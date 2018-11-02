Metro and Crime
Army discovers ‘secret’ training camp in Taraba
20 Model Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Serti, said it had discovered a secret security training camp in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State. The discovery followed information provided by concerned stakeholders over the training of more than 300 youths going on in a government-owned primary school in the area. The Commanding Officer, 20 Model Battalion, Lt. Col. Sani Adamu, who confirmed the development to our correspondent yesterday, said the attention of the Army was drawn to the exercise on Wednesday.
He said that the battalion promptly responded by visiting the site where more than 300 of the young men were discovered to be undergoing various forms of military training which was being conducted by a security outfit called GS Security Services. Adamu confirmed that he had also filed a report to his superiors for further directives on it. The commanding officer disclosed that he had already invited the Adviser on Security to the Governor of Taraba State, Wapam Agyo, for questioning on the matter. Adamu advised the people of the area to remain calm and law-abiding, promising that the military was on top of the matter. The outfit is allegedly hired by the Taraba State government to train the selected youths as Taraba Marshals.
The commander explained that his men had profiled the young men and dismantled the camp while he was awaiting further directives from Army Headquarters. Concerned political stakeholders had raised the alarm following the unusual influx of hundreds of young men drawn from the some local government areas to Serti, headquarters of Gashaka Local Government Area. A Gashaka-based political stakeholder, Abubakar Mohammed, said the people raised the alarm because of the frequent clashes of youths who were nowadays used by “desperate politicians to hunt imaginary political enemies”. He said: “We suspect that the state government is training them, under whatever guise, to use them to disrupt the election process in 2019.”
However, the Chairman of Gashaka Local Government, Alhaji Umar Mohammed, explained that the training was at the instance of the state government. He said that 10 youths were selected from each ward to be trained as Marshals who would subsequently be deployed to provide security in their areas. The chairman said before the exercise, the military, the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) were invited for a security meeting where the issues of uniform and other kitting of the Marshals were discussed and agreed upon. Mohammed said those drafted to be trained in Serti were recruited from Sardauna and Gashaka local government areas with the full knowledge of stakeholders from each ward.
Metro and Crime
Bademosi’s suspected killer arrested in Ondo
Men of the Ondo State Police Command paraded the suspected killer of Chief Ope Bademosi in Akure, the state capital.
Bademosi was allegedly stabbed to death last Wednesday by his cook, Sunday Afobale in his Park View residence in Lagos State.
Afobale was arrested in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state. Ondo is the town of the late Bademosi.
The 22-year-old suspect who allegedly killed his boss some three days after he was brought from Ondo to Lagos was arrested with two other suspects and paraded by the state police command.
Speaking on his arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Femi Joseph, disclosed that detectives from Ondo town were able to track him and two other suspects in Ondo.
Joseph explained that the suspect, who is from Republic of Benin, has made some confessional statement about the incident and promised to inform the general public about what transpire and how the young man killed the septuagenarian.
His words “It would be recalled that three days ago, the Beninonise cook of Chief Ope Bademosi reportedly stabbed his boss to death and ran away and since then police has declared him wanted.
“But fortunately for us today DPO Fagun, Ondo town, SP Olajide Samuel and his team were able to track and arrested the suspect along with two other suspects in Ondo town,
“He is in our custody and has been giving us useful information but because the case happened in Lagos state, the state police command have handed him over back to our men in Lagos state where the incident happened.
“We will not want to talk too much about the suspect for now because he’s still giving us useful information in order not to jeopardise our investigation on the case, he has said many things that would be helpful for us, we still want to remain silence on the information
“He has been giving us some information and as soon as we completed our investigation here in Ondo state and Lagos state police command, we shall surely let the whole Nigeria know what really transpire and how the badly incident took place.
“We have done the major aspect of the job by arresting him, so whatever happens later we will let you people know”.
“We will not want to talk too much about the suspect for now because he is still giving us useful information in order not to jeopardize our investigation on the case.
“He has said many things that would be helpful for us, we still want to remain silence on the information he has been given to us and as soon as we completed our investigation here in Ondo state and Lagos state police command, we shall surely let the whole Nigeria know what really transpire and how the incident took place.”
Metro and Crime
PHOTOS: Man jumps into Lagos Lagoon, dies
A man has reportedly jumped into the Lagos Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.
According to the Twitter handle of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, @rrslagos767, the man jumped into the Lagoon on Friday.
With the assistance of the Marine Police and local divers, the body was recovered.
“A man has jumped into the Lagoon from 3rd Mainland Bridge. RRS riders got to the scene almost immediately and radioed for assistance from the Marine Police, LASG rescue Boats & local divers who recovered the corpse . The remains have been taken to Ebute Ero division. #TheGoodGuys
The body has been taken to the Ebute Ero Police Division.
Metro and Crime
Customs seizes 67 cartons of Tramadol, 538 bags of cannabis
Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it had neutralised a notorious gang involved in smuggling and illicit trade in hard drugs in the Benin axis. Armed with credible intelligence, the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) Strike Force, in a special operation at the Benin-Ore axis, seized 67 cartons of tramadol, codeine and 538 bags of cannabis sativa otherwise known as Indian hemp from the notorious gang. Also impounded during the operation were 2,185 bags of parboiled rice, 617 bales of second-hand clothing, 600 pieces of used tyres, 100 cartons of vegetable oil and 35 sacks of second-hand shoes with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N105,337,000.
The National Coordinator of the team, Deputy Comptroller of Customs (DCC), Abdullahi Kirawa, who displayed the seized contraband before journalists, disclosed that the seizures were recorded within the last one month. Handing over the hard drugs to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Kirawa, charged Nigerian youths to stay away from drugs and other prohibited substances while promising that the clampdown on smugglers and saboteurs of the Nigerian economy would continue
Trending
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Agbowa: Enforcing law with brute force, machetes
-
News18 hours ago
APC Primaries: Govs attack Oshiomhole
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
IG’s men storm church, arrest suspect while praying
-
News18 hours ago
NNPC: N145 fuel pump price unrealistic
-
Politics18 hours ago
Kaduna: el-Rufai’s hurdle for Ashiru
-
News19 hours ago
Oke, supporters unveil plans to dump APC for PDP
-
News18 hours ago
Lagos 2019: Agbaje picks female lawyer as running mate
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Abia monarch praises peaceful co-existence in Lagos