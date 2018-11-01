Battle of wingers: Simon ready for Eagles’ shirt competition

Levante’s Moses Simon insists competition is good for him, and other Nigeria wingers are used to it.

The former Gent player was one of Gernot Rohr’s trusted legs during the successful 2018 World Cup qualifiers, impressing in four of the six games. But the German tactician was forced to drop him from his World Cup squad after he picked up a muscle injury during the final preparations.

Simon was recalled for Nigeria’s doubleheader against Libya but prior to the games, other widemen had sprung up with his former Gent teammate Samuel Kalu taking his chance in September’s tie against Seychelles – an encounter he missed after a relapse of the muscular problem at his new club – while Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru also caught the eyes in the following friendly against Liberia.

Victor Moses’ retirement after the big summer in Russia and a new central attacking role for Alex Iwobi did not still guarantee the pacy winger a chance in the wins over the Mediterranean Knights, with Samuel and Onyekuru playing in both games and in-form stand-in captain Ahmed Musa locking down one of the two wide spots.

“I’d say that, for me, it’s good. I’m used to it and I believe the players in that position are used to it,” Simon told Goal.

“You cannot say that in your club you’re the only winger in the team. So in the national team, it’s a thing of joy having the same experience. All the wingers are good.

“All the wingers [that are always being] called up are good. So it’s left for the coach to determine who plays and who doesn’t. I believe anyone the coach put will play a good game.”

Returning after having to deal with the reality of not participating in his first ever World Cup tournament, Simon feels rather grateful.

“It’s felt good to be back again to represent my country and it’s a proud thing,” he continued.

“I’d say that injury is normal but for me not to go to the World Cup, I’d say God knows best.

“I could have gone and maybe end up not playing a game. I believe God protected me from that.

“I thank the coach, technical staff, everybody for showing me the love. Trying to push me, trying to encourage me in that time,” he added.

