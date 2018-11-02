Bademosi’s suspected killer arrested in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command paraded the suspected killer of Chief Ope Bademosi in Akure, the state capital.

Bademosi was allegedly stabbed to death last Wednesday by his cook, Sunday Afobale in his Park View residence in Lagos State.

Afobale was arrested in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state. Ondo is the town of the late Bademosi.

The 22-year-old suspect who allegedly killed his boss some three days after he was brought from Ondo to Lagos was arrested with two other suspects and paraded by the state police command.

Speaking on his arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Femi Joseph, disclosed that detectives from Ondo town were able to track him and two other suspects in Ondo.

Joseph explained that the suspect, who is from Republic of Benin, has made some confessional statement about the incident and promised to inform the general public about what transpire and how the young man killed the septuagenarian.

His words “It would be recalled that three days ago, the Beninonise cook of Chief Ope Bademosi reportedly stabbed his boss to death and ran away and since then police has declared him wanted.

“But fortunately for us today DPO Fagun, Ondo town, SP Olajide Samuel and his team were able to track and arrested the suspect along with two other suspects in Ondo town,

“He is in our custody and has been giving us useful information but because the case happened in Lagos state, the state police command have handed him over back to our men in Lagos state where the incident happened.

“We have done the major aspect of the job by arresting him, so whatever happens later we will let you people know”.

“We will not want to talk too much about the suspect for now because he is still giving us useful information in order not to jeopardize our investigation on the case.

“He has said many things that would be helpful for us, we still want to remain silence on the information he has been given to us and as soon as we completed our investigation here in Ondo state and Lagos state police command, we shall surely let the whole Nigeria know what really transpire and how the incident took place.”

