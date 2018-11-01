Insight
Aya-Ama: Blindness, polluted water, superstition
Killer diseases fuelled by respect for ancestors
About a year after she became visually impaired owing to unsafe water, a water project was installed right under her nose in a community which lacked safe water for about 100 years, reports REGINA OTOKPA
Everyone walking past to inspect the newly installed water project at Aya-Ama community in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State could not help but steal a glance at the striking beauty washing clothes in front of a thatched hut. For every greeting thrown at her, she smiled gently and politely exchanged pleasantries in brisk English. Little did the visitors know that Mrs. Benedicta Nkara was visually impaired, but her condition has been like that for almost a year.
“Just as I wish I could see this water, I also wish I could see my daughter’s face to see what she looks like,” the light in complexion beauty lamented.
Trouble started in April 2017, two months after she became pregnant with her youngest daughter. Benedicta, who has always enjoyed a sharp and bright eye sight, suddenly discovered her sight was growing dim, finding it difficult to see as clearly as she used to. Worried over this new development, she rushed to the hospital where she received sad and shocking news.
“They said the vein connected to my eyes was dead. The doctor said they will have to give me eye drop and also place me on special treatment to help if possible, to restore my sight to normal but I had no money and couldn’t afford the drugs so I had to go back home and much later, I began to buy the ones I could afford.
“Rather than get better, as the months went by the dimness of my eyes was getting worse and by the time I gave birth, I could no longer see again. I have not seen the face of my child. While some people say it is witchcraft, others say there is a high possibility my blindness is connected to the kind of water we have been using in this community for years,” she said tearfully.
With no help forthcoming from government, concerned individuals or organisations, Benedicta’s condition has forced her to stop trading; she now stays at home attending to domestic chores while her husband struggles to make all ends meet for the family of five.
The 35-year-old mother of three and wife to a pastor, who lost a child years ago to an undiagnosed ailment, is among the large population of people living in rural communities in the Niger Delta. These communities are confronted with a common challenge – absence of potable water. In this oil rich region, there is water everywhere but there is none fit for drinking because the water bodies have been polluted as a result of oil exploration and production activities.
About 40 minutes’ drive from Port Harcourt, lie Nkoro, Ottoniama, and Aya-Ama communities, all in Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State. These communities have been without safe water for over 100 years, leaving generations after generations of the people with no other option than making use of the uncovered well in their midst for various activities, including drinking and cooking.
Implication of cultural beliefs on health
Predominantly farmers and fishermen, the people of Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area do not cover their wells owing to a strong belief that their ancestors visit the well at night to drink. From the oldest man or woman to the youngest child, indigenes and non-indigenes living within the communities, this is a million dollar belief which no amount of sensitisation could erase.
Providing an explanation for this age-long cultural belief, Benedicta noted that “the well must never be covered because if they cover it, the water will develop a terrible odour and no one will be able to use it. Although we have tried to convince our church members that leaving the well open was not safe for our health, they insist that they must maintain their belief.”
However, the act of leaving the well open portends grave dangers as all manner of insects, human faeces, dirt, dust, birds and other animal droppings among others, could contaminate the water.
As a result, diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea and dysentery are common, especially among children under the age of five.
Benedicta disclosed that there were periods when adults and parents trooped into the church with sick children seeking spiritual help but she explained that most of the time, her husband only prepared an Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORT) for the children to solve the problem. This means that children in the community have been suffering from diarrhoea and other waterborne diseases.
Another resident, Christa Douglas, said her community and other neighbouring communities witnessed an outbreak of cholera in 2010, which claimed quite a number of lives. Corroborating her story, Mr. Macdonald Charles said the communities suffered immensely owing to the outbreak.
Excited over the water project, Charles said “we have been drinking water from the well for over 100 years that these communities have been in existence. The taste of the water alone can kill you”.
A woman, Maltilda John, noted that over the years, the communities suffered so much as a result of known and strange diseases and skin irritations. According to her, December ushers in another level of suffering owing to the drastic drop in the level of water in the wells.
She said: “We drank well water and we suffered a lot in December because the water level goes down during the dry season and the colour changes due to too much pressure. But we have no choice than to allow the water to settle before we drink it.”
Owing to the burden of waterborne diseases resulting from the use of contaminated water drawn from the uncovered wells, women and children in the community resorted to trekking for over an hour on a daily basis to get safe water for drinking. However, this has its own fair share of challenges including accidents, snake bites, body pains and rift in families.
A woman, who gave her name simply as Adeline, would have been a divorcee today. As a result of the long hours spent to get potable water for drinking, her husband became suspicious that there was more to her tales.
“On a daily basis, I trekked from here to another village called Okorotu for just a keg of drinking water that may not last for another day. Sometimes, when there is a crowd, we spend extra hours waiting for our turn.
“At a point, my husband became suspicious of the hours we were spending at the borehole. Several times, I was beaten be cause he thought I was having extramarital affairs. In all, I thank God for this water project. At least, I am alive to share this testimony. It has solved some of our problems,” she said.
The Vice-Chairman of Aya-Ama Community, Rev. Luke Berekura, said the water project was an answer to countless prayers offered to God to relieve the people of the pains and anguish caused by lack of potable water. “The situation of this place has been very bad in terms of water and sanitation. It has never been good but for God being God of Africans who never kills, we would have all been dead,” he said.
Although every community has a certain belief it holds firmly to, it is glaring that communities in Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area have been slaves to waterborne diseases for ages owing to such beliefs. Even though they kept off the rivers since most rivers in the Niger Delta region are contaminated and not good for use, they were still exposed to contaminated water from the uncovered well, their only hope for survival at the time.
Experts have said the cultural belief of leaving the wells open for the spirits was not so different from the belief in generations past when the rate of child and infant mortality was predominantly high, that a “child who dies re-enters its mother’s womb to be reborn several times until given a mark”. These children are referred to as Abiku by the Yoruba or Ogbanje by the Igbo.
According to a Performance and Development Consultant with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Dr. Noel Ihebuzor, unqualified birth attendants, inadequate knowledge to severance of umbilical cord, infection, pneumonia, malaria and bad water among other unhealthy practices are responsible for the high rate of child and infant mortality.
Speaking during a media dialogue on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in Port Harcourt, Ihebuzor said those deaths had occurred due to lack of enlightenment on best practices such as giving the child nutrition in the right proportion, access to availability of clean water, adherence to hygiene practices, use of insecticide treated mosquito nets to avoid malaria and sanitation.
He said: “The spirits believed to be behind ‘Abiku’ didn’t go because they were fought to a standstill, but because the right things, such as research, training and re-trainings, as well as enlightenment, were carried out without knowing that they would bring solutions to the ‘Abiku’ syndrome.
“There has been a drop in the number of children dying before age five and this is because we have been able to control those conditions that lead to children dying like malnutrition, bad water, respiration problems, and all problems including the child living in a sanitised environment or the child not getting the right type of food to eat.
“A lot of deaths that were blamed on the spirits have now been found to be dropping and therefore situating the problems now in the social condition of the child becomes important. Altering the social conditions can alter the status of children.”
Changing the status quo 100 years later
Committed towards improving the living condition of the people and curbing the rate of waterborne diseases in communities, five states in the Niger Delta region – Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Rivers – stand to benefit immensely in the ongoing European Union, United Nations Children Fund’s Niger Delta Support Programme (NDSP).
Working in collaboration with the Rivers State government, Opobo-Nkoro Local Government and the communities, a 60,000-litre capacity and a 12,000-litre capacity solar-powered water scheme have been put in place to serve seven communities – Epellema, Okpukpo, Kpokpo, Olom Nkoro, Iwoama Nkoro, Defakama and Ottoni, said the Chairman of Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area, Mr. Eugene Jaja.
Jaja said getting the community involved in active participation was geared towards ensuring they take ownership of the project. To this end, communities are responsible for securing and maintaining the projects through contributions deposited in banks to ensure safe keeping.
Embracing the vulnerable
In every community, there are a special set of persons who need extra care, the vulnerable. Among these set of persons are people with disabilities of various kinds who struggle to fetch water from the shallow wells. What a huge risk they have to take if there’s none around to help out.
Like in the case of Benedicta, who went blind after 34 years of living a normal life, many others have found themselves to be disabled either through accidents or in strange circumstances. UNICEF WASH specialist, Martha Hokonya, noted that although special provision was not usually made for this set of special persons, their conditions were deeply considered as such water and sanitation projects constructed in the communities had been sited and designed to meet the demands of those grappling with one form of disability or the other.
For example, the water project in Aya-Ama community is located just a few metres to Benedicta’s house, making it much easier for her to assess water directly or indirectly. At least, it won’t be a bother to anyone if she pleads for a bucket of water given the short distance.
Hokonya said: “Our school latrines also have provision for people living with disabilities. We are providing technology that is all inclusive; no child should be left out whether they have disability or not.
“In the community, it is the same package but what we are doing generally is to create awareness to ensure they are not left out in our projects. Our water facilities are so easy you just go and open the tap because if they have to pump it might not be easy for those living with disability and so we try to do various types of facilities that will cater for the vulnerable.
“This is making so much impact because we have made it easier for them to fetch water. We have also shortened the distances by bringing the facilities closer to their houses so they don’t have to travel long distances.”
Leveraging on workable solutions
Having seen the impact of the water projects on improved livelihood in communities within the Niger Delta region especially in selected communities in Opobo-Nkoro and Akuku-Toru local government areas, the Rivers State government has bought into the initiative and is set to replicate the projects in order to ensure the herculean task by other communities in accessing potable water and good sanitation becomes a thing of the past.
The General Manager , Rivers State Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Mr. Napoleon Adah, announced that the state had approved N220 million for water projects in two additional local government areas under the European Union, United Nations Children Fund’s Niger Delta Support Programme (NDSP), in addition to the ones currently running.
Besides checking the menace of waterborne diseases, Adah maintained that the programme was expected to further address the rate of conflicts in the state.
Nigeria’s WASH status
Experts have continued to express fear that Nigeria would not achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 6 on sanitation and water for all by 2030 if things continue the way they are. About 4.5 billion people are currently living without safely managed sanitation while 2.1 billion people lack access to safe, readily available water at home.
Rolling out the statistics from a 2018 sample survey, National Outcome Routine Mapping (NORM), UNICEF’s Chief of WASH, Mr. Zaid Jurji, lamented that only 20.4 per cent of the Nigerian population in communities had access to improved basic water and sanitation services.
This is an alarming low figure which has negative impact on the health, living conditions, nutrition, education and economic productivity of the country in general. No wonder Nigeria still accounts for 122,000 diarrhoea-related deaths including 87,000 children under 5 as a result of poor WASH practices.
With the peculiar WASH situation in the Niger Delta region, and the country at large, there are still gaps which must be addressed. These include weak institutional arrangements and regulatory framework, poor public finance management, ineffective utilisation of budgets, low funding and poor coordination on the sector.
Insight
Edo: Tales of sorrow from electricity consumers (II)
White men are part of USAID Power Africa Project – Discos
In this concluding part of the story on the alleged brutal treatment of electricity consumers in Edo State, Distribution Company (Disco) officials tell our Crime Editor, JULIANA FRANCIS, how white men are monitoring access to electricity
Speaking on the allegations, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of EDOCSO, Comrade Osazee Edigin, said the fight against such rights violations by BEDC had been on for years.
He said: “Members of the community complained about the estimated billing, saying it was too high. And just because some people refused to pay, BEDC came with two trucks filled with soldiers to effect the disconnection from the transformer.”
Some human rights activists were alerted and when they got to the community, some of the soldiers threatened to shoot them. The tense atmosphere was diffused by the intervention of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area and some of his men, who arrived in the nick of time.
Edigin added: “In our quest and determination to unravel the incessant brutality of citizens by military personnel attached to the white expatriates working with BEDC, more citizens are coming up with stunning revelations of their ordeal in the hands of the soldiers, just as we are working tirelessly at putting a stop to it. Mr. Sunday Amienoho, a Youth Leader in Obe Community of Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State had been attacked by these soldiers.
“Amienoho said that officials of BEDC in company with the white expatriates came to his community to effect disconnection. He said that BEDC failed to give them 10 days’ notice in writing as demanded by law. Amienoho was asked to remove his car, which was parked close to an electric pole, and while he was trying to move it, the next thing he got was attack from the military personnel attached to the white expatriates. In his words, ‘they messed me up like an animal in my own country.’
“Again, news got to us that they were at Iduowina, Oluku axis intimidating and molesting citizens in the name of collecting electricity bills. It should be noted that before now, there had been other instances that the military men had been deployed by the management of BEDC to unleash terror on citizens over electricity bills. We are also getting similar activity reports in other states.
“The Federal Government should, as a matter of urgency, revoke the licence of BEDC as they have militarised their operations in Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti states. Our government has further reduced our reputation in the comity of nations by converting our military men to mere body guards and errand boys to foreigners who were hitherto jobless in their home countries before coming here.”
When briefed about the incidents, the Commissioner, Consumer Affairs, National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr. Moses Arigu, said the victims should first go to BEDC office to make a report. He added that if they were not attended to, then they should report to NERC, making sure all complaints were put in writing.
Incidentally, the victims, under EDOSCO, have petitioned the police, military, BEDC, Immigration, NERC and Edo State government. Some copies of the petitions were presented to our correspondent.
On August 15, our correspondent went to BEDC headquarters, with a view to see Osibudu, but the effort was futile. She was directed to the Assistant General Manager (AGM), Corporate Affairs Office.
At the BEDC headquarters, there were three soldiers in full uniform. One of them, patrolling the outside perimeter of the building, was armed.
The Head of Public Affairs, BEDC, Mr. Tayo Adekunle, was not around, but Mr. Ibeh Odoh, his assistant, attended to our correspondent.
Reacting to allegations that their company uses soldiers to harass, intimidate and brutalise energy consumers, among other atrocities, Odoh said it was a pack of lies.
He said: “It a false story. We don’t use soldiers to brutalise our customers. Those white men are USAID members working with BEDC. They are not our staff; they are more like technical partners, under USAID Power Africa Project. The soldiers are attached to the white men by the U.S. Embassy. USAID Power Africa Project is only operated by three Discos – Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), BEDC and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC). These three Discos have USAID members working with their network.
“We have heard about these allegations and we have gone on air to debunk them. Whenever these white men go out to check the network, soldiers stay behind them. The white men assess our field officers to ensure they work better. The white men also help to pull down illegal connections. BEDC is just part of the few (firms) benefiting from their support.”
Odoh, who said that USAID had been very helpful to BEDC and Nigerians, disclosed that recently, USAID commissioned a truck donated to BEDC.
He added: “They are here to help us to improve our network. Our marketers are on the field and they don’t use military. BEDC has three white partners and anytime they go out, they move with soldiers because of security. The truth is that when people see soldiers, they panic. When customers act hostile, the soldiers might intervene to pro tect the white men. These white men have moved to Delta State. These conflicts happen because customers bypass (meters).”
Asked why BEDC officials in company with the white men and soldiers struggle for possession of electrical wires with their consumers, Odoh explained: “We collect the wires to discourage customers from reconnecting illegally. Before we embark on disconnection, we usually give first, second and third warnings. Usually, after seizing the wires, we burn them. The white men are trying to sanitise things. They are trying to put checks and balances.”
According to Odoh, it was only one instance that BEDC received a complaint of a customer being brutalised.
He said: “We once had issue of a customer that connected illegally. The customers forcibly tried to attack the white men. That is what we see every day. Some customers feel white men can’t come to Nigeria and start making trouble, even though these men are not making trouble.”
Asked if he didn’t think it was wrong for BEDC officials to take wires that customers bought with their money, Odoh said several warnings had been issued to customers, never to use their money to buy any item for energy supply. He declared that it was BEDC’s responsibility to buy transformers and other items for consumers, while consumers were expected to pay for their bills.
Speaking further on soldiers brutalising customers, Odoh said: “If there are victims, let them come to our office to complain and we shall carry out investigations.”
Responding to questions on why BEDC couldn’t supply meters to all customers to avoid estimated billings and customers’ quarrel over energy consumption, Odoh said: “Most communities have been ‘metered’ 100 per cent. We want to meter everybody, in particular communities. As at 2016, BEDC had the highest metering progress in the country.”
According to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria website, “Power Africa is a U.S. government initiative that addresses one of the most pressing challenges to sustainable economic growth and development in sub-Saharan Africa – access to electrical power. Power Africa will bridge the gap between Africa’s power shortage and its economic potential by working with U.S., international and African partners – private sector and government – to take the steps needed, from helping countries develop newly-discovered resources responsibly, to building out power generation and transmission and expanding the reach of mini-grid and off-grid solutions. The U.S. government will work closely with the African Development Bank (ADB) and other donors and investors to enhance the energy sector resources available.
“All the partners in the Power Africa initiative recognise that business and government must make long-term commitments to solve Africa’s energy deficit. Tough reforms are required on the part of government.”
Our correspondent tried to find out more about the USAID project from the other two beneficiaries.
The Senior Manager, Corporate Communication, AEDC, Mr. Bode Fadipe, said: “AEDC was among three Discos that received support from the USAID/PATRP in 2015. The support is focused on commercial transformation as well as commodity support which relates to donation of equipment. Under the transformation programme, which is implemented through Tetra Tech, there are five team members who are embedded in the operations and whose key focus is hands on support to field teams on commercial processes.
“During this programme, the key focus has been performance, management and monitoring, implementation of revenue protection activities, advisory support on technical issues and overall improvement of commercial processes. The key benefit also has been through skills transfer as well as donation of equipment.
“AEDC has had a good working relationship with the team implementing the USAID/PATRP programme. The white men relationship with us does not include operational issues as you have mentioned. We don’t go to the field or undertake disconnection of customers with soldiers. USAID support does not include such field work. In addition, no customer had been beaten by any AEDC staff. If anything, it is AEDC staff that have been assaulted by members of the public. In some instances, they have been struck with deadly weapons like shovel.”
Fadipe said that the need to protect the white men with soldiers or policemen did not arise, because, “they don’t get involved in such operational issues like going to the field to disconnect customers”.
He disclosed that the white men’s only operational issues were basically giving focus to commercial processes. “They advise on technical issues. The summary of this is that they provide back end support. There is therefore no need for security to go and disconnect,” said Fadipe.
The EKEDC Public Relations Officer, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, said: “They help us to check and reduce energy losses. Before now, a lot of energy theft through bypassing had been going on. Their coming in was to help to see that it is reduced drastically. They also help us with equipment to ensure that our jobs are made easier. They assist us technically and showed us the best practice in the industry.”
Idemudia said that truly, the white men used to go out with them on disconnection, but stressed that they had never gone with soldiers.
He said: “The truth of the matter is that when these men go out for these jobs, some harassed them, some do not. But because of kidnapping, we tried to protect them.”
Asked if they use soldiers to protect these white men, Idemudia asked in surprise: “Soldiers? I don’t understand! What have soldiers got to do with civil matters? We don’t use soldiers for their protection. But I must tell you these white men are doing a great job.”
The Nigerian Army spokesman, Colonel Chukwu Texas, was contacted to find out if the Army truly attached soldiers to the white men, but he did not respond. When he was called on September 6, he denied being Texas, even when TrueCaller displayed his name.
On September 6, 7 and 8 WhatsApp messages were sent to him, but he didn’t respond even though he was online.
Our correspondent also contacted the U.S. Embassy, Lagos to intimate it about the allegations of the human rights violations. The first week, our correspondent got across to Mr. Temitayo Famutimi (Lagos Office), who asked that she should send an email on August 29. She did, but didn’t receive any response.
The following week, she contacted another media aide in the office, this time, a lady, who also asked that an email be sent. It was sent. Again, there was no response.
On September 5, our correspondent contacted Mr. Sani Mohammed, Senior Information Specialist, U.S. Embassy, Public Section, Abuja.
He replied the following day, asking for further information about the journalist and the story she was working on. This information was provided and emailed to him. On September 8, our correspondent sent a reminder via text message to Mohammed, trying to find out why no response had been given to her inquiries. As at the time of filing this report, mum remains the word.
Insight
Edo: Tales of sorrow from electricity consumers
BEDC unleashes soldiers on residents
White men, gun-wielding soldiers and Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) officials brutalise customers for not settling their bills and energy theft. It sounds stranger than fiction? But the bizarre allegation is true, according to our Crime Editor, JULIANA FRANCIS, who went to Edo State to speak with the actors in the incredible drama
Looking at Mr Innocent Okparah as smiles light up his handsome fair complexioned face, it became very hard to imagine him just some months ago he was battling to stay alive in the hospital.
But that was exactly what happened to him. For almost two weeks, Okparah danced between earth and the great beyond.
But he is now full of life.
Okparah pulled up a chair, sat down and looked straight into the eyes of the journalist, his smile slipped as recollections flashed through his mind.
Settling further into his chair, he gathered his thoughts to recount his bloody encounter with military me and Americans, Okparah said: “I was beaten with guns, boots and punches. It was just too much for me. I couldn’t fight back. They overpowered me.”
Okparah may forget many unpleasant events in his life, but he will never forget the day armed soldiers allegedly ‘working’ for the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) gave him the beating of his life.
The beating was compounded after Okparah attempted to use his smart phone to take snapshots of the soldiers and BEDC officials. For his temerity, he had to spend weeks in the hospital fighting to live.
Aside from Okparah, other victims also claimed to have experienced the same encounter with soldiers, white men, while BEDC officials were trying to disconnect power supply to their homes.
This may sound irrational, but all the quarrelling, fighting and beatings have been discovered to be over struggle for possession and ownership of electrical wires, ladders, power disconnections and estimated billings.
Consumers wanted the electrical wires handed over to them after being disconnected, insisting they bought them, but BEDC refused to release the items.
For many Nigerians, it is quite abnormal to see DISCO officials, armed soldiers and white men, coming to disconnect power supply, but residents of Benin, Edo State, alleged that it was an everyday occurrence, which they had now got used to.
Our correspondent gathered that many energy consumers had taken to running immediately they sighted soldiers, white men and BEDC officials in their communities. Many are also petrified of going to media, fearful that the soldiers might pay them an unscheduled visit.
This was even it was further gathered that human rights activist had ferociously been fighting against such practices, so much that the trend was beginning to reduce.
Recalling the encounter as if it happened yesterday, Okparah said: “We have been hearing about it, but that day was my first experience. The BEDC officials came with military men and white men! After disconnecting the light, we told them that we wouldn’t allow them to go with our wires. The white men instructed the military men, who were armed with guns and all sorts of ammunition, to fight me.
“Four Nigerian soldiers fought me. They tore my clothes, flogged me, used their boots on me and hit me with their guns. I resisted to an extent, but I finally succumbed because I couldn’t contend with the power of four military men, who were fully armed.”
Okparah said when the intimidating men stormed their community, they explained to the residents that, “we had not been paying our bills, so they were going to pull down our wires. I asked them what bill? I reminded them that we had been paying our bills until BEDC started something fishy, which we didn’t understand. BEDC’s new arrangement opened a new chapter, which was very difficult for us to translate.”
Okparah added that the new chapter opened by BEDC was difficult and consumers couldn’t cope. He explained that BEDC was urged to return to the original operating system, but it allegedly refused.
He said: “BEDC refused. They became mad and we joined in their madness, and then they brought soldiers. They disconnected our house, we told them no problem, but that the ladder and wires belonged to us. We bought them with our hard earned money. The only thing that belonged to them was the energy. We told them to move their connections from the energy and let us have our property. That was all. They commanded their soldiers to start fighting me in particular because I asked questions. In fact, it was some of our agitations that stopped BEDC from some of the illegal activities they had been doing. BEDC has the right to remove us from feeding from their energy, but they cannot take what rightfully belongs to us.”
Okparah disclosed that the fight with BEDC started in 2017 after a court case, where DISCO was instructed to stop disconnecting consumers until further notice. He said that BEDC failed to recognise and respect the judiciary, so consumers also decided not to obey and respect the company.
“BEDC was doing illegal billing. The court judgement was given in Lagos and we wanted them to adhere to it, but they refused. We decided to protest their billing system. We decided to pay what we feel we consumed. Most of us know our billings and nothing was removed or added in our electrical consumptions, so how come the billings increased?
“Assuming your bill before was N5,000 or N10,000 and you’re suddenly given a bill of between N30,000 and N45,000, what will you do? That was our case. Part of the court order was that if a bill is being contested, the consumer should be allowed to pay what he or she was being billed before.
“For example, if you used to be given N10,000 and you are suddenly slammed with N45,000, a customer can still go ahead to pay his usual N10,000, while protesting the overestimated or crazy billing just given. That was what we did then.
“The BEDC bills were even more than some consumers’ house rents. There is a situation where someone is occupying a single room apartment and his bill was N10,000. A house was paying N10,000 and suddenly for no reason, the bill was increased to N45,000. Was that not crazy?” Okparah asked.
The man also disclosed that some apartments, whose bill was just N1,500 was increased to N5,000, while the rent for the apartment was just N3,000.
He added: “In fact, it became a rope tie; we couldn’t work with that, so what we did was to pay the billing system as it were before the crazy system started. The court asked them to return to the original billing system, but BEDC refused. While we were busy paying our normal original billing system, they were busy compiling their new system of billings for us, which we had earlier refused to pay. On that particular day they came, we presented our documents, but they wouldn’t listen. They came with soldiers.”
After Okparah walked out of hospital, he embarked on the quest for justice, supported by the Edo Civil Society Organisation (EDOCSO). He reported to the Nigerian Army, the Police and Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS). He demanded that the white men, who allegedly instructed the soldiers to beat him, should be investigated for human rights violations and be repatriated.
“Of course, they cannot come to Nigeria, our own country and begin to assault us. These white men were with BEDC. I don’t know why BEDC should be moving around with white men and soldiers. In fact, it was the white men that commanded the soldiers to attack me. The soldiers preferred to obey the white men, inflicting injuries on their own brother. It was so stupid,” he fumed.
Okparah disclosed that he filed a complaint against the soldiers at 4th Brigade of the Nigerian Army and also petitioned the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.
He recalled: “I was called by the Army commander. We talked. The Army denied that the soldiers were from them. The Nigerian Immigration Service called and tried for an amicable resolution.”
It was learnt that the white men were working closely with some Disco officials in three different states. Soldiers are attached to the white men. It was also learnt that the white men are in Nigeria under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), under the Power Africa Project.
“We heard that another company brought them to Nigeria and the arrangement was that each white man should be escorted by two soldiers. So, they are now using those military men to molest people. We are law-abiding citizens because we obey the court order,” Okparah said.
He added that the NIS, while attempting to reach amicable resolution, asked Okparah and the EDOCSO to immediately report if they noticed such behaviour among the soldiers, BEDC and white men.
“Naturally, Immigration warned the white men to stop such activities; we want to believe they have checked their activities because it’s not as rampant as it used to be.
“When Army called me on the matter, they asked me if I wanted the soldiers to be sacked, I responded that they were my brothers. There was no way I could watched them being laid off just because they became stupid by obeying total strangers. The truth is that I expected the soldiers to realise that as Nigerians, we are all brothers.
“When they were being ordered to beat me up, they should have remembered that I was their brother; they should have handled me with love. I told the military, all I wanted was for them to be punished, not dismissal,” said Okparah.
Shaking his head in bafflement, the man said that despite everything, BEDC’s crazy billings had not stopped.
It was learnt that because of BEDC rights violations, human rights activists in the state teamed up and embarked on a series of protests, often staged at the front of BEDC’s head office in Benin, demanding that the firm and its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Funke Osibudu, should go.
Okparah said: “If you go to their head office, you will see thousands of prepaid meters littered everywhere. We have done our investigations and we found out that in BEDC office, there are thousands of available meters, which they have refused to give to their consumers. The meters are just there and the only practical thing would have been to share them, but they didn’t.”
Okparah, who claimed BEDC was profiting from estimated billing system, tried to sell his theory.
He said: “Look at it this way; if you have a prepaid meter in a house, you cannot use more than N5,000, but if you are on estimated billing, you might be charged N43,000 for that same house. Who pays for the excess billing? The customers!
“It is still the same buying and selling structure, which was not what we bargained for in the light reformed structure that brought them into power. People can’t afford power supply and there’s also no power supply.”
The Coordinator General of EDOSCO, Leftist Omobude Agho, also had an encounter with the soldiers, white men and BEDC officials.
Agho said on that fateful day, he received a call that power to his apartment was about to be disconnected, he rushed over to his community, to find out what was going on.
He was shocked to see armed soldiers, white men and BEDC officials. There was noticeable bedlam in the community as residents were scampering in different directions.
Agho said he had initially thought he could speak and reasoned with the delegation, but the situation soon snowballed when he was barked at and ordered to sit on the ground.
Outrage rendered him speechless. The incident occurred on Medical Road, Benin, where Agho lives.
He said: “I cannot remember specifically the exact date they came, but it was one of those days we used to have meetings with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officials. I was in the middle of the meeting when I received a call that some white men and soldiers were at my house and wanted to disconnect my light. They said that I owed electricity bill.
“On getting there, we met about two private jeeps, two normal Hilux van and another van that belonged to BEDC, filled with electrical wires. I saw the two white men standing at my gate, with about seven soldiers. The soldiers were harassing and beating some people. People were running away fearful of their safety. Everyone knew what soldiers can do.
“When I got there, I was annoyed. I went to meet the sales manager of BEDC, later identified as Mr. Ayiayi, who was also there. I asked what led to white men, who are foreigners, coming to our land with soldiers to harass us. He said that he was sorry; that the white men were from BEDC headquarters. He said that he had no choice than to lead them since he was in charge of the jurisdiction.
“I was still speaking with him when one of the soldiers pointed his rifle at me and asked the sales manager if I was the one. The next thing I knew was that the soldier placed the nozzle of his rifle at my chest and ordered me to sit on the ground. I didn’t know if the gun was corked or not.
“I got angry; I asked him why should I, a complete citizen of Nigeria sit on the ground at the directives of some foreigners. I was so angry that I started shouting.
“As I was shouting, ordinarily, on a normal day, people would have gathered. But because people had fled out of fear, no crowd gathered. I was left alone with them. We argued and the white men moved closer and I noticed that they had an American accent. As I was shouting and talking, one of the white men shouted at me to shut up. I turned to him and asked why he was ordering a citizen of Nigeria, in his own country to shut up.
“I asked him if such an affront could ever happen in his own country. One of the white men ordered the soldier that pointed his gun at me to calm down. He said I should be left alone, but he used insulting words on me. There were some men, who wore suits and had Bluetooth in their ears. I strongly suspected that they might be operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS).”
According to Agho, when he started writing petitions against the military men and reached DSS office, the DSS boss said his men were not attached to BEDC.
He added: “I don’t know who those men were, but they were with the white men and had guns strapped to their hips. They followed the white men around like special security men or something. They were three in number, dressed in suits and had Bluetooth stuck to their ears.
“One of the men in black came over and spoke Hausa Language to one of the soldiers. They didn’t know that I understood the language. They thought I was just a regular Edo State indigene guy. He asked the soldier why they didn’t beat me up, that I was the person that had refused to pay my bills and that I was also among those protesting fixed charges and estimated billings. He asked them to deal with me. I felt they wanted to do something terrible to me. I allowed them to finish talking, then I turned to him and spoke in Hausa. I saw the shock on their faces. In fact, at that point, one of the white men knew that I had heard all their plans. He called others and they drove off. This drama lasted for over an hour just because I refused to sit on the ground.
“When I was ordered to sit on the ground, I told myself that would never happen. I knew soldiers and other security agents had no business being in the streets of Nigerians disconnecting power supply.”
Agho said that although he had been hearing of such incidents, his own experience was an eye-opener. Armed with this experience and knowledge, he petitioned the Nigeria Police Force, DSS and Nigerian Immigration Service, calling for thorough investigations of the activities of the white men.
Recollecting one of such cases, Agho said: “There was a case against a nursing mother. She had her baby strapped to her back. When the white men and soldiers came, they disconnected her light and wanted to leave with her electrical wire. She started struggling to collect it. Most consumers bought those wires themselves. She told them that it was her property that she bought it. One of the soldiers pushed her; she and her baby fell. There are several cases like that.
“Initially, we found such stories hard to believe until it came to our doorsteps. Nobody had been brave enough to take snapshots of them in operation. Mr. Innocent Okparah who tried it was almost killed. The soldiers and BEDC workers do not want to be captured on video or picture. Okparah spent two weeks in the hospital.”
Agho said that customers’ challenge with BEDC was not getting better, with everyone angry and the atmosphere tensed. According to him, Edo State indigenes no longer want the contract of BEDC to be renewed.
He said: “We need to have a service provider which can listen to the people and be ready to provide services; not this present tyrannical type. We still see the soldiers around Edo State, but their harassment has reduced. We learnt that the white men have moved to Delta State. We got the information from human rights activists over there. They have moved their violations to that axis.”
Asked if BEDC controls Delta State, Agho responded: “Yes! BEDC controls Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti states. Funke, the MD of BEDC controls four states. So, right now in Delta State, we heard how the white men are using soldiers to molest people. Someone reported the incident recently to our platform, complaining of assault and harassment. We are aware that a major and captain are with these white men, but the military hierarchy keeps denying knowing anything about soldiers beating up consumers. They said the soldiers were to protect the white men.
“We have reported them to the Edo State House of Assembly, and we know that the military have been summoned twice. It is also said that the soldiers are used to protect Discos’ facilities.”
Agho, who said that the only solution to such human rights abuses was for the revocation of BEDC’s licence, added that opportunity should be given to someone, serious about providing power supply to take over.
He added: “At that time, the MOU will not be signed on behalf of the people; rather the people will sign it by themselves. There will be a stakeholders’ meeting to that effect; whatever is coming, we should be aware, we must have an input, we are in a democracy. Chapter two of the 1999 Constitution says so clearly. Nobody should sit in Abuja or one exotic office or somewhere else and decides for the people. Nobody is going to pay our bills; we are paying our bills.”
Mr. Kelly Osunbor Omokaro also has a story to tell, but not as shocking as that of Okparah and Agho.
Omokaro, with pride ringing in his voice, said that he was able to avoid being pounced upon because he deployed wisdom and diplomacy.
He explained that he was able to achieve peace, because of his vast experience in working with security agents and understanding their minds and psychological dispositions. The incident occurred at Oko GRA, Airport Road, where Omokaro lives.
He said: “The time was about 11a.m. I was at home when I heard my security guard knocking at my door. I opened my door and saw BEDC officials standing at the gate; I went out to meet them. I noticed that two soldiers and some policemen were with them. The policemen were not in uniform. They said we bypassed our meters. Actually, the bypass was deliberate. BEDC refused to obey a court injunction; we too decided not to obey BEDC. The deliberate bypassing of our meters was a protest. We had also decided that we would be going to court for as long as it takes until BEDC starts obeying court order and do the needful.
“On that day, they asked why my meter was bypassed. A BEDC lady led the delegation, but a soldier was the person asking questions. They were 13 people, including soldiers, policemen and BEDC officials.
“I explained about the court injunction on ground. I presented them with a copy of the court’s judgement and where BEDC was asked to revise the N13.50k, which they added on the tariff. Before increasing, BEDC was supposed to call a meeting where we discuss and negotiate the price increment. Thus they failed to do so and refused also to obey court order.
“If not that I was well-grounded with the rules and regulations of the military, I would probably have started shaking and begging at the sight of the military and other uniform men. We have cases like that; the truth is that it’s not easy to sight soldiers at the front of your gate and not panic. I told the soldiers that the Nigerian Army was one of the best in the world and well respected. I reminded them that millions was spent on training each of them. One of their duties is to protect our nation. I told them that based on their training, BEDC was too small to play a fast one on them.”
Omokaro said that he knew and had cordial relationship with some military commanders in the state. He said that when the soldiers noticed how he spoke, they were taken aback. They soon relaxed their hostile stance.
The soldiers decided to return to BEDC office, insisting that Omokaro made a lot of sense with his argument.
Omokaro said that the most annoying thing about BEDC was that it had increased tariff about three times without recourse to the law. According to Omokaro, the argument of Edo State people is that before such increase, BEDC should call a stakeholders’ meeting.
He said he went to BEDC headquarters to register his displeasure and renew argument, where some of the staff he meant on ground told him that some of them were even suffering more than the consumers because, “their salaries had been slashed with almost 70 per cent. They said that their welfare was now quite poor compared to the era of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA).”
Omokaro said that he made efforts to report the soldiers and also to find out about their connection to BEDC. But the Army in the state only promised to look into the matter.
Omokaro alleged that even BEDC’s MD, Funke Osibudu, had military details attached to her. He said that Osibudu was the owner of BEDC and actually did buy it from the government.
“She is guarded night and day by soldiers. She stays at Protea Hotel in Benin. Go there right now; you’ll find soldiers everywhere. Even if you go to BEDC headquarters, you will see soldiers there. According to our law, the only person entitled to be guarded by soldiers is the Nigerian President. Even the Edo State governor is not guarded by soldiers. He is only guarded by police and DSS operatives. But to be guarding a private citizen, even down to the hotel she stays is against the law,” Omokaro fumed.
He added: “If you are spending more days in Benin and move around, you will hear a lot of stories. The major problem is that because soldiers are involved, victims shy away from speaking out. They are all afraid.”
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of EDOCSO, Comrade Osazee Edigin, said the fight against such rights violations by BEDC had been on for years.
He remembered that on December 25, 2015, BEDC officials with soldiers went into a community at Country Home Road, off Sapele Road and attempted to disconnect the community transformer because some people owed electricity bills.
Edigin noted that the BEDC officials stormed the community in two trucks filled with soldiers. The disagreement was over estimated billing.
TO BE CONCLUDED
Insight
N19m mining deal sets Rivers community on edge
The lease of a portion of land by some persons in Akpoha community in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State for mining purposes and N19 million largesse accruing to it, has caused uproar in the tiny community, reports UCHENNA INYA
Akpoha, like other communities in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has some mineral deposits. It is a small community near Afikpo.
The people of the area are homogenous and predominantly farmers. In March, a business deal was allegedly sealed between the people and a mining company, Asphalts Unity Construction Limited.
The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for lease of a portion of the land for mining purposes. Then both parties allegedly agreed that the lease would last for 25 years.
The parties also agreed that N19 million should be paid to the owners of the land affected by the lease. The money was a compensatory payment for the piece of land acquired by the mining company.
Last week, the N19 million compensatory payment was shared to the people at the community’s village square. The money was given to a prominent stakeholder in the area, Chief Christopher Omo-Isu, pending when it would be shared.
Omo-Isu, a former member of the House of Representatives representing Afikpo North and South Constituency, disclosed that the business deal was sealed on March 3.
Land owners: 356
He said: “On March 3, 2018, the community gave me N19 million for safekeeping. I kept that money and today, they requested for the money. The entire people are here to share it. This money was paid to them by Asphalts Unity Construction Limited and today, they decided that they must share it. We have two communities here – Amata and Amogu – that make up Akpoha clan.
He urged the people to continue to love one another and not to allow mischief-makers to bring disunity among them as, according to him, such will not bring development to their land.
Breaking the figure down, the Chairman of the Adhoc Committee set up for that purpose, Chief Igwe Philip, narrated that commencement fee was N12 million, while annual land rate was N7 million totalling N19 million.
He said: “You know that the memorandum of association stipulates that 70 per cent of this money goes to the land owners, then Akpoha clan gets 30 per cent. Before then, there were sundry expenses we made in the course of transacting the business such as payment to surveyors and lawyers who wrote the agreement.
“We removed N200,000 for sundry expenses and what remains is N18,800,000. The landowners got 70 per cent of N18,800,000, which is N13,160,000, while Akpoha people got 30 per cent of the same amount which is N5,640,000. There are 10 villages in Amata and Amogu communities and 70 per cent of N5,640,000 was shared between them. Each of the two got N1,974,000. We set aside 20 per cent of N5,640,000 for miscellaneous expenses and for peace and security of Akpoha which is N1,128,000. Akpoha Mining Committee got 5 per cent of N5,640,000 which is N282,000. Akpoha traditional stools got 2 per cent of the same amount which is N112,800 and Ichie titled men got 3 per cent of N5,640,000 which is N169,200. This brings the total of everything to N19 million.”
Philip also urged the people to continue to love one another and not to allow mischief-makers to bring disunity among them.
The traditional ruler of Amata, HRH Peter Ogbuagu, commended the people for conducting themselves orderly during the sharing and urged each community to ensure that every family was adequately represented in the sharing of the money. He also thanked the community for their transparency in handling the money.
Chief Francis Ogbuche, another stakeholder in the community, on his part, maintained that Omo-Isu had always represented the community well and that there was peace and unity existing among them which, according to him, was why the money was shared with smile on every body’s face in a public place.
The state government, however, faulted the whole thing, saying it fell short of the procedure stipulated for mining in the state.
The police later arrested 16 persons in the area including a Lebanese over the matter. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ms Loveth Odah, said the arrest was a result of a petition written by some stakeholders in the community over the business deal, alleging that the land in question was in dispute. She, however, declined to respond to critical issues surrounding the matter.
The Senior Special Adviser to Governor Dave Umahi on Internal Security, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, alleged that the company did not comply with the law of the state guiding mining.
He said: “It has come to our knowledge that some communities and companies are violating the laws of Ebonyi State government, concerning the procedures of going into mining in the state. Ebonyi State government has streamlined the procedures that should be followed when any company wants to go into mining. First you go through the communities, pass through the local government and you get final approval from the office of the commissioner for Solid Minerals.
“But here there is a conflict, and we learnt that some members of this community collected money without the knowledge of the government, and government of Ebonyi State directed that people should keep away from the land and follow the normal procedure.”
Ugbala said that it was shocking to discover that during a mere routine check and inspection, they found out that some people had violated the directives of Ebonyi State government.
He said: “We are here to make sure the law is maintained. We are here to make sure we get those that are involved and we are here to let the villagers know that when government says this is the directives, that it should be followed.
“We equally want the company to know that we are not here to sell the future of our children. Selling all these solid minerals, especially now that government is talking about restructuring, is not right. What is the point of our argument about this restructuring? The oil is drying fast, so they should not think that they will sack the economy and leave empty account for our children in the future.
“We want the community to know that when the normal procedure is followed, then they will benefit more. We don’t want some fast individuals in the community to collect money, defraud companies and start using the money they collected to make trouble. So, we are here to make sure there is law and order.
“On that note, this site is sealed off. Nobody should enter it until the state government, through the Ministry of Solid Minerals, gives further directives. The culprits have been arrested and we are taking them along to make sure the law has its effects on them. We are going to deploy enough security men in this place to make sure there is law and order. We don’t want the villagers to panic, there is no trouble here; we just want to ensure that laws are followed.”
On his part, the Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Chief Francis Orji, explained that his ministry had sealed the mining site and expressed shock that mining activities were still ongoing after the sealing.
He said: “We, as a ministry, had earlier sealed off this place through the office of the attorney general. It is a big shock to us, even me. I’m surprised that equipment and men are already mobilised to commence work in a site that has already been sealed by the ministry in conjunction with the Ministry of Justice. This company has no business being in this place. Also, we found out that the mining lease given to this company is written Onicha Local Government Area.
“I have taken time to go through their documents and found out that this company has no business being in this place because the mining lease is written Onicha Local Government Area, not Afikpo North Local Government Area as it was supposed to bear. Also, I have difficulty to comprehend why they are here. They are completely here on illegality, trespass and violation of the state government directives on mining.”
The Coordinator, Amoha Development Centre, Elder David Egwu, alleged that Omo-Isu, alongside some other members of the community, illegally leased the land to the mining company. Egwu noted that the land leased to the company as a farmland belonging to five clans that made up the community thereby making it difficult for them to use their land.
He said: “This site is in Amata and we do rotational planting here. We have Onyiagu Ukpa, Ukpa Ezi, Edaka, Nkala Ezi, and alike. The whole of the land they took cuts across this place, which means we have no land to farm. The economy of this land is being damaged. The land over 130 hectares and it has been mortgaged by this people.
“Omo-Isu, who is from Amaogu not even from here and some people who are from Amata here, leased the land on March 3. We have written to the state government, the police and to the Department of State Services (DSS). But the most annoying thing is that somebody has lost his life here. Omezue Patrick Okpara, from Amata, in Ezi MBA last month, died because of the sharing of the money. Government gave directives that nobody should enter the land. Omo-Isu, Igwe Ele and others said the governor should not decide for them, which the governor said he is not deciding what happened to community land but let there be peace that he would not want trouble anywhere in the state.
“In mining law or Act you don’t give beyond four pedestal units. Do you know that this company is bigger than Julius Berger? What did they give? Thirteen point something pedestal units. We discovered that all those papers they have are all fake!”
Egwu further alleged that the company’s intention was to claim ownership of the land. He disclosed that information which he received was that the company planned ownership of the land, not leased as was presupposed by the community members.
He added: “We have five clans and that is how our land is portioned; it is only one kindred that does not have portion of land there. Why should you give the entire land of the village out, thereby mortgaging the future of our people? Again, we had meeting on the 3rd of January and the whole Akpoha general assembly; nobody knew that a company was coming.
“On the night of that day, about 9p.m., they went and collected the money, two of them and sold the land. As a coordinator, I’m not aware, government is not aware and government has a law that before any company comes into a community, they must go to them, have meeting and an agreement be reached.
“Why will Omo-Isu collect money? He is no longer the chairman of Akpoha Mining Committee. He just handed over November last year, and mining committee is once after five years.”
But hundreds of people of the Akpoha community had protested and alleged unlawful mass arrest of their kinsmen by security operatives. The protesters made up of aged men and women besieged the premises of the state Police Command, Abakaliki, to register their grievances on the mass arrest. The protesters alleged that the security agents invaded their community, arrested and whisked away anyone they caught over a “lawful mining deal” they entered into with a mining company.
Leader of the protesters, Emmanuel Mba Isu, alleged that the combined team of security operatives, including the police stormed the community, harassed and intimidated the villagers, especially women and the elderly.
Fuming, Isu said: “Security operatives loaded in three Hilux vans stormed the village and started arresting the residents. We have met with the Police Public Relations Officer with our lawyers. But they said that there is a petition from some persons in the community alleging that the company did not obey government’s rules. We asked; which government’s rule was that? We gave them our agreement with which they got their licence from the Federal Government. If they breached protocols, will that warrant the police to arrest the villagers? Should that not be government versus the company?
“My people were pummelled, embarrassed, intimidated and unlawfully arrested. There were no human rights observed in Akpoha. They came with soldiers, chasing after civilians. They chased women, pregnant women, and helpless civilians over a lawful business; a business that was lawfully done. These people have their licence from the Federal Government.”
Meanwhile, a social critic, Justice Okoro, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Asphalts Unity Construction Company Limited and Omo-Isu over the N19 million shared to the community.
In a petition, Okoro condemned the movement of the raw cash into the community.
He said: “I have asked the EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, to investigate Ebonyi State government, Asphalt Unity Construction Company Limited and Hon. Omo-Isu. Let it be recalled that few hours ago, N19,000,000 found its way into Akpoha, Afikpo in Ebonyi State, Nigeria through Asphalts Unity Construction Company Limited. I thank God, I also thank the elders of Akpoha and the entire youths of Afikpo for being disciplined and careful enough not to allow this vanity result to waste of lives and property.
“The movement of such huge amount of raw cash contravenes the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) monetary regulations and EFCC’s money laundry regulations. I also want to use this opportunity to advise our youths to guard their communities, their lives and their properties jealously from and against the agents of darkness, who are trying to throw our villages into crisis using raw cash in the face of this present economic recession.
“I want to use this opportunity to warn our politicians, no amount of money will aid your electoral victory come 2019. We will take the money from you, spend it and still vote against you. We’re now wiser. We know that you will penetrate those areas of our community you are not sure of winning during 2019 elections, using raw cash. We must be very wise, calculative and smart.”
But a resident of Akpoha community, Ada Omefuru, countered Okoro’s claim. She noted that the money was not paid to Omo-Isu, but to the community for lease of a portion of its land.
“This money did not make its way into Ebonyi State a few hours ago. This money is money paid by Asphalts to Akpoha community for the lease of certain plots of land. The money was not paid to Omo -Isu, but was brought on the day the contract between the two parties was executed.
“The money was only given to Omo-Isu for safe keeping, pending when it would be given to the legitimate owners,” Omefuru said.
