hinted that the fund was sourced from the NLNG dividend funds.
According to the NNPC boss, the decision was taken at the height of last fuel scarcity experienced by the country between December 2017 and January 2018.
New Telegraph Awards: Encouraging initiative –Tambuwal
Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has lauded the New Telegraph Awards, describing it as an initiative of encouragement and not just a celebration of achievement and achievers. The governor is being recognised as New Telegraph Man of the Year. Accepting his award, Tambuwal lauded his recognition, saying that such steps would ensure that public office holders, who are impacting their constituencies and society, are encouraged to do more when their little efforts are recognised.
According to him, “The New Telegraph Awards is certainly an initiative of encouragement and I am deeply grateful for the honour and recognition. “I am touched that our efforts to make life better in Sokoto State have been noticed once again.
While this award celebrates what we have already been able to do, it will encourage us to do more in the years ahead. “This award is not just for me, but also a recognition of the hard work of every member of the Executive Council of the state, as well as the support we have enjoyed from the good people of Sokoto State.”
He congratulated the newspaper for its service to the media industry and the nation in spite of the difficult terrain. Tambuwal’s acknowledgment is coming 48 hours after the United Bank of Africa (UBA) and Access Bank lauded New Telegraph for the awards. Besides the Sokoto henchman, Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi, who has emerged as Governor of the Year (Agriculture, Road Infrastructure and Youth Empowerment) has also expressed gratitude over their recognition. In his acceptance letter, Umahi, who said the award would bring out the best in him, acknowledged with utmost sincerity and humility the great honour bestowed on him. According to Umahi, “You mentioned three areas as part of the reasons for choosing me as the Governor of the Year.
Let me inform you that these three areas – Agriculture, Youth Empowerment and Road Infrastructure – form part of the critical tripod on which my administration stands. “Without boring you with obvious truth, I wish to humbly commend you for choosing these three out of numerous areas we have recorded unprecedented strides for the past three years now. “No doubt, my administration, in total fidelity to the promise I made to the people of Ebonyi State on assumption of office, has remained focused in delivering democracy dividends to the people of Ebonyi State.”
On his part, Governor Abdufattah Ahmed of Kwara (Governor of the Year in Youth Empowerment) also expressed joy over the recognition, saying the award would spur him to do more for the state. Ahmed said he was elated and grateful to the New Telegraph family for the award.
His words: “I am grateful for the nomination and humbly accept this award. “This award will spur me to continue to invest in youth empowerment in Kwara State.”
The governor noted that the inputs put in place by the newspaper in organising the award would further raise the bar for other media outfits to emulate, stressing that he would continue to identify with the ideals and aspirations of the company. Other awardees, who have expressed gratitude include ex-Chairman, Punch Nigeria Limited, Chief Ajibola Ogunshola, nominated as Media Icon (Print) as well as the Chairman Emeritus, Daar Communications Plc., High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, Media Icon of the Year (Broadcast). Other nominees for recognition include Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, who also emerged as Man of the Year; a former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Political Icon of the Decade, while Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, is Politician of the Year.
In the same vein, Chief Dan Chukwudozie of Dozzy Group is the Businessman of the Year, while two ministers – Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi – stand out in performance. Fashola, the immediate past Governor of Lagos State and current Minister of Works, Power and Housing, bags the Most Outstanding Public Servant of the Year. Amaechi, a former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, is the Most Outstanding Minister of the Year.
Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, got the Corporate Leadership Award back to back.
Ekweremadu: Assassins after my life
The Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, alleged that he, his wife and son narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by armed men in the early hours of the day. Ekweremadu, who came by Order 43 of the Senate Standing Orders 2015 (as amended), to make personal explanation during plenary, told the Chamber that the armed assailants invaded his official home at the Apo Legislators’ Quarters, Abuja, at about 4a.m. on Tuesday.
He said that one of the assailants was apprehended after a lot of struggle and pandemonium in his house, noting that the criminals were able to beat his security and made their way to his bedroom, where he was sleeping with his wife.
Ekweremadu stated that the bandits, who escaped after one of them was caught, left some dangerous weapons behind including knife and other house-breaking devices. He hinted that the attackers, who could not immediately shoot in order not to attract the attention of the security personnel on duty, took hold of his son, and commanded him to lead them to his bedroom. The lawmaker also noted that the arrested member of the gang refused to divulge any information on the operation and had been handed over to the Police.
His words: “I will like to tell my colleagues, my constituents and the general public that my wife, my son and I narrowly escaped assassination early hours of this morning (Tuesday). It was about 4a.m. this morning that some people invaded my house and got all the way to my room, where I was sleeping with my wife. “There was a struggle; there was a fight; there was heavy commotion. By the grace of God, we eventually caught one of them, and then the rest escaped. We have handed over the arrested one over to the Police, who are now investigating the matter.”
But, the Nigeria Police Force explained that the incidence was a burglary and not an assassination attempt. Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, the Force Public Relations Officer, investigation had commenced on the alleged assassination attempt on Ekweremadu. Moshood said that similar incident also took place at the residence of Haliru Adamu, a neighbour of the deputy senate president. “Investigation so far carried out in the incident does not have any link to assignation attempt,” he said.
He said that one of the suspects, Mohammed Yusuf, who was arrested by the police was in custody and had made useful statements. “The suspect has been assisting the police in the investigation into the matter. We have intensified efforts to arrest other suspects who escaped from the crime scene,” he said.
He said that Ekweremadu and Adamu have made statements to the police in respect of the incident. Moshood said that Adamu lost his cell phones and jewelries to the thieves while nothing was reportedly stolen from Ekweremadu’s house. The Police said four of their men, and one operative of the Nigeria security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), had been arrested in connection with the incident. Moshood said the security personnel being detained, were on duty when the incident occurred.
According to Moshood, “There was no delay in Police intervention in the incident that occurred in the residence of the Deputy Senate President. Four Police personnel and one operative of NSCDC on duty at the residence of the Deputy Senate President at the time of the incidence have been arrested and currently in detention for investigation for negligent acts and dereliction of duty.”
The Deputy Senate President, however, expressed serious concerns over what he described as Police insensitivity to his distressed calls for help, noting that his efforts to get the attention of the superior authorities of the Police Force proved abortive up to the time he left his house for the National Assembly.
The lawmaker said that he called the telephone line of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, but the line was switched off, while those of his aides rang out without anybody responding, just as there was no response from the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations, whose phone also rang without response. Responding to the DSP’s story, the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, lamented the inaction of the Police, expressing reservations whether the Police were being partisan in handling issues affecting Nigerians.
Accordingly, he directed the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Abu Ibrahim, to meet with Police authorities and find out the reason for not responding to the DSP’s calls and report to him at the close of work in the evening. It would be recalled that the Ekweremadu reportedly escaped an attempt on his life in Abuja on November 17, 2015. Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for investigation into the alleged attempt on the life of Ekweremadu.
Also, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) described the attack as shameful considering the number of policemen on duty in Ekweremadu’s house at the time of this foiled attack. The party said the attack, which was the second since 2015, raises fears that certain forces, who have been hostile to Ekwerema du’s political standing, are still bent on silencing him at all cost.
PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, demanded immediate probe into yesterday’s attack. CUPP, in a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Ikenga Ugochinyere, decried the increasing attack on key opposition leaders.
“This careless act of treating the lives of opposition leaders at different levels like chicken is a dangerous signal that can derail the smooth conduct of the 2019 election,” the statement said. The coalition demanded that the arrested assassin who led the armed attack should be properly interrogated to ascertain the real sponsors. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has condemned the assassination attempt on Ekweremadu, his wife and son.
The speaker said that as the 2019 elections draw closer, the Nigeria Police and all security agencies must ensure that acts of intimidation and coercion, such as political assassinations, are prevented. The Speaker noted that the incident was a clear indication that insecurity in the country has climaxed to the point that nowhere and nobody is safe in the country.
Also, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta condemned the attempt on the life of Ekweremadu. Okowa decried the attack on the lawmaker, describing it as barbaric. He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, direct the IGP to set up a full scale probe into the attacks.
