Badagry communities benefit from WAPCo’s free eye care

Residence of Ajido community in Badary area of Lagos State could not hide their excitement as West African Gas Pipeline Company limited, WAPCo, organised a free sight preservation awareness campaign for the community.

The exercise, which featured free eye test/screening, free eyeglasses, medication and treatment of people with various eye challenges had in attendance both young and old residence of the community and its environment.

Speaking during the medical outreach, External Relations Manager of WAPCo, Mr. Kofi Mensah said that most of the things that cause blindness were preventable but depends on when the person present at the hospital.

“Many people in this community and its environment have issues with their eye and they are very reluctant to approach hospital for medical intervention due to financial challenges. So the exercise was a direct response to the community need and also in accordance with the company cooperate social responsibility.

Mensah emphasised the need for Nigerians to be educated on the importance of regular eye examination to avoid blindness.

“Most of the things that cause blindness are preventable but depends on when you present yourself in the hospital. People cannot realise their potential without clear vision; proper vision is essential for full participation. Therefore, it is advised you check your eyes at least once a year.

He disclosed that the outreach will be extended to some other communities in Ogun State

Reacting to the gesture, Paramount ruler of Ajido Kingdom, Saheed Adamson commend West African Gas Pipeline Company limited for the interventions and noted that the intervention had ameliorated the plight of the residents.

He, however, urged other cooperate organisations to emulate WAPCo way of impacting the lives of the less privileged section of the society.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Abigel Idowu said that she has been feeling pain in her eyes for a while but can’t approach hospital, “It’s as if there is sand in my eye, but if it pinch me for some time, it will relief but I don’t have money to go hospital. Today, am happy they attend to me and also give me medication and glass.

Mr. Dele Olarewaju who inhale from Osun State but base in Ajido, said he has cataract and was attended to by the medical team, “Have gone to the hospital before, but couldn’t continue treatment because of the financial challenges but today am happy as they help me attend to my fear,” he disclosed.

