As CBN moves to strengthen other financial institutes…
In line with its mandate of ensuring stability of the financial system, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has in recent weeks announced several measures aimed at strengthening micro-finance banks (MFBs), Bureaux De Change (BDCs) and other financial institutions in the country. Tony Chukwunyem writes
Clearly, Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) in the country such as Micro-Finance Banks (MFBs), Bureaux De Change (BDCs), Finance Companies, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), Mortgage Refinance Companies and Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) do play a vital role in the economy.
Thus, ordinarily the announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on September 26, 2018 that it planned to revoke the licences of 154 MFBs, six PMBs and 22 Finance Companies, ought to have been a major talking point in industry circles. However, analysts’ reaction to the development was generally muted.
Perhaps this was due to the fact that it was already common knowledge in the industry that many of these institutions were struggling for survival. In fact, as the apex bank disclosed in its statement, of the 154 MFBs that it intended to clamp down on, 62 had already closed shop, 74 had become insolvent, 12 were terminally distressed, while six voluntarily liquidated.
According to the banking watchdog, many of the affected PMBs as well as the finance companies had also either voluntarily liquidated or had become insolvent.
Furthermore, in the last few years, information emanating from the CBN and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) indicate that the regulators were especially worried about the health of the nation’s MFB sub sector.
Specifically, in 2016, the NDIC said it paid N2.9 billion to 81,328 insured depositors of failed MFBs across the country as at December 2015. It also stated that a total of 187 MFBs had their licences withdrawn by the CBN and were closed down within the same financial year.
New capital base for MFBs
The poor health of the MFB sub-sector had, in fact, sparked speculation last year that the CBN was planning to hike MFBs’ minimum capital requirement in a bid to strengthen the micro lenders.
In the last fortnight, however, this was no longer speculation as the apex bank had issued a circular signed by the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Kevin Amugo, in which it announced that it had increased the minimum capital base of National MFBs to N5 billion, while that of state was increased to N1 billion and Unit MFBs, N200 million.
Prior to the circular, the minimum capital base for national MFBs was N2 billion, while state MFBs were then required to have N100 million. Also, Unit MFBs previously had N20 million minimum capital requirements.
CBN explained in the circular that the decision to hike the capital requirements of the MFBs became inevitable as the sub sector had been contending with challenges such as inadequate capital base, weak corporate governance, ineffective risk management practices, dearth of requisite capacity and mission drift.
It also stated that it had reviewed the state of health of the sub-sector and had concluded that the MFBs, as presently constituted, would be unable to meet the critical targets set out in the Microfinance Policy, hence the need for specific reforms to strengthen the subsector and reposition the institutions towards improved performance.
According to the CBN, the new minimum capital requirement takes immediate effect for new applications, while existing MFBs would be required to fully comply with effect from April 1, 2020.
New corporate governance codes
Reactions were still trailing the CBN’s decision to hike MFB’s minimum capital requirement when the apex bank last week released new corporate governance codes not only for the MFB sub sector, but also for BDCs, DFIs, PMBs, Mortgage Refinance Companies and finance companies.
In a circular, the CBN said the corporate governance codes for the six OFIs will come into effect from December 1, 2018, while implementation of the codes, will begin on April 1, 2019.
With respect to MFBs, the codes stated among other things that the government stake in MFBs is limited to 10 per cent, and that they (government) are also required to divest their direct and indirect holdings in any MFB to private investors within a maximum period of five years. However, according to the CBN, for existing investment above five years, a micro finance bank: “shall within two (2) years from the commencement of this Code comply with this provision.”
Furthermore, the codes stipulate that no individual, group, or their proxies, or corporate entities and/or their subsidiaries shall own controlling interest in more than one MFB.
According to CBN, “the objectives of the code are to: “Define minimum acceptable corporate governance standards for all licensed MFBs in Nigeria; promote high ethical standards among operators; and enhance public confidence in MFBs in Nigeria.”
Specifically, the code also requires that boards of MFBs shall range between five and seven for unit MFBs; five and nine for state MFBs and seven and 12 for national MFBs.
The boards are also to ensure succession plans are in place for MD/CEOs (who shall be the only executive director) of unit operators; and MD/CEO as well as executive directors of state and national MFBs.
It further stated that at least two members of the board, besides the executive directors are required to have banking or financial industry experience, even as non-executives shall be more than executive directors on the board.
The board shall consist of at least, one independent non-executive director for unit and state MFBs, and two for national MFBs, while state MFBs with a seven-man board shall have a minimum of two.
The code defines an independent director as someone with no direct material relationship with the MFB or any of its officers, major shareholders, subsidiaries and affiliates.
The code also forbids an individual occupying the positions of chairman, or Vice Chairman and CEO, and that no two members of a family shall be on the board of a MFB at the same time. According to the CBN, “family” refers to a “director’s spouse, parents, children, siblings, cousins, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and in-laws.”
It also stipulated: “Where the MFB is a member of a holding company, not more than two family members shall be allowed to serve on the Boards of the MFB and the holding company.”
In addition, it stated that no two members of a family are allowed to: “occupy the positions of Chairman and MD/CEO or Executive Director of the MFB and Chairman or MD/CEO of an MFB’s subsidiary at the same time, qualify for the position of a Non-Executive Director.”
A nominee for non-executive director shall not be an employee of a bank or other financial institution, “except where the MFB is promoted by the bank or other financial institution and the proposed director is representing the interest of such an institution,” the CBN stated.
BDCs
Similarly, on BDCs, the code stated that the Board shall be accountable and responsible for the performance and affairs of the BDC and members of the Board are severally and jointly liable for the activities for the BDC.
It said: “The positions of the board chairman and the MD/CEO shall be separate. No one person shall combine the two positions in any BDC. For the avoidance of doubt, no executive vice chairman shall be allowed in the Board structure.”
Besides, it stated: “not more than two members of a family shall be on the board of a BDC at the same time. The expression ‘family’ includes director’s spouse, parents, children, siblings, cousins, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and in-laws.”
In addition, the code stated: “Where the BDC is a member of a holding company, not more
than two family members shall be allowed to serve on the Boards of the BDC and the holding company” and : “no two members of a family shall occupy the positions of Chairman and MD/CEO of a BDC.”
Cost as hindrance
However, New Telegraph’s interview with MFB and BDC operators to the corporate governance codes, shows that most of them are skeptical about the chances of success of the new policy.
For instance, the Managing Director of a Lagos-based Unit MFB, who did not want to be named, said: “People often forget that implementing corporate governance can be quite expensive for companies not only microfinance banks. The CBN has just given us until April 2020 to increase our capital base to N200million and I can tell you that is what is uppermost in the minds of most of my colleagues at the moment. I can tell you that in order to comply with this new code many MFBs will look for a way of making their friends and family members directors on their boards and the CBN won’t be able to find out.”
In the same vein, a BDC operator, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also cited costs as the major reason why most BDCs are not likely to be able to comply with the new code.
He said: “BDCs are barely surviving these days due to competition from banks. Most BDCs have been forced to lay off workers and are still looking for ways of cutting cost. And the CBN is coming at this time to tell us things like not having two members of our families on our boards at the same time.”
Last line
Commenting on the issue, a financial analyst, Mr. Mike Okolie, argued that while corporate governance is essential for businesses to succeed, it might not be the major reason for the challenges being faced by OFIs in Nigeria.
He said: “The high cost of funds as well as the harsh business environment is an issue that must be addressed before you start compelling companies to implement corporate governance codes.”
NIBSS: 15.6m bank accounts opened in 9 months
Despite increasing concern about Nigeria’s capacity to achieve 80 per cent financial inclusion by 2020, deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country are making significant progress in attracting new customers, as latest data released by Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) shows that the total number of bank accounts hit 115.8 million at the end of September 2018.
With NIBSS data showing that the total number of bank accounts stood at 100.2 million at the end of December 2017, this means that a total of 15.6 million bank accounts were opened in the first nine months of this year, indicating an increase of 15.57 per cent.
However, according to the “Electronic Payments Fact Sheet” for January-September 2018 released by NIBSS, the total number of active bank accounts during the review period was 75 million as against 63.5 million at the end of 2017, indicating growth of 18.11 per cent.
The figures further show the total number of current accounts and saving accounts between January and September 2018 stood at 25.2 million and 87.3 million respectively, while total corporate and individual accounts during the review period were 7.7 million and 105.8 million respectively.
In addition, the NIBSS data indicates that the total number of active bank customers (individual) during the review period was 69.7 million compared with 59 million at the end of 2017, indicating a 10.7 million increase in the number of such customers.
Analysts attribute the steady growth in the number of bank accounts to the lenders’ increased efforts to attract more retail deposits following the full implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy in the later part of 2015, which led to the withdrawal of over N2 trillion public sector funds from the banks.
Indeed, since the Federal Government ordered the full implementation of the TSA policy, DMBs have focused on introducing innovative savings promos as competition for retail deposits heightened in the industry.
Commenting on the issue, a financial analyst, Mr. Charles Odigie, noted that although banks have always used savings promos to boost their retail deposits, the withdrawal of public sector funds due to the full implementation of the TSA policy has compelled many lenders, even those that were mainly into corporate banking, to introduce savings promos.
He said: “With the sluggish economy and the TSA policy, sourcing deposits is obviously a huge challenge for banks. Banks that can successfully capture and defend lower cost funding will better weather the tough times. So, if they discover that savings promos are the most effective way of sourcing cheap deposits, of course, they will adopt this strategy.”
Industry watchers point out that the prospect of winning enticing prizes in the numerous promos being aggressively marketed by banks is making many Nigerians, who were previously not too keen on opening bank accounts, to change their stance. An industry source told this newspaper that should this trend continue, the country will gradually be making progress towards reducing its high financial exclusion rate.
However, the consensus in industry circles is that apart from savings promos, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and commercial banks have to adopt more effective measure, such as using digital payments to boost financial inclusion.
Last July, the CBN announced that financial inclusion in the country was now below the 2012 level, as it fell to 58.4 per cent in 2016.
The apex bank stated that financial inclusion rose from 53.7 per cent in 2010 to 60.3 per cent in 2012 and 60.5 per cent in 2014.
“Overall, Nigeria has failed to meet its financial inclusion targets due to a variety of factors; a step-change in the pace of progress is needed to close the sizeable gap between the current status and the targets,” CBN said.
It noted that in 2010, Nigeria made a commitment to reduce the adult financial exclusion rate in the country from 46.3 per cent to 20 per cent by 2020, and the National Financial Inclusion Strategy was inaugurated on October 23, 2012 in order to attain the target.
The Director, Development Finance Department, CBN, Dr Mudashiru Olaitan, in a circular dated July 6, 2018, said: “While some notable milestones have been achieved, overall financial exclusion rate stands at 41.6 per cent based on the biennial Access to Financial Services in Nigeria Survey.”
He said CBN had been working with various stakeholders to review the strategy to evaluate progress, identify gaps and develop a refreshed strategy document that would serve as a road map for implementation till 2020.
Cashew exporters earn N293.7bn in 3 years
●Rely on CBN export stimulation fund for production
Nigeria exported cashew nut valued at N292.7 billion ($813.05 million) in the last three years to United States, Vietnam, India, Brazil and Europe.
The nuts are being used as versatile industrial raw material for phenolic resins, friction powder for the automotive industry and wine.
Also, poor handling of cashew production and defective export packaging processes have made Nigeria to be losing N177 billion ($491.6 million) yearly since 2012.
It was learnt that the country exported 175,000 metric tons of the nut in 2016 and 220,000 metric tons in 2017.
According to the National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN), 240,000 tons of nuts had been projected for 2018.
The association noted that the country would realise about N146.8 billion ($480 million) at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s exchange rate of N305.80 to a dollar from exporting the produce in 2018.
The President of NCAN, Tola Fasheru, noted that the farmers were targeting $3 billion earnings yearly to match Vietnamese counterparts in cashew production as CBN had decided to support the exporters through its Export Stimulation Fund (ESF).
He said in Abuja that the fund would enable exporters to acquire processing plants and technology, which would enable them to earn N1.08 trillion ($3 billion) income annually in the global market.
Also, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development had provided three million seedlings to assist cashew farmers this year.
The president explained that cashew farmers in the country earned $152 million in 2015; $259 million in 2016 and $402.05 million in 20
Nigeria produced 220,000 metric tons of cashew nuts out of World’s total of 2.1 million tons in 2017 and exported 120,000 metric tons in the same year.
Meanwhile, Managing Director, RiB Cashew Company, Mr Adejoh Stephen, had said in Abuja that government’s liberalisation policy on commodity crops had impacted significantly on the prices and demand for raw cashew nuts in the recent past.
However, Adejoh said that Nigeria offered one of the cheapest sources of raw cashew nuts.
According to him, Nigerian nuts had consistently served the Indian and Vietnamese cashew factories and in recent years have added to the Brazilian market.
He urged companies involved in local processing of cashew nuts to take advantage of the international market to earn more foreign exchange.
The managing director, who said that Nigeria was the world’s sixth largest producer of cashew, explained that 75 to 80 per cent of cashew nuts produced in the country were exported.
Stephen added that the country could earn much more foreign currency if manufactured cashew products were exported, noting that this was a great opportunity for both public and private companies to come on board.
It would be recalled that Fasheru had said that Nigerian cashew brand was presently gaining popularity and referred to as the best at the international market.
He said that cashew nuts imported by Vietnam from Nigeria were not processed, but when processed, the Vietnamese traders earned a huge trade surplus of $1.85 billion because Nigerian exporters lacked technology to process their nuts before they are exported.
Last year, it was gathered that Vietnam sold a ton of processed cashew nuts for $10,000 at the international market, while Nigerian traders earned only $1,200 per ton.
Maritime Academy slashes cadets’ admission by 90%
Gross infrastructural gaps, acute shortage of qualified personnel and lack of sea time training have compelled the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) to scaledown admission of cadets. BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports
When it was established in 1979, the objective was to train shipboard officers, nautical and marine engineers, ratings and shore-based management personnel to serve the maritime community locally and internationally.
Nine years after, the academy got another mandate to expand and train all categories of workers in the country’s maritime industry.
By the end of 2008, the institution had trained about 4,300 merchant navy officers and more than 65,000 other workers in marine engineering, nautical science, maritime transport and business studies, ship building, port operations, marine insurance, maritime law, maritime security and other specialised maritime courses.
Challenges
However, the trend has changed, as the academy has become a shadow of itself. The travails the institution is facing have ridiculed the Federal Government’s capacity building in the maritime industry due to decadent infrastructure, unqualified lecturers, political and ethnic rivalry among others.
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has, however, promised to fully equip its multimedia classrooms, fire training grounds, custom purpose built swimming pool and simulation centre.
Currently, MAN lacks training vessels for the mandatory sea-time training, which qualifies its cadets to receive Certificate of Competency (CoC) that will permit them to work onboard vessels.
Paradox
It was learnt that while the Philippines, India, Russia and other countries make huge earnings from seafaring; Nigeria has been producing half baked cadets, who are not employable.
In the pursuit of their passion, some of the cadets were forced to sit on bare floor to receive lectures.
Other challenges of the academy are poor staffing, underfunding, poor management, training equipment, training vessel and Radar Arpa Simulators (RAS).
At the academy, it was learnt that there were too many officers, who are handicapped in discharging their duties effectively.
Issues
The President of Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Greg Ogbeifun, had noted that the demise of the Nigeria National Shipping Line (NNSL) contributed to the problem of the school.
For instance, he said that the disappearance of fleet of vessels that provided sea-time training opportunities for cadets led to a huge gap in maritime human capacity development in Nigeria.
The president added that there was no articulated programme to ensure effective link between the institution and the existing fleet of vessels in the country’s maritime domain.
He recalled that the cadets from the academy were automatically exposed to a 12-month mandatory sea-time onboard the various vessels operated by the NNSL and this gave birth to well-seasoned professionals, who have been manning sensitive positions in the maritime industry.
Ogbeifun faulted Federal Government’s training of seafarers abroad, adding that the training of seafarers and cadets was the responsibility of ship owners and shipping companies.
Worried by the inadequacies, MAN’s Rector, Commodore Duja Effedua (rtd), said that the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) was gradually losing hope in Nigeria producing quality seafarers.
He complained that the academy still depended on some phased out equipment acquired 25 years ago at its foundry shops to train students.
It was revealed that the academy had no capacity to award a Class 1 Certificate of Competency (CoC) to its graduates because of inadequate facilities.
New cadets’ admission
Due to these challenges, the rector said at a summit recently in Lagos that it would no longer be business as usual, as the school had resolved to cut down the number of student intakes for this year’s admission.
Effedua said that the decision to cut the intakes from 2,000, which have been the average intakes over the years, to 200 students was as a result of gross infrastructural gap and dearth of qualified lecturers.
According to him, student-lecturer ratio is about one lecturer to 200 students.
Effedua said in Lagos that gone were the days when cadets were admitted based on affiliation to somebody.
He said: “What the academy produces is quantity and not quality. For instance, we use to take between 1,200 and 2,000 cadets per stream. That will not happen anymore. We are taking only 88 cadets for national diploma and for the higher national diploma 150.
“We want to manage what we can handle and ensure that they do not go out flooding the labour market at the end of the day,” he said.
Solution
Presently, he said that the academy was looking for qualified lecturers to drive the institute.
Effedua noted: “We are remodeling the classrooms, hostels and libraries. We are also building a new simulation centre, which Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has pledged to help us equip and the agency has asked us to set up a three man committee to discuss it.”
The rector said that the academy was partnering NIMASA to ensure that the training facilities at Oron were in line with internationally acceptable specifications to attain compliance with the International Convention on Standards of Training and Watch-keeping for Seafarers (STCW 1978) as amended in 2010.
Already, NIMASA has commenced the process of equipping a new simulation centre and equipment for training of cadets to ensure that Certificates of Competencies (CoCs) are issued in order to attain global recognition before the end of the 2019 academic session
Also, the academy’s Board Chairman, Mr. Ademola Seriki, proposed that the school should embark on free training of stakeholders who would in turn provide the needed equipment to the institution.
He also called for expansion of the school’s laboratory to make the facility more conducive for the cadets as well as equipping of the e-library and the ICT resource centre.
Seriki stressed the need to arrest the deteriorating state in line with its mandate and core values.
He said that the academy should partner with all relevant stakeholders to enable it meet international standard.
Also, Effedua stated that restructuring and repositioning the school was the only solution to move it forward.
Last line
Without adequate funding, the academy would continue to recycle its burden.
