Badagry communities benefit from WAPCo’s free eye care
Residence of Ajido community in Badary area of Lagos State could not hide their excitement as West African Gas Pipeline Company limited, WAPCo, organised a free sight preservation awareness campaign for the community.
The exercise, which featured free eye test/screening, free eyeglasses, medication and treatment of people with various eye challenges had in attendance both young and old residence of the community and its environment.
Speaking during the medical outreach, External Relations Manager of WAPCo, Mr. Kofi Mensah said that most of the things that cause blindness were preventable but depends on when the person present at the hospital.
“Many people in this community and its environment have issues with their eye and they are very reluctant to approach hospital for medical intervention due to financial challenges. So the exercise was a direct response to the community need and also in accordance with the company cooperate social responsibility.
Mensah emphasised the need for Nigerians to be educated on the importance of regular eye examination to avoid blindness.
“Most of the things that cause blindness are preventable but depends on when you present yourself in the hospital. People cannot realise their potential without clear vision; proper vision is essential for full participation. Therefore, it is advised you check your eyes at least once a year.
He disclosed that the outreach will be extended to some other communities in Ogun State
Reacting to the gesture, Paramount ruler of Ajido Kingdom, Saheed Adamson commend West African Gas Pipeline Company limited for the interventions and noted that the intervention had ameliorated the plight of the residents.
He, however, urged other cooperate organisations to emulate WAPCo way of impacting the lives of the less privileged section of the society.
One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Abigel Idowu said that she has been feeling pain in her eyes for a while but can’t approach hospital, “It’s as if there is sand in my eye, but if it pinch me for some time, it will relief but I don’t have money to go hospital. Today, am happy they attend to me and also give me medication and glass.
Mr. Dele Olarewaju who inhale from Osun State but base in Ajido, said he has cataract and was attended to by the medical team, “Have gone to the hospital before, but couldn’t continue treatment because of the financial challenges but today am happy as they help me attend to my fear,” he disclosed.
Space your children with at least two years, Okowa urges Bayelsa women
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has advised Bayelsa women to space their children with at least two years advising that they should not use the opportunity given by the safe motherhood scheme to overpopulate Bayelsa state.
Okowa gave the advice in Yenagoa the Bayelsa state capital during the official launch of the safe motherhood scheme where over one thousand pregnant women who have been captured in the state government’s free maternal care for pregnant women were given N3000 monthly stipends for their upkeep.
Okowa who was the special guest of honour said “I must advise that there is a temptation along the line once there is an allowance that
comes at the end of every month both our men and women will want to keep on giving birth.
Continuing he said “I also know that it is not medically right. So we want to plead with our women and our men that there is what we call
birth spacing. There is a need to space out the intervals at which we give birth to children.
Speaking earlier, the Bayelsa state Governor Henry Seriake Dickson had announced that the N3,000 stipend will be given monthly for all
pregnant women in them to help their transport fare to the hospitals and clinics for their medical care until they have put to birth.
The governor said: “On July, We convened a summit to deliberate on the issues of maternal and infant mortality and we arrived at the
resolution that a policy on safe motherhood be introduced.
“With the primary healthcare board and State ministry of health as partners, since then we have been working to implement the policy,
and with the launching of the campaign today, the issue of maternal and infant mortality death will be reduced to minimal in our state.”
He urged every pregnant woman in the state to register with anti-natal care, so that they can deliver in the hands of trained medical
personnel, adding that the state government has established medical facilities in almost every wards of the state to take care of the
programme.
Each of the one thousand registered pregnant women were given mother care kids containing 15 items to help them during pregnancy and
mosquito insecticide treated nets.
Not having sex regularly can make you lose your job- Sex Therapist
A Sex Therapist and Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Tomi Imarah, says not having sex regularly, being part of a balanced diet, can make one to lose job.
Imarah, who runs an online Mental Health Counselling Service, called “Dr Tomi’s Haven’’, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos.
According to her, sex is part of a balanced diet, reflecting how essential it is to overall health and wellbeing.
“With regards to the impact of sex on job performance, I will prefer an emphasis on sex in marriage; frequent unmet expectations stir frustrations and resentment, leaving you distracted at a subconscious level.
“Sex boosts endorphins and other productivity hormones; you go to work energised, work brilliantly and get promoted.
“The reverse is sexual frustration, and pent up emotions is highly distracting and you are prone to errors.
“From my interactions with male clients when they have a vibrant sex life, they feel energised to achieve so much in other areas of their lives.
“What they do not know is that sex releases endorphins, which are ‘feel good’ hormones.
“These hormones fill you with energy, just like when you go for a run or other rigorous exercises. It pumps blood to your brain and helps you operate more optimally.
“Not to talk of the fact that couples with frustrations in the bedroom have it spilling into other areas of their relationships, causing conflicts, leading to further repercussions outside the home including workplace,“ she said.
Imarah said that during sexual activities, certain hormones including oxytocin, endorphins, dopamine, testosterone, estrogen were released.
“These sex hormones leave behind some effects, such as improved mood, stress alleviation, immune boosting, relaxed feeling, positive energy, improved attention and concentration, and improved memory capacity.
“All these effects culminate in improved emotional, mental, and physical wellbeing; that is why people walk around with a spring in their steps.
“Apart from these biochemical effects of sex, stoking the intimacy flames with someone you love helps your relationship thrive better, “ the therapist said.
Imarah said that many Nigerians’ attitude toward and perception about sex was very poor and attributed this to ignorance and poor education at all levels.
She said that only men were allowed to talk and engage in sexual activities, while sex for women was shrouded in secrecy.
“So, you now have a whole generation of women: wonderful mothers, devoted wives, great cooks, hardworking in every area of life, but struggling in the bedroom.
“To start changing this situation, sex education needs to be taken more seriously at all levels; right from home, parents need to have “The Sex Talk” with their adolescents, both boys and girls.
“Formal sex education needs to be included in school curriculum and delivered by specially trained sex educators.
“That we do not talk about sex does not mean our boys and girls are not experimenting, especially with the current information explosion on the internet.
“The least we can do is ensure we provide early foundation knowledge and put things in the right perspective.
“Also, there should not be stigmatisation of women who are sex enthusiasts; women should be free to express themselves as well as men.
“We should let go of the cultural nuances that feed the impression that women’s interest in sex reflects promiscuity, “ the sex therapist said. (NAN)
Fresh cholera outbreak in Gombe kills five
Gombe State Government on Thursday said fresh outbreak of cholera had killed five people, while 16 others were hospitalised at the Primary Health Centre, Kembu in Balanga Local Government Area of the state.
The state Acting Epidemiologist, Dr Nuhu Bile, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe.
Bile said that the cholera outbreak occurred in October.
He said that the State Rapid Response team alongside World Health Organisation (WHO) had visited the scene immediately it received news of the incident.
According to him, 70 patients were treated and discharged, while the five people died before medical help could reach them.
He added that 16 others were being treated at the health centre for the disease.
Bile said the recent deaths had brought the number of cholera mortality to 13, while no fewer than 500 patients had been treated and discharged in the last five months.
The epidemiologist attributed the cause of the outbreak to the damaged five hand pumps in the community which forced people to seek unsafe alternative source of water.
Bile added that five other water wells found to be contaminated had been sealed to prevent further spread of the disease.
He named some of the recently affected local governments to include Yamaltu-Deba, Funakaye Gombe with the most recent being Balanga.
The epidemiologist advised people to ensure clean and safe environmental, and as well improved personal hygiene.
“Enhance environmental and personal hygiene, boil water from the well before drinking.
“You must also ensure you properly wash uncooked food like fruits with salt or potash before eating,” Bile advised. (NAN)
