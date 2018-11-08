B’Bafana seek inspiration from Bartlett to stop Eagles

Ex Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett is among those ramping up support for South Africa ahead of the “crucial” 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria.

In 2004 Bartlett played against the Super Eagles in an international friendly on November 17 and he scored the first of two goals in Bafana’s 2-1 victory.

The 46-year-old who is currently the Manager of University of Pretoria F.C. is one of several South African football personalities urging fans to come out en masse for the team.

In a 16 seconds long video shared on Bafana Bafana official social media account, the former star appealed for Support:

Hi, Shaun Bartlett here. I would like to call on all South African fans to come and support Bafana Bafana in the crucial match against Nigeria in our quest to qualify for Cameroon 2019. Please fill up the FNB Stadium. Come show your love.

Bafana coached by Stuart Baxter won the first-leg tie in Uyo, but have since seen their campaign to reach the 32nd edition of the AFCON slow.

Nigeria top Group E with 9 points and only need three points to secure a place in next year’s tournament, but South Africa have a mountain to climb.

Baxter’s men are second in the table; one point off Nigeria, but face a tough test against the three-time African winners on November 17 and a dodged Libya side on March 22, 2019.

South Africa want their destiny in their own hands and know a win against Nigeria will almost certainly guarantee a ticket for the Afcon in Cameroon.

