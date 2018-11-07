As CBN moves to strengthen other financial institutes…

In line with its mandate of ensuring stability of the financial system, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has in recent weeks announced several measures aimed at strengthening micro-finance banks (MFBs), Bureaux De Change (BDCs) and other financial institutions in the country. Tony Chukwunyem writes

Clearly, Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) in the country such as Micro-Finance Banks (MFBs), Bureaux De Change (BDCs), Finance Companies, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), Mortgage Refinance Companies and Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) do play a vital role in the economy.

Ailing

Thus, ordinarily the announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on September 26, 2018 that it planned to revoke the licences of 154 MFBs, six PMBs and 22 Finance Companies, ought to have been a major talking point in industry circles. However, analysts’ reaction to the development was generally muted.

Perhaps this was due to the fact that it was already common knowledge in the industry that many of these institutions were struggling for survival. In fact, as the apex bank disclosed in its statement, of the 154 MFBs that it intended to clamp down on, 62 had already closed shop, 74 had become insolvent, 12 were terminally distressed, while six voluntarily liquidated.

According to the banking watchdog, many of the affected PMBs as well as the finance companies had also either voluntarily liquidated or had become insolvent.

Furthermore, in the last few years, information emanating from the CBN and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) indicate that the regulators were especially worried about the health of the nation’s MFB sub sector.

Specifically, in 2016, the NDIC said it paid N2.9 billion to 81,328 insured depositors of failed MFBs across the country as at December 2015. It also stated that a total of 187 MFBs had their licences withdrawn by the CBN and were closed down within the same financial year.

New capital base for MFBs

The poor health of the MFB sub-sector had, in fact, sparked speculation last year that the CBN was planning to hike MFBs’ minimum capital requirement in a bid to strengthen the micro lenders.

In the last fortnight, however, this was no longer speculation as the apex bank had issued a circular signed by the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Kevin Amugo, in which it announced that it had increased the minimum capital base of National MFBs to N5 billion, while that of state was increased to N1 billion and Unit MFBs, N200 million.

Prior to the circular, the minimum capital base for national MFBs was N2 billion, while state MFBs were then required to have N100 million. Also, Unit MFBs previously had N20 million minimum capital requirements.

CBN explained in the circular that the decision to hike the capital requirements of the MFBs became inevitable as the sub sector had been contending with challenges such as inadequate capital base, weak corporate governance, ineffective risk management practices, dearth of requisite capacity and mission drift.

It also stated that it had reviewed the state of health of the sub-sector and had concluded that the MFBs, as presently constituted, would be unable to meet the critical targets set out in the Microfinance Policy, hence the need for specific reforms to strengthen the subsector and reposition the institutions towards improved performance.

According to the CBN, the new minimum capital requirement takes immediate effect for new applications, while existing MFBs would be required to fully comply with effect from April 1, 2020.

New corporate governance codes

Reactions were still trailing the CBN’s decision to hike MFB’s minimum capital requirement when the apex bank last week released new corporate governance codes not only for the MFB sub sector, but also for BDCs, DFIs, PMBs, Mortgage Refinance Companies and finance companies.

In a circular, the CBN said the corporate governance codes for the six OFIs will come into effect from December 1, 2018, while implementation of the codes, will begin on April 1, 2019.

With respect to MFBs, the codes stated among other things that the government stake in MFBs is limited to 10 per cent, and that they (government) are also required to divest their direct and indirect holdings in any MFB to private investors within a maximum period of five years. However, according to the CBN, for existing investment above five years, a micro finance bank: “shall within two (2) years from the commencement of this Code comply with this provision.”

Furthermore, the codes stipulate that no individual, group, or their proxies, or corporate entities and/or their subsidiaries shall own controlling interest in more than one MFB.

According to CBN, “the objectives of the code are to: “Define minimum acceptable corporate governance standards for all licensed MFBs in Nigeria; promote high ethical standards among operators; and enhance public confidence in MFBs in Nigeria.”

Specifically, the code also requires that boards of MFBs shall range between five and seven for unit MFBs; five and nine for state MFBs and seven and 12 for national MFBs.

The boards are also to ensure succession plans are in place for MD/CEOs (who shall be the only executive director) of unit operators; and MD/CEO as well as executive directors of state and national MFBs.

It further stated that at least two members of the board, besides the executive directors are required to have banking or financial industry experience, even as non-executives shall be more than executive directors on the board.

The board shall consist of at least, one independent non-executive director for unit and state MFBs, and two for national MFBs, while state MFBs with a seven-man board shall have a minimum of two.

The code defines an independent director as someone with no direct material relationship with the MFB or any of its officers, major shareholders, subsidiaries and affiliates.

The code also forbids an individual occupying the positions of chairman, or Vice Chairman and CEO, and that no two members of a family shall be on the board of a MFB at the same time. According to the CBN, “family” refers to a “director’s spouse, parents, children, siblings, cousins, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and in-laws.”

It also stipulated: “Where the MFB is a member of a holding company, not more than two family members shall be allowed to serve on the Boards of the MFB and the holding company.”

In addition, it stated that no two members of a family are allowed to: “occupy the positions of Chairman and MD/CEO or Executive Director of the MFB and Chairman or MD/CEO of an MFB’s subsidiary at the same time, qualify for the position of a Non-Executive Director.”

A nominee for non-executive director shall not be an employee of a bank or other financial institution, “except where the MFB is promoted by the bank or other financial institution and the proposed director is representing the interest of such an institution,” the CBN stated.

BDCs

Similarly, on BDCs, the code stated that the Board shall be accountable and responsible for the performance and affairs of the BDC and members of the Board are severally and jointly liable for the activities for the BDC.

It said: “The positions of the board chairman and the MD/CEO shall be separate. No one person shall combine the two positions in any BDC. For the avoidance of doubt, no executive vice chairman shall be allowed in the Board structure.”

Besides, it stated: “not more than two members of a family shall be on the board of a BDC at the same time. The expression ‘family’ includes director’s spouse, parents, children, siblings, cousins, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and in-laws.”

In addition, the code stated: “Where the BDC is a member of a holding company, not more

than two family members shall be allowed to serve on the Boards of the BDC and the holding company” and : “no two members of a family shall occupy the positions of Chairman and MD/CEO of a BDC.”

Cost as hindrance

However, New Telegraph’s interview with MFB and BDC operators to the corporate governance codes, shows that most of them are skeptical about the chances of success of the new policy.

For instance, the Managing Director of a Lagos-based Unit MFB, who did not want to be named, said: “People often forget that implementing corporate governance can be quite expensive for companies not only microfinance banks. The CBN has just given us until April 2020 to increase our capital base to N200million and I can tell you that is what is uppermost in the minds of most of my colleagues at the moment. I can tell you that in order to comply with this new code many MFBs will look for a way of making their friends and family members directors on their boards and the CBN won’t be able to find out.”

In the same vein, a BDC operator, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also cited costs as the major reason why most BDCs are not likely to be able to comply with the new code.

He said: “BDCs are barely surviving these days due to competition from banks. Most BDCs have been forced to lay off workers and are still looking for ways of cutting cost. And the CBN is coming at this time to tell us things like not having two members of our families on our boards at the same time.”

Last line

Commenting on the issue, a financial analyst, Mr. Mike Okolie, argued that while corporate governance is essential for businesses to succeed, it might not be the major reason for the challenges being faced by OFIs in Nigeria.

He said: “The high cost of funds as well as the harsh business environment is an issue that must be addressed before you start compelling companies to implement corporate governance codes.”

