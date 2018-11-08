Connect with us

Bauchi APC crisis: Aspirants urge Buhari to shun gov

Published

1 hour ago

on

The crisis of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over Bauchi State governorship primaries deepened yesterday as aspirants of the election told President Muhammad Buhari not to listen to Governor Mohammed Abubakar, who was declared the winner of the primaries.
According to the aspirants, who said no name had been submitted to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as Bauchi State governorship candidate, said the governor had embarked on lobby spree to ensure his name was submitted to the electoral body.
The aspirants, Senator Ibrahim Lame, Captain Bala Jibrin, Hon. Ibrahim Zailani and Hon. Musa Azare alleged that the national leadership of the APC, the Primary Committee and others allegedly connived to deny the state APC members an opportunity to elect a credible governorship candidate.
While briefing journalists in Abuja, the aspirants alleged that the governor brought in military to help him win the primaries as they said “Democracy has been killed.”

