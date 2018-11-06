Banditry: Masari gives matching order to security chiefs

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, yesterday gave a matching order to security chiefs in the state to spare no effort in arresting those behind the resurgence of insecurity in the state.

He also decried the kidnapping and other forms of banditry that had taken over the state, saying such was threatening the lives and property of the residents. Governor Masari similarly warned traditional rulers in the affected areas against shielding criminals in their midst, saying that government would not hesitate to dethrone anyone found shielding or harbouring kidnappers, cattle rustlers and other criminals in his domain.

He gave the warning when he, along with top government officials, visited the affected areas, saying government would not relent in its efforts at dealing with anybody found wanting.

During the visit, the governor held a meeting with relevant stakeholders in the four local government areas affected, where without ambiguity, he warned that everyone whose duty it was by virtue of their profession or position to ensure the security of life and property of the people, must not only be up and doing, but must be seen to be doing so, adding that government would not tolerate complacency and complicity in matters of security.

“We place very high premium on the security of our people. The protection of their lives and property is the duty of the government, and we will not shy away from meeting that responsibility no matter the challenges. “We are ready and willing to pull all the stops to ensure that we give our people secured environment for them to go about their legitimate activities, and we will not hesitate to deal appropriately with anyone who is not ready to be one with us in our aspirations to guarantee safety of life and property for the people.”

The governor, however, told the people that it was only with their cooperation that government would be able to provide the required security protection for the society, urging them to pass on useful information to security agencies.

Masari along with his Deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu; Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Alhaji Mustafa Mohammed Inuwa, among others, and all the security chiefs in the state, visited Jibia, Batsari, Safana and Danmusa, the four local government areas sharing a common border with neighbouring Zamfara State.

