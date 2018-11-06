News
Banditry: Masari gives matching order to security chiefs
Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, yesterday gave a matching order to security chiefs in the state to spare no effort in arresting those behind the resurgence of insecurity in the state.
He also decried the kidnapping and other forms of banditry that had taken over the state, saying such was threatening the lives and property of the residents. Governor Masari similarly warned traditional rulers in the affected areas against shielding criminals in their midst, saying that government would not hesitate to dethrone anyone found shielding or harbouring kidnappers, cattle rustlers and other criminals in his domain.
He gave the warning when he, along with top government officials, visited the affected areas, saying government would not relent in its efforts at dealing with anybody found wanting.
During the visit, the governor held a meeting with relevant stakeholders in the four local government areas affected, where without ambiguity, he warned that everyone whose duty it was by virtue of their profession or position to ensure the security of life and property of the people, must not only be up and doing, but must be seen to be doing so, adding that government would not tolerate complacency and complicity in matters of security.
“We place very high premium on the security of our people. The protection of their lives and property is the duty of the government, and we will not shy away from meeting that responsibility no matter the challenges. “We are ready and willing to pull all the stops to ensure that we give our people secured environment for them to go about their legitimate activities, and we will not hesitate to deal appropriately with anyone who is not ready to be one with us in our aspirations to guarantee safety of life and property for the people.”
The governor, however, told the people that it was only with their cooperation that government would be able to provide the required security protection for the society, urging them to pass on useful information to security agencies.
Masari along with his Deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu; Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Alhaji Mustafa Mohammed Inuwa, among others, and all the security chiefs in the state, visited Jibia, Batsari, Safana and Danmusa, the four local government areas sharing a common border with neighbouring Zamfara State.
Community Devt: Ikpeazu adopts direct touch approach
Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that his administration has evolved a new strategy for rapid community development in the state to be known as Direct Touch Initiative.
Speaking yesterday with the people of Ikwuano during an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting held at Iberenta in Ikwuano Local Government Area of the State, Governor Ikpeazu said the Direct Touch approach is aimed at collaborating with the people in carrying out any proposed government projects in the state.
The Governor, who invited few stakeholders to meet with him over issues raised in the meeting, said he would liaise with stakeholders in Ikwuano LGA to ensure the construction of the various roads in the area, including Ibere Ring Road and the Ariam-Osaka Ring Road which construction has been forestalled due to litigation threats from an existing contractor.
While describing the Ikwuano community as strategic to the economy of the state and the South East, he stressed the need for fixing dilapidated roads in the local government.
The Governor also assured the people that their indigenes would be employed to work as medical personnel and other general service staff at the Ikwuano General Hospital which is being upgraded.
In his remarks, the convener of the meeting and former Executive Chairman of the local government, Deacon Stanley Ojigbo, said the meeting was convened to strengthen the party in the area and to assure the Governor that Ikwuano LGA is more united now than ever and would sustain their support for him.
He made it known that Ikwuano people have decided to vote PDP in the forthcoming general elections, assuring the Governor that his second term and victory of all other PDP candidates are non-negotiable.
Respect our mandate, 26 Ogun Assembly candidates tell Oshiomhole
Twenty-six candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday appealed to the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to respect the mandates given to them by members in the state.
They asked Oshiomhole to accept the outcome of the recent legislative primaries and submit their names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as candidates.
Addressing a press conference in Abeokuta, the candidates expressed concern over the alleged failure of the national leadership to give them Candidate Form (CF001) of INEC.
Under the INEC guidelines, each candidate is expected to fill the CF001 to provide his particulars in fulfillment of the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act.
However, speaking on behalf of the candidates, Segun Idowu, from Remo North state constituency, said the deadline for submission of names and particulars of candidates for the 2019 election to INEC lapsed on Friday.
Idowu alleged that none of the candidates was contacted by the national leadership before the deadline.
According to him, the candidates were alarmed when Oshiomhole announced on television last Friday that the party had submitted names of candidates to the electoral body.
Idowu, who recalled that the primaries were conducted on 7th October, 2018, by the Col. Ali Chiroma-led committee sent by the APC national leadership, pointed out that the 26 affected candidates were announced as winners.
He said: “With the primary election behind us, we waited for the national leadership of the APC to do the needful by giving us the Party Candidate Form (CF001) of the INEC. However, the deadline for the submission of names and particulars of candidates for the election to INEC lapsed on Friday, 2nd November, without any of us who won the primaries given the form. The situation remains the same as at today.
“We have intensified our enquiries at the state secretariat of the APC. The only explanation we have received from the state chairman of the party, Chief Derin Adebiyi, is that on Saturday, 3rd November, 2018, 24 hours after the deadline for the submission of names of candidates, he received a call from the National Director of Organization of the APC, requesting for names of candidates for INEC.
“This is a curious request because the National Secretariat constituted the panel that conducted the primary election and declared the results of the exercise.
“The party is therefore in possession of the list of winners of the election in all 26 state constituencies and we expect CF001 forms to be issued to the winners of the direct primary elections without further ado.”
Idowu pledged the loyalty and support of the candidates to the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying, “We shall do all at our disposal to ensure he records unprecedented votes in Ogun State in the 2019 elections.
“We also acknowledge the leadership of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the governor of Ogun State. He has raised the bar of governance in Ogun State and we are confident that history shall record his achievement in gold.”
UI, AAUA, UNILAG, LAUTECH, FUNAAB, others join ASUU strike
Academic activities in governmentowned universities across the federation will be disrupted beginning from today. Already, some of the universities yesterday began indefinite nationwide strike following Sunday’s directive of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Findings by New Telegraph in some ivory towers indicated that in most campuses, normal academic activities were ongoing as the branch chapters of the union were yet to hold their congresses to determine their compliance or not for the strike.
The strike, which entered its second day today, was declared on Sunday by the National Working Committee of the union, led by its President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi. The union’s grouse is the non-implementation of the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed with the Federal Government, accusing the government of not having interest in the development of public universities since the children of government officials only patronize private universities. Academic activities were yesterday paralysed at the University of Ibadan (UI) as lecturers refused to teach the students.
The students left their classroom when it dawned on them that their lecturers were not ready to teach them and were said to have been seen discussing the strike in clusters. It was learnt that the leadership of the union in the university formally notified the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, of the resumption of strike nationwide and in the university. According to its leadership, Congress will hold today where the full-scale strike will be announced, after which it would become a sin for any lecturer to do anything contrary to the ASUU’s decision.
In the letter written by the Chairman of the union, Dr. Deji Omole, to the Vice-Chancellor, it was indicated that during the strike, lecturers would not participate in teaching, supervision, statutory and ad-hoc meetings of the university.” At the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), all the lecture rooms were under lock and key as the lecturers had abandoned classes and laboratories following the declaration of the strike by national body of ASUU on Sunday. Although, there were few students on campus, there was no academic activity ongoing when New Telegraph visited the institution. Lecturers at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) have also embarked on indefinite strike in line with the directive of ASUU.
The Chairman, ASUUFUNAAB branch, Dr. Adebayo Oni, disclosed this yesterday in a telephone chat with our correspondent. Oni said a congress had been scheduled to hold today at the university to brief union members on the current development. Also, at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, admission processes were ongoing yesterday, but the Chairman of the ASUU in the Oyo/Osun jointly-owned institution, Dr. Biodun Olaniran, told New Telegraph that the position of the ASUU will be made known today after the congress of the union.
Although, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) is currently on semester break, the institution’s chapter of ASUU, led by Dr. Dele Ashiru, yesterday said the university would hold its congress later yesterday to declare for the strike. Academic activities at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), as from today would be put on hold following the union’s congress held on Monday to declare its compliance with the strike.
New Telegraph learnt that the second semester examination, which started few days ago, had been suspended after the local chapter of ASUU announced that it had joined the strike. Speaking with New Telegraph, the Chairman of the university’s ASUU, Dr. Fayose, said the strike would be total. Lecturers at the Lagos State University (LASU) has fully complied with the nationwide lecturers’ strike.
Assistant Secretary of the LASU chapter, Dr. Adeolu Oyekan, said there was a substantial compliance to the strike by its members, while total compliance would begin after the chapter holds its congress within the next 24 or 48 hours. A source at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), however, told New Telegraph that the situation as at yesterday was unclear as the union was yet to hold its congress and to decide whether or not to join the strike. Also, at the Osun State University (UNIOSUN), the leadership of the union fixed yesterday afternoon for their congress.
