News
Atiku: APC places 4 govs, 12 chieftains on watchlist
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently keeping tabs of political activities of no fewer than four of its governors and some of its chieftains, including members of the National Assembly over their alleged support for the presidential bid of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Atiku is one of the 77 candidates expected to be on the ballot in the February 16 election against the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC. The former Vice President was a member of the APC until he defected to the PDP and eventually emerged as the leading opposition party’s presidential flagbearer last month. According to highly placed sources within the party, the decision to place a political surveillance on some of the party’s leaders is to nip any form of anti-party activities in the bud ahead of the 2019 general elections.
While stating that its not as if the party is sniffing or suspecting the leaders, he said some of those being monitored are those with antecedents of anti-party activities before, during and after elections, as well as those aggrieved with the outcome of the various primaries of the party in the country. Specifically, one of the sources hinted Saturday Telegraph that, among those being watched are two governors from the South who are said to be angry with the party and two others from the North, allegedly working with Atiku. “I can confirm to you that we are watching four governors; two from the South and two from the North. We learnt that they have been telling their people not to work for the party.
“We cannot trust them totally, that is why they have to be watched. If they are not working for us, we too should not let down our guards”, he said. The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, had recently let the cat out of the bag, when he gave a hint that three governors on the platform of the APC, and some ministers in Buhari’s cabinet are in secret talks with his party over possible defection. Speaking recently during the 81st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP, Secondus said: “Three more governors and some ministers are coming to our fold, they (APC government) are not aware. Security and economy have collapsed, they are not aware.
There are killings in different parts of the country, they are not aware. Until we reclaim power in 2019, they won’t be aware of anything.” Another source within the party hierarchy who corroborated the first source, told our correspondent that the party is ready to tame the governors to do its bidding. “The APC is not leaving any stone unturned ahead of the 2019 election especially the presidential poll which is the biggest determinant of other elections. “That is why the party is currently taking some discreet steps, howbeit, constitutional, to ensure that the party come top in 2019.
“The party has considered it necessary to get it-self updated on the political activities of some of our leaders who we feel have political, economic and perhaps social relationship with Atiku. I can tell you that about four governors and almost 12 leaders are on close watch of the party. “Of course, we are not on their trail with police or anything, but we want to make sure that they are not susceptible to anything from the other side or got blackmailed on the account of their previous relationships with some members of the opposition.” Though the sources refused to reveal the governors involved, Saturday Telegraph investigation however showed that the issue might not be unconnected with those involved a the recent faceoff with the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, over the APC primaries. Governors Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun of Imo and Ogun states respectively, had been talking tough against the party leadership in recent times.
While declining to mention names of the APC leaders on the radar, the second source noted that the ruling party is well aware of the various games the opposition party is planning to play ahead of the crunch battle. “Atiku was once with us and don’t forget that he was once a Vice President of this country for eight years. In that regards, you can’t rule out his pedigree of influence. He has it across as a politician and businessman, but we wont sit, fold our arms and not see how to protect what and those who are ours.
“At this stage, friendship is out, it’s all about interest. You are either for us or against us. That is why any seeming act of anti-party activity would be accordingly punished. “Yes, some governors who are aggrieved about the primaries are part of those being kept in constant check the party and same goes for some leaders who might have benefitted from Atiku one way or the other in the past. The APC platform and Buhari’s aspiration is not where to observe the one good turn deserves another prism.
“We know some governors are his (Atiku) friends, ditto for some lawmakers. There is freedom of association but we wont let that culminate into something hurtful for our candidate and party. That is why we keep repeating our averseness to anti-party activities. Any discussion that can’t be held in the public should be kept till after Feb 16. The party will not condone any nocturnal meeting with any member of the opposition,” he said.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
News
Oshiomhole, others can’t stop my guber ambition, says Akinlade
Despite the rejection of his candidacy by the national leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the governorship contenders in Ogun State, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, said his ambition is still on course.
He said the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and those he described as “gang of marauders” can never stop his gubernatorial ambition.
This came amid speculation that loyalists of incumbent Governor Ibikunle Amosun were planning to defect to another party following the decision of the APC to recognise Prince Dapo Abiodun as the party’s governorship candidate for 2019 elections.
Already, some loyalists and appointees of the governor have reportedly been planted as candidates of the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) to be substituted later for real contestants.
But in a statement he personally signed and made available to reporters in Abeokuta yesterday, Akinlade urged his supporters to remain calm and peaceful.
The House of Representatives member said he stood by the mandate freely given to him at the gubernatorial primary election held on October 2.
He pointed out that he had waited for four weeks hoping that the APC leadership will take the path of honour by respecting the wishes of the “overwhelming majority” of members of the party in the state.
Akinlade stated that his supporters had been asking what his next step would be after Oshiomhole and others frustrated his efforts.
He said, “Dear compatriots, I have been inundated with calls by party faithfuls, the good people of Ogun State and well wishers from within and across the Nation since yesterday’s pronouncement by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on the gubernatorial ticket of APC, Ogun State.
“I wish to state categorically that i stand by the mandate freely given to me at the primary election of October 02, 2018. Although, we have spent the past four weeks (2nd Oct – 2nd Nov) hoping that the leadership of the party will take the path of honour by respecting the wishes of the overwhelming majority of members of APC in Ogun State.
“I wish to call on our members to remain calm and peaceful. Although the singular most asked question is what next? It is you, the good people of Ogun State, not Comrade Adams Oshiomhole or any other person that will decide our fate.
“I therefore want to state here that despite the attempt by a very few individuals to distort the course of history in the case of Ogun State, my believe that justice will prevail on this matter is unshaken.
“As for Comrade Adams Oshiomole and his gang of maurauders, all they have succeeded in doing is to dance naked in the market centre despite all opportunity open to them to do otherwise.
“Now they will see the manifestation of God’s glory when a people remain true to their conscience and justice.”
News
FG, NLC to meet on Sunday over minimum wage
The Federal Government says it hopes to continue negotiations on the national minimum wage with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Sunday, despite a court injunction restraining them from embarking on strike.
According to a statement credited to the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, the meeting involving organised labour, the organised private sector and government will hold at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha by 6 p.m.
Mr Ngige said the meeting would be followed by another meeting of the National Tripartite Minimum Wage Committee on Monday, November 5, at the same venue.
He appealed to all tripartite members to attend the meetings in the interest of the nation to find a solution to the minimum wage impasse.
The unions are insisting on a new minimum wage of 30, 000 naira for workers.
News
State elections: Parties in last minutes rush to beat deadline
Eight-nine out of the 91 registered political parties were in frantic rush to beat the November 2 deadline for the submission of their governorship and House of Assembly candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). As at 6 pm, INEC official who asked to be quoted, disclosed that 38 political parties have completed submission, among them, according to him, “major political parties.”
A member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sighted at the venue, said the party completed submission on Thursday. He said: “We started submission after the publication of presidential and National Assembly candidates. “We didn’t wait for all the forms to come. As they come, we bring them. That’s why you did not see crowd here.” He, however, said it was the list from Ogun State submitted by Adebayo Dayo-led faction that was accepted by the commission. Other parties were struggling to meet deadline.
But INEC Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said there will be no extension of time. Chief Anayo Arinze of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the party has been listed and would soon submit. Arinze said the party was fielding governorship candidates in the 29 states where there be vacancies in next year.
Trending
-
Politics19 hours ago
Hot senatorial race for Saraki, Ahmed
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Aba residents fall for antics of ‘Wonder banks’
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
Finnish policewoman attempts suicide after swindled by Nigerian
-
Features18 hours ago
SHOCKING REVELATION!: I raped my mum because there were no other old women around
-
Politics20 hours ago
Election roles, too dirty for lecturers –Professor Abubakar
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
$850,000 fraud: U.S. court jails two Nigerians 95 months
-
News18 hours ago
2019: Okorocha, Amosun lose out as APC submits Uzodinma, Abiodun’s names to INEC
-
News15 hours ago
State elections: Parties in last minutes rush to beat deadline
Like
November 3, 2018 at 8:34 pm
Like!! Thank you for publishing this awesome article.