Apply the blood principle to realise your destiny

After the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, God left the Holy of Holies to town to visit humanity. Nothing can hold anymore because the blood has been applied over you. The battle has been shifted from your hands to God’s able hands. The name of your enemy and his strength is no more relevant because God is going to take over from you and handle them personally.

It was man’s enmity with God that made him an easy prey to Satan and demons. The enemity is what Jesus tells us that it has ended. You can now access God. You can enter His gate with thanksgiving and His court with praise. Yes you can. You are now married; you are no more alone.

There is a covenant speaking for you. Yes, the blood of Christ now speaks for men right at the throne of God. Apply the blood principles to advance your destiny We can learn lot s of kingdom principles from what we have discovered about the power of the blood and sacrifices.

We have seen the power of the blood as it applies to the deliverance of Israel from Pharaoh’s bondage. As soon as every family in Israel sacrificed their Passover lamb as directed by God, the same night God arrived on the street of Egypt to handle Pharaoh personally.

We are going to examine another side of the power of the blood in relation to releasing the power of God into our situations. God did everything to redeem mankind; it failed until God made a personal sacrifice of His only son. By the sacrifice of His son on the cross, He redeemed back man and opened a new door of access and relationship with man.

Today, millions around the world claim God as their father by faith in the sacrifice of Christ on the cross. What can we learn from all these in relation to our own miracle? How can we advance self by and fulfill our destinies by applying the supernatural lessons from the blood sacrifice?

A good example of a man who applied the principle of the blood sacrifice to turn the battle in his favour is found in the second book Kings4:27. Here three Kings –the King of Samaria, Judah and Edom joined the military alliance made war against the tiny nation of Moab. Mesha was the King of this tiny nation. His sin was his unilateral declaration of independence from Israel following the death of Israel’s King Ahab.

He was sick and tired of being dictated to by Israel. King Mesha of Moab just felt that freedom from their economic and political bondage to Israel was long Overdue. The two Kings of Judah and Samaria thought otherwise.

The consequence was the battle to keep Moab under perpetual bondage.

Like this: Like Loading...