As NESG battles corruption, poverty

Nigeria continues to faces multiple socio-economic crisis induced principally by untamed corruption, thereby exacerbating high poverty level, high crime rate and increasing number of out school children. It is in the light of this that the recently concluded Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in Abuja suggested ways to get out of the menace. Abdulwahab Isa reports

Highly penetrating poverty is the root cause of 80 per cent of ills confronting Nigeria.

Year-after-year, data and poverty index releases of National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and international bodies, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), keep the nation’s poverty level on the rise.

Regrettably, every successive administration in Nigeria unconsciously helps in the proliferation of poverty through one or several policies it adopts.

To dissect causes of high poverty level in Nigeria amidst stupendous wealth, human and natural resources, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), organisers of the yearly National Economic Summit (NES), at just concluded 24th edition, focused its theme on “Poverty to Prosperity: Making Governance and Institutions Work. ”

This year, NES was loaded with over 15 syndicated sessions, as experts and panelists assembled to x-ray underlying impediments to growth, which they also proffered solutions to.

Poverty prognosis

In the interim, a poverty report outside of Nigeria shores earlier in the year alluded to Nigeria being headquarters of the world’s poorest people.

A Brookings Institution report revealed that Nigeria overtook India as headquarters of the world’s poorest people.

The study, titled ‘The start of a new poverty narrative,’ says Nigeria has now taken over as the nation with the highest number of extremely poor people in the world, while the Republic of Congo is also rising as the second poorest in the world.

According to the report, extreme poverty in Nigeria is growing by six people every minute, the highest number in the world.

India, on the other hand, is witnessing a decline in its level of extreme poverty.

At the end of May (2018), the survey showed that Nigeria had an estimated 87 million people in extreme poverty, compared to India’s 73 million.

Strikingly, unlike similar unrelated reports debunked by the government, poverty report sits well with the administration. The eerie silence in the government circle is an admittance of pervading poverty level .

The poverty prognosis can be further interrogated by unravelling how the nation got to this messy path?

Corruption nexus and poverty

Given the huge limitless resources at Nigeria’s disposal, the country’s romance with poverty is an aberration. Sadly it’s the reality.

Nigeria is a very poor country, with 85 per cent of her citizens soaked in intense poverty.

Joblessness, criminality are the country’s trademarks.

NES’s agenda

The 24th NES, which ended last week, devoted a great portion locating corruption as the root cause of endemic poverty.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, couldn’t agree less. At the opening session of NES 24’s first plenary sub titled: “Corruption and rule of law, zero tolerance,” moderated by the founding Dean, Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University, Mrs. Ngaire Woods, Osinbajo located Nigeria’s endemic poverty on layers of corruption festering the system.

He categorised corruption in two layers, grand corruption and kickback taking corruption.

Osinbajo told his audience that corrupt officials had built formidable contacts and financial war chest to frustrate their investigation and prosecution.

“By 2050, Nigeria will become the world’s third most populous nation and over 60 per cent of Nigeria’s population will be youth. High oil revenue does not translate to job creation because grand corruption is the biggest problem of Nigeria,” the VP added.

Asked by session moderator to name influential people that prevent prosecution of corruption, Osinbajo said: “I would like to refer to the Nigerian elite, and it’s probably not fair to be that broad, but practically, every segment, because people who have access to you, they could be political leaders, religious leaders, business leaders, whoever has access to you.

“We have a system where people just feel like, ‘why don’t you just give this guy a break?’ Which again is part of the problem. You don’t get one call, you get several calls.”

Osinbajo said one of the most frustrating parts of the fight against corruption for him is the slow pace of prosecution.

However, he added that the two conviction of former executive governors secured by the Federal Government had shown that the hand of justice may be slow, but it would eventually catch up.

Speaking recently in Ibadan at his honorary induction into Sigma Club at the University of Ibadan, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, said based on current realities, Nigeria and DR Congo would house 40 per cent of the world’s poorest people by 2050.

The revered economist said he gathered from the just concluded UN General Assembly that current projections showed that Africa would be home to 80 per cent of the world’s poorest people.

He said: “If every country continues its present trajectory, by 2050, 80 per cent of all the poor people in the world will live on the African continent.

“That is not the frightening thing. One half of this 80 per cent will be in Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Two countries will account for 40 per cent of all the poor people in the world and Nigeria will therefore remain the poverty capital of the world.”

Lamenting Nigeria’s poor status, a country that was once prosperous, Sanusi said: “This is a country that has produced many great people. This is a country that has boasted of best professors, greatest intellectuals, and the most educated people.”

Spiraling population

Nigerian population is on autopilot, racing to overtake India and China in a few years .

Untamed rise in population fuels high poverty level in Nigeria. A situation where a couple with little or no defined income sources give birth to between six and 10 children is a sure path to poverty.

At this year NES, unbridled population and its link to poverty was exhausted by participants.

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, a member of panel on “Sustainable Economic Opportunities: Ending the Vicious Cycle,” hinted of government mulling a policy to rein in unrestricted birth.

Though she said it would be a difficult task, the minister said the Federal Government was seeking the buy-in of religious leaders and traditional rulers as vehicles of reaching out to Nigerians through advocacy campaign.

Policy implementation

Like previous NES editions, the annual gathering of private and public sector think tanks was loaded with recommendations. They are never in short supply. However, converting recommendations to action lies the bottleneck.

The organisers explained that most of NES recommendations were implemented by government. They cited Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (EGRP), which it said was conceived by NES and recommended to the current government as an economic blueprint to steer the economic from recession.

Speaking on the challenge of getting fiscal authorities (Federal government) to implement decisions reached at the summit, NESG Chairman, Mr. Asuen Ighodalo, was confident of government’s commitment to implementing NES recommendations.

He said NES package containing summit recommendation would be delivered to the Federal Government, adding that NESG had tracking committee, whose duty it is to engage the government on implementation of recommendation.

Last line

Poverty, unbridled population growth, poor healthcare and high number of out of school children are some of the lots confronting Nigeria as a nation.

The plight is not induced by dearth of resources, but self-inflicted, mainly caused by grand corruption.

With imminent risk of multiple social economic threat facing Nigeria, the Federal Government must rise up to the occasion by not only accepting NES recommendations, but engage NESG on faithful implementation of the recommendations.

